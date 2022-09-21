How to Fix Blue Screen Error on Nintendo Switch

If you’re seeing a blue screen on your Nintendo Switch, don’t panic. It can be a sign of a few different problems, not all of which means you’re going to have to send it in for repair. As long as it isn’t cracked or physically damaged, other avenues exist to explore before seeking professional guidance.

What Does a Switch Blue Screen Mean?

A Nintendo Switch blue screen signals a problem in the Switch ecosystem. Whether it’s the console itself, the accessories, or some software issue has yet to be determined at the moment you first notice it. Software Issues: Your Switch could have corrupted system files or be missing important updates. As long as you can get the device working again, you can try to update them. Hard resetting the console is another option if the problem comes from the software rather than the hardware.

Your Switch could have corrupted system files or be missing important updates. As long as you can get the device working again, you can try to update them. Hard resetting the console is another option if the problem comes from the software rather than the hardware. Faulty Peripherals: Sometimes the peripheral devices you use with the Switch are the root of the blue screen error. Tools not made by Nintendo aren’t guaranteed to work because they aren’t from the original equipment manufacturer.

If you’re using third-party docks, controllers, and cables, switch back to the OEM versions while you troubleshoot. That way, you can avoid errors that come from hardware mismatches.

If one becomes damaged or dislodged, it can stop the entire device from working correctly. Professional help is one of the only solutions for most players when the problem is physical damage. Whatever the cause of the blue screen, you can fix your Switch. The amount of cost and time that it takes just depends on the cause.

Fixing Blue Screen Error on Nintendo Switch

To fix errors on the Switch, it’s best to go about it in a specific way. First, you want to remove questionable variables that might be contributing to the problem. Next, you want to try fixes you can reasonably manage at home. Finally, contact Nintendo for help, especially if you’re under warranty. There are other repair options as well.

Removing Peripherals and Checking Power Options

Before you do any significant troubleshooting, start by making sure it isn’t something other than the Switch causing the problem.

When you reset the Switch during these steps, be sure you keep the power button held down for 12 seconds before releasing it.

Remove the Switch’s power cable and remove the console from the Dock.

Check the connectable ports on both the Switch and the dock to see whether there are any obstructions or damage to them. If you find damage, the pieces may need to be replaced.

Use a different set of cables, specifically OEM Cables from Nintendo, if you have them. Eliminating sources of error sometimes requires switching to duplicates in case something about the one you’re currently using contributes to the problem.

Return to the OEM dock and controllers, if you’re using third-party parts. You want everything as close to the base as possible during this process. Try plugging the Switch into a different wall outlet and press the power button to start it up while it’s not in the dock. If the blue screen is gone, try replacing it in the dock to see whether the problem is still gone or if something about its interaction with the dock is causing the issue.

Try plugging the Switch into a different wall outlet via the dock and restart it. If the power outlet was damaged or not working correctly, it could have been the thing that triggered the blue screen. Consider where you have the Switch placed. Some players think that cooling is one of the issues that leads to the Switch having blue screen errors. They theorize that lack of cooling causes the components to work improperly.

If you’re keeping it in a space without a lot of airflow or with other items that generate heat, try letting it cool down, moving it, and starting it up again once it’s cool.

If the Switch still isn’t working, you may need to reset the software.

Software Fixes

There are a few software fixes you can try. Which works for you will depend on the current state of your console. Sometimes blue screens disappear, and you can access the menus on the device again – but you want to stop them before they reoccur. In that case, you can do things like updating the software. If you can’t access the system even after you power it off, you’ll need help with the hardware.

Update Your Software

Updating your software ensures you have the newest fixes available and eliminates any problems from the older software. If you don’t regularly update your Switch, do it now if you can access your system.

Navigate to Home. Click System Settings.

Choose System.

Choose System Update. Let the update complete before you attempt to use your Switch again.

If your blue screens were intermittent before, a software update may fix the problem and eliminate them.

Reset the Switch without Losing Personal Data

If the Switch is updated and still not working, you can reset it without losing all your personal data. Your saved data, screenshots, videos, and other information will be retained. You may have to download everything else.

Press and hold the Power Button on the Switch for 12 seconds. Release it once the time passes.

Press and hold Volume Up + Volume Down. Keeping them pressed, press the Power Button. The Switch should power on. Do not release the volume keys, but you can release the Power button.

Choose Restore to Factory Settings Without Deleting Save Data.

Wait while the console resets, and then try to use it again to see whether the blue screens stop appearing.

It’s always a great practice to back up anything you want to save before any type of reset.

Factory Reset the Switch

If you’re willing to get rid of everything saved on the Switch so that it returns to its out-of-box state, you can also factory reset it. Since more data is removed, anything corrupted or damaged causing the blue screens should also be removed.

Press and hold the Power Button on the Switch for 12 seconds. Release it once the time passes.

Press and hold Volume Up + Volume Down. Keeping them pressed, press the Power Button. The Switch should power on. Do not release the volume keys; you can release the Power button.

Choose Restore Factory Settings.

Wait for the process to complete. You’ll have to set up your Switch again as if you’d purchased a new console.

You can also factory reset the Switch from the main menu if you don’t need to shut it down first.

If you can’t access the system settings at all and the screen never stops being blue, you will need to get qualified repair help to be able to use your Switch again.

Hardware Fixes

Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot you can do at home if the problem with the Nintendo Switch is the hardware. Once you’re sure it’s a hardware issue, you have two choices: whether to file for help with Nintendo or go with a third-party repair option. If you aren’t sure which is right for you, read on.

Go with Nintendo Support whether you’re under warranty or not. They may charge you for repairs, but there’s no reason not to check and see what price they offer. You can always refuse if the repair cost is too high.

However, going with Nintendo guarantees the work they do and might be much cheaper if it’s a known issue or if you’re under warranty. Many people say the blue screen issue is a bit more than $100 to fix in many cases, however.

To start a repair with Nintendo:

Sign in to your Nintendo account. While you can access the services from a Guest profile, there are a lot of benefits to registering and using your Nintendo account. If you haven’t done it yet, sign up now.

Find your serial number. It should be on the Switch label and the original packaging. Enter this number into the Repair system on your account. You’ll be notified here if you’re eligible for repairs under warranty.

Enter information about what problems you’re experiencing with the device. Be sure to mention that you had a solid blue screen, whether it occurred multiple times, and whether there was damage to the device beforehand.

Enter any other required information. For example, you may need to include personal shipping and billing information. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. If you haven’t read them before, now is a good time to do so. Click Continue to confirm. You’ll make a payment here if they request one. Open a blank document and type up the repair details, the console serial numbers, what will be included in the package you send Nintendo, your personal information, and your Nintendo account information. Pack the console and any required accessories into a well-padded box. You can’t be sure how it will be treated in transit, so err on the side of caution with the padding. Add the letter to the box as well. Use the shipping label from your Repair setup for the shipping box. Include your return address on the package before shipping it too.

You can sign into the Repair Center with your account to track how things are going.

Contact a third-party repair service if you aren’t under warranty or want more pricing options. Find out what kind of insurance, bonding, guarantees, and replacement for damages they offer before you agree to work with them. You may be able to save money this way and get the repairs done more quickly if you live nearby.