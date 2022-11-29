Outlook Search Not Working on Mac? Here’s How to Fix It

The inbuilt search feature of Microsoft Outlook lets you search for and filter out messages on your Outlook account. Once you see the related information on the window, you can then proceed to view or modify it as per your interest.

However, sometimes this outlook search feature displays a “No Results” message on the screen instead of the required data. Your mails and messages should be parsed and sorted correctly before they can be retrieved from the search window. However, if this indexing is not fully finished, you won’t be able to search for your data.

This can usually be fixed by waiting a little while for the search indexing to complete, or you can manually re-index it as well. Besides, your Outlook version and profile name/directory also contribute to the issue at hand.

Why is Outlook Search Not Working on My Mac?

Along with the influencing factors mentioned above, here are all the reasons why outlook search is not working on your computer: Spotlight does not have access to your outlook database

Your Outlook profile is saved in the wrong directory

Your Outlook profile has a special character in it

Search indexing is not yet complete

Outdated Outlook application

How to Fix Outlook Search Not Working on Mac?

If the Outlook search abruptly stops working on your computer, first restart the system. Doing so can discard certain OS-related bugs and glitches that might have had a hand in contributing to this issue. But, if that does not return a favourable outcome, follow the methods shown below.

Give Spotlight Access to Your Outlook Profile

If Spotlight is restricted from accessing and indexing the data within your Outlook account, your Outlook search feature will not work. However, to counter this, you can access the Spotlight privacy settings and remove your Outlook profile from the list of restricted data. The Spotlight will then begin to index your data, and your Outlook search might be up and running in no time.

Open Finder. From the menu bar, go to Apple > System Preferences.

Click on Spotlight. Navigate to the Privacy tab. If the related Outlook profile is present in the corresponding list, select it and click on the ‘ - ’ sign to remove it.

Restart your computer.

Check Your Outlook Profile Directory

If your Outlook profile is not saved in the correct directory, the application will be unable to access your profile database and search for the related information. So, here’s how you check your Outlook profile name and see if it’s in the correct directory or not:

Open Finder. Select Applications from the sidebar. Right-click on Outlook and choose to Show Package Contents.

Open Contents > Shared Support. Then, double-click on Outlook Profile Manager.

Note your Profile Name.

Then, from the Finder menu bar, navigate to Go > Go to Folder. Copy and paste the following code and hit Enter.

~/Library/Group Containers/UBF8T346G9.Office/Outlook

Open the Outlook Profiles folder.

Your Outlook profile must be present in this folder.

Do Not Add Any Special Characters to Your Outlook Profile Name

If your Outlook profile contains any special characters (/,\,!,*,-, etc.), you’ll not be able to search for emails relative to that profile. The indexing feature does not support names with special characters; if that’s the case, you must rename it to a suitable one.

Open Finder. From the Finder menu bar, navigate to Go > Go to Folder.

Copy and paste the following code and hit Enter.

~/Library/Group Containers/UBF8T346G9.Office/Outlook

Open the Outlook Profiles folder. Here, if your Outlook profile has a special character on its name, right-click on it and Rename it.

Restart your computer.

Move Your Message to a Different Folder

If all your messages are cluttered up inside a single Outlook folder, it could sometimes glitch out to a slow or misbehaving search pattern. For this, you can move certain messages and emails to a different folder within the Outlook app to ensure that search indexing works efficiently.

Open Outlook. Select the messages you’d like to move. Then, from the menu bar, click on Message > Move > Choose Folder.

Search for or select a new folder from the list and click on Move. You can now access the selected data from this particular folder.

Reindex the Outlook Database

If there is an ongoing problem with your search index pattern, you can reindex the entire database. This will replace any invalid or corrupted index data stored in the database. However, this action should be performed manually from the macOS Terminal and here’s how you do so:

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Type and go to Terminal. Inside the terminal window, enter mdimport -L .

From the result, look for entries that end with Microsoft Outlook Spotlight Importer.mdimporter . Then, enter the following command:

mdimport -g “/Applications/Microsoft Outlook.app/Contents/Library/Spotlight/Microsoft Outlook Spotlight Importer.mdimporter” -d1 “/Users/*accountname*/Library/Group Containers/UBF8T346G9.Office/Outlook/Outlook 15 Profiles/*profilename*



Be sure to replace *accountname* with your system’s account name and *profilename* with your Outlook account name. Once the process is complete, type exit to exit the terminal. Restart your computer.

Remove Your Outlook Account and Re-Configure It

This one is more of a workaround rather than an actual technical fix. That is, if the Outlook search is still not working on your device, you can remove your Outlook account and add it again. This can discard some possible session-related glitches and can fix the issue you’re facing.

Open Outlook. From the menu bar, go to Outlook > Preferences.

Click on Account settings. Select your account from the sidebar, and click the ‘ - ’ sign to remove it.

On the prompt that follows, choose to Delete your account from the device. Then, back on the Outlook Account settings window, click on Add Email account.

Once you set up your Outlook account again, check if the search feature is working or not.

Update the Outlook Application

An outdated application has various bugs and shortcomings. When Developer figure out these bugs, they roll out new update to patch those issues. These application further updates contain new app features and security add-ons as well. So, the ineffective Outlook search feature on your computer could simply be fixed by updating your application to the latest version. Here’s how you do so:

Open App Store. Select Updates from the left sidebar. Let your system scan the servers for any new available updates. Here, if an Outlook install is available, click Update beside it to upgrade the app.

Once the update is complete, re-open Outlook and check the search feature.

Reinstall Outlook

If none of the methods mentioned above works for you, you have to reinstall the entire application. This will not delete any of your outlook data but will install the application along with the latest update. If there were any previous setup corruptions, all those corrupted files will get replaced by the newer fresh ones. This will ultimately fix your Outlook search issue.