How to Fix “No Root File System is Defined” Error

Were you about to install a Linux operating system or its boot files on a partition and ended up stuck with the “No root file system is defined” error? You may end up hampering other data on your disk while trying to fix it. But this error is not so rare and won’t be fatal to your data if tackled properly.

Linux operating systems require their installation files to be loaded in a partition within their own file system(ext), not that of Windows. And also, the partition needs to be defined to be mounted as a root Linux directory, i.e., ‘/’ by default.

The error arises if the requirements aren’t met during installation. In order to troubleshoot this issue, you will have to change the partition configuration in the ways described in this article.

How to Fix “No root file system is defined” in Linux?

Although Linux can read and write from other OS file systems, its installation folder is not compatible with a partition journaled with Windows or macOS journaling system. In other words, the root folder cannot be installed in Windows/Mac OS file systems. The error is common malpractice during installation, which is setting a wrong mount point.

We will be starting with the solution of changing the mount point and dealing with the other one in the following sections:

Enter ‘/’ as the Mount Point

In a Linux environment, the Root symbolized by /, needs to be defined on a physical partition. If you are familiar with working on a windows environment, root is equivalent to C:/ which contains all essential operating system files.

All other mount points like home, etc, var, boot or swap, can either be defined to be mounted on a physical volume or you can let them be automatically mounted within the same partition as root. However, without defining a mount point for root under a correct filesystem, the Linux environment cannot be set up.

Here are the steps to follow in the advanced installation wizard:

Select the partition you want to install the bootloader files. Click on the Change… button on the bottom left of the partition list.

Within the Mount point: field, click on the dropdown icon. Choose ‘/’ from the options and hit the OK button.



Change Windows to Linux File System

The partition on which you want to install your boot loader of Linux OS mustn’t have its file system defined in Windows file systems like FAT/FAT32 or NTFS. Linux operating systems work in completely different file systems, and their installation files should be installed on partitions with ext2, ext3, or ext4 journaling systems. Ext4 being the latest, is the recommended one.

So, if you try to install Linux on a partition with a Windows file system, it would show the “No root file system is defined” error. The file system can be observed from the Type column.

In order to fix it, you will either need to delete the Windows partition and create a new Linux partition or change the file system to Linux ones. To delete the Windows partition and create a new Linux one, you can follow the steps below:

Select the desired partition and click on the ‘–’ button on the bottom left.

It would declare the selected partition as ‘free space’. Select the ‘free space’ and click on the ‘+’ icon.

Enter Size: of at least 8GB(15GB or higher recommended), or let it remain as it is.

Let the two radio selectors be as defaults. Expand the dropdown menu of Use as: and pick Ext4 journaling file system

Expand Mount point: dropdown and choose ‘/’

Click on the OK button. Now, choose the desired drive from the Device for boot loader installation: dropdown and hit Install Now.

Go with the Continue button on the prompt.

Note:These steps will delete all the files on the selected partition and the partition itself as well. These steps will delete all the files on the selected partition and the partition itself as well.

But if it has other partitions with important files, back them up and change the file system of just the desired root partition. For just changing the file system, follow the steps below:

Select the partition, and click on the Change… button. Choose Ext4 journaling file system from the Use as: dropdown.

Don’t forget to pick ‘/’ as Mount Point: Hit Ok and continue with the other steps.