Outlook Mailbox Full Even After Deleting Mails? Here’s How to Fix it

If you send/receive a large number of email messages on Outlook, your inbox gets filled up pretty quickly, and thus, you can run out of storage. When this happens, you will likely get an error message like “Mailbox full.”

To solve it, you can either subscribe to a premium plan or delete some Outlook data. However, in some cases, you can still get the error message even after apparently deleting lots of items on your Outlook mailbox. Now, the main reason behind it is that the items are still residing somewhere in your Outlook storage and haven’t been removed completely.

In this article, we explain various ways to permanently delete an Outlook item to free up your storage.

How to Fix the Outlook Mailbox Full after Deleting?

From the mailbox feature to the sort feature, you can use various methods to significantly minimize the Outlook storage space.

On the other hand, it might just be a glitch in the system. So, run Outlook in safe mode and also update the Outlook app. See if it solves the problem.

Otherwise, apply each method until your problem gets resolved. But remember that they can permanently remove messages that may be unrecoverable in the future. So, we recommend you take a backup of the Outlook emails beforehand to be on the safe side.

Remove Deleted Items Folder Contents

Even after you delete the emails or other items in Outlook, they still reside inside the Deleted Items. While Outlook itself deletes them after a certain time (usually 30 days), they still take up space until you manually clear its contents. Therefore, you need to delete them too.

On the Outlook Web App

Open a browser and sign in to your Outlook account. Click the Mail icon in the top-left corner. Then, under the Folder dropdown, select Deleted Items in the sidebar.

Check if it contains any messages you still need; if so, click the Restore button to save it.

Otherwise, right-click Deleted Items folder and select the Empty folder option.

On the Delete prompt, click Delete all to permanently remove everything from that folder.

On Desktop App

Open the Outlook app and navigate to File > Info. Then, in the right pane, click Tools and select the Empty Deleted Items Folder option.

Click Yes to delete everything in the Deleted Items folder. Restart Outlook and see if your mailbox is empty.

Additionally, if you don’t want to manually empty the folder every time, you can enable a setting that automatically deletes those contents upon exiting Outlook.

On Outlook Web

After signing into your Outlook account, click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the window. Then, click View all Outlook settings at the bottom.

Next, navigate to Mail > Message handling. Under the Message options section, enable the Empty my deleted items folder checkbox.

Click Save.

On Desktop App

Navigate to File > Options. Then, click the Advanced tab in the left sidebar. Next, under the Outlook start and exit section, enable the Empty Deleted Items folders while exiting Outlook checkbox. Click OK and restart the Outlook app. Check if your mailbox size has decreased.

Use the Mailbox Cleanup Feature

Outlook has a built-in tool called Mailbox Cleanup that helps reduce your mailbox size. Using it, you can clear up the items that are still staying in the Deleted Items folder.

Likewise, you can delete the Conflicts folder to clear up your mailbox storage. Outlook stores multiple versions of an item in that folder whenever it faces issues while synchronizing across different platforms (desktop app, OWA).

To delete both,

Launch the Outlook app. Go to File > Info. Now, in the right pane, click Tools and select the Mailbox Cleanup option.

Click the View Mailbox Size to see the size of each folder in Outlook. Now, click the View Deleted Items Size button to see all the deleted items inside the Deleted Items folder. And, if it doesn’t contain anything you require, click the Empty button to remove them from the Outlook mailbox.



Alternatively, you can archive the older items into a PST file and save it locally on your PC to reduce the mailbox size and solve your issue.

Navigate to File > Info. Click Tools and select Clean Up Old Items option.

Then, select everything you want to archive according to your preferences. You can even choose messages older than a particular date. Now, click the Browse button under the Archive file section and choose a preferred file location.

Later if you need them, you can restore them from the previously saved PST file on your PC.

Sort and Delete the Large Files

While you may have deleted many email messages, they might be just small-sized ones (not more than a few kilobytes). Alternatively, you can first sort the items taking up most of your storage and then delete the unwanted ones.

Likewise, the attachments you receive in an email message might contain a large file, which is taking up your precious space. You can select all the unnecessary ones and delete them to increase your mailbox storage.

To sort and delete the large files,

On Desktop App

Under the Home tab, select the Mail icon. Then from the right pane, right-click on Search Folders and select New Search Folder.

In the New Search folder prompt, scroll to the Organizing Mail section and click the Large Mail option.

Also, if you have multiple associated email accounts in your Outlook, select the correct one next to the Search mail in field. Under the Show mail at least this large field, click the Choose button and specify the minimum size of the Outlook item.

Once the search is complete, you can see all the filtered large emails under the Search Folders dropdown. You can hover over each message individually and click the Trash icon to delete it.

But, if you have a large number of unnecessary emails, you can empty all of them at once. For this, expand the Search Folders dropdown in the left sidebar and right-click on Larger Than <size> KB folder. Then, select the Delete all option to remove all of them from your mailbox.

Likewise, to filter out all the emails with attachments, select the Mail with attachments option on the New Search folder prompt.

To keep the necessary attachment, click the down arrow icon next to one of the attachments and select Save all attachments. Then, save it to a preferred location inside your computer.

But, if you have a large number of unnecessary emails with large attachment files, you can empty all of them at once. For this, expand the Search Folders dropdown in the left sidebar and right-click on the With Attachments folder. Then, select the Delete all option to remove all those attachments from your mailbox.

Finally, empty the “Deleted Items Folder” as explained above to permanently remove them from your mailbox.

Note: Once you empty the “Deleted Items” folder, you may not be able to restore your Outlook data. Therefore, only delete the unnecessary ones.

On the Outlook Web Version

Sign in to your Outlook account and click the Inbox folder.

Then, click Filter on the top of the messages. Select Sort > Size and choose the Largest on top option under Sort order.

Now, select all the unnecessary ones and press Shift + Delete to completely remove them from the mailbox. To select multiple messages at once, press and hold the Shift button while selecting one message and click another message to select all the items in between.

The above process can delete messages containing attachments. So, if you want to keep the attachment without increasing the mailbox size, you can download it on your local computer. For this,