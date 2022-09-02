Operating System Not Found or Missing? Try these Fixes

Sometimes, you may encounter the “Operating System not found” or “Missing operating system” message while attempting to boot your system. It can occur when you are trying to use the internal disk or a bootable external media.

Usually, it’s because of issues with the boot files, BIOS settings or the OS itself. So troubleshooting those problems is enough to resolve your error.

In this article, we mention all the possible reasons for the issue and what you can do to resolve them.

Causes for Operating System Not Found or Missing

Here are the potential causes for Operating System not found or missing error: Improper BIOS configuration

Storage Disk issues.

Corrupt boot files.

Inactive partition while booting on MBR scheme OS.

Incompatible partition scheme of the OS.

How to Fix Operating System Not Found or Missing

First, power cycle your PC and check if you still encounter this issue. If you do, apply the possible solutions below.

Check BIOS Settings

The first thing you should do is check your BIOS settings and make sure all the options you need to detect the OS on a drive have the correct configuration. To do so,

Restart your PC and press the BIOS key as soon as it starts booting. You may have to press multiple times to get the timing right. Change the settings we have mentioned below. Save the changes and exit the BIOS.

The BIOS key as well as the exact steps to change the setting vary between the different motherboards. So, make sure to check the official website if you encounter any trouble or need more information to get into the BIOS.

Hard Drive or Solid State Drive Detection

Before moving on to the relevant settings, the first thing you should check is whether the BIOS detects the storage disk with the Operating System.

You need to look for SATA drive or m.2 SSD. You will usually find these options on the Storage or Advanced or Main tabs.



If the BIOS detects the drive, you will see the drive’s name next to SATA drive. Otherwise, it displays None.

If you are trying to boot from external storage, connected via USB, you should check if any USB port is disabled on the BIOS. You should be able to find such settings on the Advanced or Peripherals tabs.

If the BIOS doesn’t detect your hard drive or SSD, you need to check the physical hardware. Remove the outer case of your PC and perform the following tasks to check for connection issues:

Re-insert the SATA and power cables.



Use a different SATA port to connect the disk.

Connect the disk to another computer and check if this error occurs there.

If your BIOS still doesn’t detect the device, your drive is failing and you need to replace it.

Before replacing it, try recovering its contents by connecting it to another PC as an external drive. You may also need to use some recovery software.

If you are using an external drive, you can similarly check for connection issues by changing ports, and cables and inserting them into another PC.

SATA Mode

Improper configuration of SATA mode can also prevent your system from detecting the SATA-connected disks.

Most of the modern disks require enabling AHCI mode for SATA while the rest also support IDE. However, you need to enable IDE for SATA to operate older disks.

So if the above error occurs while trying to boot from a SATA disk, you need to check this configuration and make sure to enable the correct option.

Look for SATA Controller Mode or a similar configuration. It is usually present under the Storage tab. Set it to AHCI if your disk is a newer device. Otherwise, else set it to IDE. You can check on the official website if you are not sure which option to select.



Secure Boot

Secure boot is a boot-level security feature that checks the digital signature of your software before your system executes it. However, it doesn’t support older versions of Windows. Additionally, if you are dual booting some other operating systems like Linux, secure boot can also stop your device from booting. In both these scenarios, you will get the above error.

The only way to resolve it is to disable the secure boot option on BIOS. To do so,

Look for the Secure Boot or UEFI Secure Boot on the BIOS. It’s usually under Boot, Security, or Authentication tabs. Then, set it to Disabled.



Boot Order

Your BIOS stores a priority list of boot devices your computer uses to load the OS. You can encounter the above error if another device is on top of the list and your PC fails to detect any OS on the device.

To avoid such issues, we recommend setting the storage device containing the OS to the highest priority. Here’s how you can do so:

Go to Boot or a similar tab and search for Boot Order/Priority.

Use the arrows and -/+ keys to set the device you are booting from at the top of the list.

Run Startup Repair

You can resolve most of the software-related boot errors by performing a startup repair. It is a dedicated Windows feature, which you can run by using the following steps:

Force shutdown your PC by pressing and holding the power button for a few seconds. Then, power up the PC. Do so three more times until you see the Advanced option button, then click on it. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Repair.



If the built-in startup repair doesn’t work, you can also try using a Windows installation or recovery media to perform this method. Here’s how you can do so:

Create an Windows installation media and boot using this device. Set your language preferences and select Next. On the Install screen, select Repair your computer to access the Windows Recovery Environment.

Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Repair.

Fix MBR and Rebuild BCD

You will also experience this error if you have corrupt boot files. These files are necessary to boot your PC using the OS on a boot device.

To resolve this issue, you need to fix the Master Boot Record (only if you have MBR (Master Boot Record) partition scheme) and rebuild BCD (Boot Configuration Data). Here are the necessary steps:

Go to the Windows Recovery Environment or Advanced Startup using the steps from the above method. Select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt.

Then, follow the steps below depending on whether your BIOS mode:

For Legacy BIOS

If you are using legacy BIOS, enter the following commands:

bootrec /FixMbr bootrec /FixBoot bootrec /ScanOs bootrec /RebuildBcd exit



If rebuilding the BCD store doesn’t resolve the problem, you need to recreate the BCD. To do so, enter the following commands on the Prompt:

bcdedit /export C:\BCD_Backup c: cd boot attrib bcd -s -h -r ren c:\boot\bcd bcd.old bootrec /RebuildBcd

For UEFI mode on BIOS

Enter the following commands to rebuild the BCD:

bootrec /ScanOS bootrec /RebuildBcd



Similarly, if rebuilding doesn’t work. You need to recreate the BCD using the steps below:

First, you need to assign a letter to the EFI partition using the commands below: diskpart

list disk (note the disk number)

(note the disk number) select disk # (replace # with the disk number)

(replace # with the disk number) list volume (check the volume number for EFI partition. It should have the FAT32 file system and its value on the Info column should be “System”

(check the volume number for EFI partition. It should have the FAT32 file system and its value on the Info column should be “System” select vol # (replace # with the volume number of the EFI partition)

(replace # with the volume number of the EFI partition) assign letter=X: (You can use any other unused letter instead of X:

(You can use any other unused letter instead of X: exit

Now, if you are using an OS version earlier than Windows 10 (build 1709), you need to enter one of the following commands to change the working directory to the boot directory: cd /d X:\EFI\Microsoft\Boot\

cd /d X:\Boot\

cd /d X:\ESD\Windows\EFI\Microsoft\Boot\

Make sure to replace X: if you changed it to another letter Then, enter the commands below to recreate the BCD: bootrec /fixboot

ren BCD BCD.backup

bcdboot c:\Windows /l en-us /s X: /f ALL If you have Windows 10 (version 1709 or newer) OS, you need to use this command instead of steps 9 and 10:

bcdboot c:\Windows /s X: /f UEFI

Finally, enter exit to close the prompt and restart your PC.

Set Partition to Active State

If your system uses legacy mode BIOS on MBR partition system, it will only boot to the active partition. The UEFI bases system does not use this setting, so if your Windows uses MBR and the primary partition is not active, it causes the Operating system not found error.

So you need to perform this task to prevent such problems. To do so,

Get to the Windows Recovery Environment using a recovery/installation media. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt. Type diskpart and press Enter to open the Dispart command Line on Prompt. Enter the following commands: list disk (note the disk number for the boot drive)

(note the disk number for the boot drive) select disk # (replace # with the above number)

(replace # with the above number) list partition (similarly, note the necessary partition number)

(similarly, note the necessary partition number) select partition #

active

exit

exit

,

Check Partition Scheme

Your computer must support the partition scheme you have on a bootable disk. If you have an old computer, it may not support UEFI. You can confirm it by checking out the manufacturer’s website.

In the device doesn’t support UEFI, you need to change the partition scheme on the disk to MBR.

The easiest way to do so is to format it while changing the scheme and then save the bootable image to the drive. Here’s how you can do so:

Insert the USB drive into a functional PC. On that PC, open Run and enter diskpart to open the Dispart command line. Enter the following commands: list disk (note the disk number for the boot drive)

(note the disk number for the boot drive) select disk # (replace # with the above number)

(replace # with the above number) clean

convert mbr

create partition primary

select partition 1

format fs=ntfs quick

active

exit



Then, copy the Windows ISO file to the root of the USB drive.

Now try booting your computer with this drive and check whether the issue resolves.

Clean Install Windows

If all the previous methods were not helpful in resolving the error and your storage drive doesn’t have any issues, the OS software might be corrupt or actually missing.

If you encountered this error while booting from an external disk, you can format it and recreate the bootable files. However, for an internal disk, you need to clean install Windows.