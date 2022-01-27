How To Fix Obs Game Capture Black Screen

If you’re recording your gameplay using OBS Studio but are getting a black screen, it can be due to incorrect OBS settings. Another reason for such a case can be that the software can not detect the correct application.

For OBS studio to recognize the game, we must configure several parameters correctly, like the graphics source, selecting the correct application, etc. Therefore, without any delay, let us get to some major causes and fixes to try to fix a game capture black screen issue.

Why Does OBS Studio Game Capture Have a Black Screen?

Game capture not added in sources

OBS using another GPU source

Compatibility issue

OBS outdated

An overlay application Here is a list of a few things that can cause a black screen in OBS.

How to Fix Game Capture Black Screen in OBS?

Now, according to the things that cause a black screen, let’s try to fix our problem with the solutions listed below.

Remove and Add Game Capture

The first thing you want to do is remove the game capture and add it again in Sources. The Sources section is on the bottom bar of the OBS Studio dialog box. Removing the previous Game Capture will delete any previous settings of the Game capture, and the new one will have all the default settings.

However, you can reset the game capture settings to default by right-clicking the Game Capture > Properties > Default.

If this does not work, try to remove it and add again. Please follow these steps to remove the Game Capture.

To remove, you can either right-click the Game Capture and select remove or click the Game Capture and click on the – icon. Then, click on Yes.

If we do not add Game Capture again, the OBS will record the entire screen that you selected. Follow these steps to add Game Capture to Sources.

Now, you can follow these steps to add Game Capture to Sources.

Note: The game must be running in the background.

Right-click anywhere on the gap in the Sources section or click the + icon. Click Add (If you have right-clicked), click on Game Capture. Write any name for your Game Capture, or you can duplicate an exciting one by checking the Add Existing checkbox. Select the Mode as Capture specific window and Window as the game you want to record. Click on OK.

You now will see that the Game Capture has appeared on Sources. Make sure that the eye icon is not crossed. If this is crossed, the OBS will display a blank screen.

Graphics Preference Settings

The OBS also records a black screen from Game Capture if the computer runs on two GPUs, dedicated and integrated. When a computer uses integrated graphics and dedicated graphics, the OBS studio’s graphic preference must also match the GPU used when running the game.

Most games will run from a dedicated graphics (High-performance GPU) card rather than an integrated one. So, if the OBS studio uses integrated graphics (Power saving GPU) to record, you will get a black screen.

Therefore, it’s important to set the graphic preference for the dedicated graphics card to record our gameplay. Follow these steps to select OBS’s graphics preferences.

Click on the Start menu. Go to Settings > Display > Graphics (Advanced Graphics for Windows 10). Here you will see a list of applications. Click on OBS Studio. If you cannot find it, click on browse and locate the executable (.exe) file of OBS Studio. Click on Options. Now, select the option High performance. Click on Save.

Now, restart your computer and open OBS Studio to see if we have fixed the issue.

Run with Admin Privilege

You will get a black screen on Game Capture if OBS studio gets blocked by an application with higher priorities/privileges, like antivirus software. When we run an application as an administrator, the OS will provide them with maximum resources like GPU memory allocation, physical memory, etc.

Follow these steps to run an application as an administrator.

Locate and right-click the executable (.exe) file (not the shortcut file on desktop) of OBS studio. Click on Run as administrator.

If this solution works, follow these steps to run OBS as administrator every time.

Right-click the executable file and click on Properties. Click on the Compatibility tab. Check the Run this program as an administrator. Click on Apply, then OK.

Note: While you are on Properties, you can also check the Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 7.

Disable Game Mode

The game mode feature in Windows boosts the FPS (Frames Per Seconds) you get in games and offers a consistent gaming experience. But, it may interfere with OBS studio, causing the black screen in Game Capture.

To disable Game Mode, click on the Start menu and Settings > Gaming > Game Mode. Here, disable Game Mode.

Check for Updates

OBS developers frequently update their applications to fix bugs and errors in OBS Studios. If your problem occurs because of some bugs in OBS, then updating the OBS will solve your issue.

You can follow these steps to update OBS studio.

Open OBS Studio Click on Help and select Check for updates. If there are any updates, a dialog box will open. Click on Update.

If there are no updates, you can use the previous version of OBS Studios to fix the problem. But first, you will need to uninstall OBS and its cache files. We do this so that the same problem does not occur in the older version of the OBS.

To uninstall, go to Control Panel > Program and Feature. Here, right-click on OBS Studio and click Uninstall.

Press the Windows + R key and type %temp% without the punctuation mark to clear any cache files. Select all files and delete them.

Now, Install a previous version of OBS Studio to fix the black screen problem.

Close Any Overlay Process

An overlay process is an application that displays some information on the top level of the screen, like an FPS counter or a game bar. These overlays may interfere with the Game Capture, which will give you a black screen while recording. Close any of these applications.

If, for some reason, you are still getting a black screen, make sure that other applications are not running in the background. Follow these steps to close any background process.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. Click on More details to see a more detailed view. Under Background processes, search for any application that has an overlay ability. Right-click the process and click on End task.

OBS Studio Alternatives

If none of the above solutions work, it is best to search for another application to record and stream your gameplay. You can try other applications like BandiCam, Lightstream, Shadowplay, ShareX.

FAQs

Why is Desktop Audio Not Working in OBS Studio?

If OBS does not pick up Desktop Audio, you can try any following fixes.

Adjust OBS audio properties from the Volume mixer. Disable push-to-talk and push-to-mute features. Check if the desktop audio is muted. Update your Windows.

Why Is My Display Capture Recording Black Screen?

If your Display Capture is recording a black screen, set the graphics preference of the OBS Studio to the integrated graphics. However, we have listed a few other solutions to solve this issue.

Make sure that the eye icon is not crossed. Run OBS as an admin. Enable compatibility mode.

Why Is OBS Studio Recording in Low Resolution?

One common reason OBS records in lower resolution is because of the low bit rate. A bit rate is the number of bits processed per unit time. To record or stream our gameplay in 1080p 60FPS, we must set the bitrate to 4000 to 6000. Anything lower than this bitrate can cause your gameplay to record at 720p or lower.

Some other reasons OBS records in lower resolutions are as follows:

Lower-In game resolution

Insufficient CPU and GPU power

Low recording quality

To record or stream in higher resolution, you will need a more powerful computer. However, changing in-game or the monitor resolution or setting the recording quality to High Quality may help you improve the recording resolution.

Does Bitrate in OBS Affect Video Quality?

Yes, the bitrate value does affect the video quality. However, if you are recording on a low resolution itself, a higher value of bit rate will not change your recording resolution.

For example, if you record your screen on a 720p resolution, you will not get 1080p recording is you set your bitrate to 6000.