While trying to clean install Windows or connect with other devices, the Device Manager might list PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing error with Yellow Exclamation Mark under Other devices.

PCI drivers generally come bundled with the chipset drivers, but sometimes, the drivers can go missing or corrupted, or the Device Manager may find it difficult to load them. Moreover, some other drivers mandatory to run the PCI drivers may also be missing, causing the issue.

Whatever the cause, this article will help you to load proper chipset drivers and other necessary drivers to eventually solve the PCI driver conflict.

How to Fix PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing Controller Driver Conflict?

PCI Data Acquisition and Signal Processing Controller are the drivers for the whole PCI data acquisition system, including dedicated hardware and software. The system works to convert various real-world analog data to processable digital data.

In order to fix the problem with it, you will have to download the correct PCI driver for your computer. To do so, first, you will have to find out the model/base number of your device/motherboard.

Go to System Information (Windows + R>msinfo32) on your computer and note the base number of the PC or the system model number of your laptop.



Now, the following sections will help you to download and install the drivers for your device and will guide you through other solutions as well:

Install Correct Drivers

As mentioned already, the right PCI drivers can fix the problem of the discussed driver conflict. This can be done by updating your computer with the correct chipset driver.

To replace your current chipset and PCI driver with the new driver set, you can follow the steps below:

Search and download the chipset driver for the model of your system on your manufacturer’s website. Press Windows + R to open Run. Type devmgmt.msc and hit Enter to open Device Manager.

Right-click on the PCI data acquisition driver under Other devices and choose Update driver.

Go with Browse my computer for drivers.

Hit the Browse button and select the chipset driver folder.

Click on Next and follow the onscreen prompt to update the driver.

Some systems using Intel’s Driver to manage fans/cooling systems have been noted as facing problems. The driver may be missing or not properly installed. So, you will have to download the Intel® Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework Driver for your computer from your Manufacturer’s site and add it from the device manager.

As we have already mentioned about searching the model number of your system, you can proceed to

Open Device Manager from Run.

Click on your PC once and the Action menu. Choose Add drivers.

Hit the Browse button. Select the Folder with the Intel Dynamic Platform And Thermal Framework Driver.

Check the box for Include subfolders and click Next. Let it install the driver. Once done, restart the device manager and check if it solves the issue.

Note: If your manufacturer has packed the driver as an application, you can simply run the .exe file.

Download Missing Drivers

There may be other drivers missing on your computer, and finding them manually can be a tedious task. Instead, you can use Driver support tools to scan such drivers and suggest what to install automatically.

You can go with the two methods listed below:

Using Intel Driver Support

You can download Intel Driver & Support Assistant to detect missing and outdated drivers. The tool automatically runs in the background for the scanning part, and upon initiating to check for drivers, it will redirect you to Intel’s website and list all the required drivers for your device.

So, to use the tool, follow the steps below:

Download the installer file from the website and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Once done, you will be prompted to restart your computer. Continue with it. Then, after reboot, go to the taskbar icon on the bottom-right of the desktop and click on Intel Driver & Support Assistant logo.

Select Check For New Drivers.

Click on the Download all button on their site.

Hit the Install button and follow the onscreen prompts to complete.

OEM Specific Tool

Many manufacturers provide their own tools dedicated to driver support and assistance. Such tools may also be already installed on your computer. Or, you can search for the tool provided by your Manufacturer online.

Update Windows

Drivers can run into compatibility issues with the version of Windows that you’re currently running. Standalone drivers are tried to fix by manufacturers with updates, but some embedded drivers can only be updated by upgrading Windows itself (if updates are available).

The telemetry Aggregator driver that manages the discovery of telemetry services for PCIe can show issues. Since it’s natively supported by Windows after version 1909, merely a Windows update can resolve the issue. So, you can follow the steps below to check available updates and download and install them:

Press Windows + I keys to open Settings. Go to Windows Update.

Click on the Check for updates button. Hit on Download & install button and go along the onscreen steps

Uninstall Latest Updates

If no Windows update is available and being patient for the next update is no option for you, try to uninstall the latest cumulative update from Windows. This might help fix the Telemetry Aggregator and other drivers’ compatibility issues with the new Windows updates.

You can follow the Steps mentioned below to uninstall the updated files:

Open the Settings app and go to Windows Update. Go with Update history.

Navigate to and click on Uninstall updates.

Right-click on the latest update under the Microsoft Windows section and hit Uninstall. Click on the Yes button to confirm.

Restart your PC and check if it resolves the issue.