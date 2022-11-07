How to Fix “Not Enough Disk Space iMovie” Error

iMovie is the default video editor for macOS. It comes preinstalled on your system right out of the box. But sometimes, when we try to import a new media file in iMovie, it might return a “Not Enough Disk Space” error on the screen. This prompt message further suggests the user either choose a different destination or free up some storage space.

The various number of projects cluttered up on your iMovie library takes up a significant amount of storage. On top of this, the application data and its render files also amount to a considerable amount of disk space. So, to fix this, you can simply delete, alter and manage your iMovie library.

How to Fix “Not Enough Disk Space iMovie”?

There are a few different ways to fix this storage issue on the iMovie application. All the methods listed below are meant to free up your disk space, which will ultimately fix the issue you’re facing.

Transfer Your Projects to a Different Device

An easy way to clear your iMovie disk space without losing any project files is to transfer these files to another storage device. This might be either an external HDD, a different PC, or a cloud storage platform.

Once you cut and paste the project to a different device, it’ll automatically be removed from your system.

Open Finder. On the menu bar, go to Finder > Preferences. Go to the Sidebar tab. Make sure that you check the Movies option.

Now, go back to the Finder window and select Movies from the sidebar. Right-click on Movie Library and choose Show Package Contents.

Hold Command and select the required projects. Right-click on any one of them and click Cut. Paste your items on an external HDD.

Delete iMovie Events

Whenever you import new media files into iMovie, the application will automatically create an event based on the file. An event contains clips of a video that you can drag and drop into the timeline for further editing.

Events also take up a certain amount of disk space, and clearing them can help free up your iMovie storage. Unwanted events can be deleted from the iMovie application itself, and here are the exact steps to do so:

Open iMovie. Click on iMovie Library that’s under the Libraries section in the sidebar menu. Right-click on an event from the drop-down list and select Move Event to Trash.

Continue your action and delete the unnecessary events.

Delete the iMovie Project Folders

Project folders cluttered up in your system undoubtedly take up most of the iMovie disk space. So, deleting a certain number of these files frees up a ton of storage space. However, if you frequently work with this application, you can back up your projects to an external drive before deleting them.

Once you’re set, follow these steps to clear project files from your computer:

Open Finder. From the menu bar, navigate to Go > Go To Folder. Type and enter ~/Movies/ . Now, right-click on Movie Library and Show Package Contents. Right-click on unwanted projects and click Move to Trash.

Then, from the dock, right-clear on your Bin and Empty Trash.

Clear Render Files

iMovie render files can be thought of as application-specific temp files. These files hold the instructions that you give your computer during each project. That is, every piece of clips you previously edited in iMovie will have its own render files.

Render files will practically have no use for you, and deleting them will not hamper your project in any way. Also, doing so will free up your disk space, and here are the steps to do so:

Open iMovie. From the sidebar, select iMovie > Preferences. Then, choose to Delete the Render Files.

Now, from the dock, right-clear on your Bin and Empty Trash.

Update iMovie

Developers release timely patches and software updates for their applications to tackle any ongoing issues. Similarly, if this iMovie storage issue is due to an app bug or a glitch, updating it can help fix this issue.

You can update your iMovie application directly from the App Store, and here’s how you can do it:

Open App Store. Select Updates from the sidebar. If a new iMovie install is available on your device, click on Update to upgrade it.

Wait until the process is complete and restart your computer.

Optimize Your Storage Space

macOS has a tool dedicated to helping you optimize your storage space. That is, through the Storage Management tool, you have the option to either transfer your files to iCloud, empty your trash automatically, optimize storage and reduce clutter. So, here’s how you reach the Storage Management window: