[Fix] No AMD Graphics Driver is Installed on Windows

“No AMD Graphics Driver is Installed or is not functioning properly” is an error shown while trying to open the AMD Radeon Settings app. When the app cannot automatically detect an AMD GPU, it prompts the very message.

The error generally occurs due to outdated Graphic driver software or having installed a damaged one. Sometimes poor connection of the Graphic card can also initiate it.

This article will guide you through the process of fixing the AMD driver-related issue.

How to Fix AMD Graphics Driver Issue?

Begin by rebooting your computer and halting any temporary technical fault running on your PC.

If it doesn’t help, use the methods listed below to fix the problem:

Check if It’s a Hardware Connection Issue

First, you can check in the dxdiag utility if the issue is being caused by undetected hardware or by buggy driver files. If the connection between your Graphic hardware and PC is loose, its name won’t show up in dxdiag. In such a case, you will have to redo the graphic card connection.

Follow the steps below to inspect:

Press Windows + R Type dxdiag and hit Enter. Go to the Display tab and check if AMD’s graphic card is showing within the Name: section.



If GPU’s name shows up in dxdiag, then try reinstalling your Radeon Settings app manually.

Update Drivers

Outdated drivers cause various issues to the computer, including the discussed error. Technical bugs within the driver software causing such errors are likely to be fixed through updates pushed by manufacturers. You can install updates for the AMD drivers through Device Manager. Follow the steps mentioned below to do so:

Press Windows + R Type devmgmt.msc and hit Enter. Expand Display adapters. Right-click on the AMD graphic driver and choose Update driver.

Go with Search automatically for drivers.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete, and Windows should scan and download the latest update for your driver.

But, sometimes, Windows won’t detect updates themselves. So, to install the latest version of your graphics driver software, you will have to download the updated files from AMD’s website. First, you will have to find the model of the graphic card embedded in your computer. It can be seen through the dxdiag utility as in the previous section.

Now, head towards AMD’s driver support site. Click on the dropdown beside Search for your product, type your graphic driver’s name, and hit the Submit button. Now, on the opening webpage, select your OS version and click on Download for the latest driver.



Relocate the downloaded driver to a known location and follow the steps below to install it:

Follow the steps as of updating the driver till step 4. Then, select Browse my computer for drivers. And click on the Browse button.

Choose the downloaded driver file and hit OK button.

Click Next and go along with the on-screen prompts.

Roll Back Drivers

If new updates aren’t available yet or updating doesn’t seem to work, you can try to resolve the issue by rolling back the driver. This means installing a previous version of the graphic driver software, which can also be done through the device manager by following:

Open Device Manager and expand the Display adapters menu. Right-click on the AMD driver and select Properties.

Go to the Driver tab. Click on the Roll Back Driver button.



Note: If you followed our steps simultaneously and updated your driver in the earlier section, you may have to roll back your driver twice.

Reinstall Drivers

Updating or rolling back won’t troubleshoot the issue if the base files of your graphic driver are corrupted. First, you will have to uninstall the existing driver software to remove the corrupt files. Then, reinstall a fresh batch of AMD driver files. Follow the steps given below to uninstall your graphic driver:

Open Device Manager and double-click on the Display adapters sub-menu.

Right-click on the driver and choose Uninstall device.

Hit the Uninstall button. Click on the Action menu at the top. Select Scan for hardware changes.



Windows will automatically inspect for the uninstalled driver and try to install the best one(as it claims).

Or, you can use the DDU(Display Driver Uninstaller) to fully delete all the leftover files of the Graphic drivers located in your system. Download DDU from their partner website and extract the zip file. Double-click on its .exe file and provide permissions to install.

Now boot into safe mode and follow the steps below to uninstall the AMD GPU driver:

Locate the DDU folder. Right-click on the Display Driver Uninstaller.exe and select Open.

Tick recommended boxes for General Options and AMD Specific Options if they aren’t already. Untick for Nvidia Specific Options and hit the Close button.

Expand –Select device type– dropdown and choose GPU and go with Clean and restart.



Wait until the PC restart. If the AMD driver were your primary graphic driver for display, Windows would use its Basic Driver temporarily. We will have to download and install AMD’s driver manually to use it. To do so, download the latest graphic driver from AMD’s site as in the Update Driver section. And follow the steps to install:

Open Device Manager, select Display adapters, and click on the Action menu at the top. Choose Add drivers.

Go with the Browse button and select the AMD’s driver folder.

Click on Open and then OK. Proceed as Next and follow the on-screen instructions.

Note: It’s better to back up your registry before using DDU, as it may get altered massively.

Update BIOS

If nothing is fixing the issue, chances are, outdated BIOS is creating integration problems for the GPU. Based on the motherboard you’re using, download and install the latest version of BIOS for it. The particular steps may differ for each brand. So, You can try to search the methods to update BIOS for your brand on our site.