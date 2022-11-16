Personal Settings Not Responding on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It

If you updated your Windows recently, then you may have come across the “Personalized settings not responding” error. This bug is notorious for making your system unusable with a black screen on your desktop.

This issue is generally caused by the Windows explorer process not working correctly and can be fixed with a simple restart. However, if the issue lingers after a reboot, you have to troubleshoot it yourself. This article has covered some common reasons and multiple fixes to resolve this issue.

Causes for Personalized Setting Not Responding

There are various reasons behind the personalized settings not responding error, and it relates to either the explorer.exe process not working correctly or a bad install/update of Windows. Some common reasons why you’re facing this issue are listed below: Bugged Windows explorer

Missing system files

Corrupt driver update

Outdated display drivers

Faulty registry keys

How to Troubleshoot Personal Setting Not Responding?

As we’ve mentioned, multiple reasons can cause this error, which is why it requires different methods to tackle this problem. The solution your PC requires ranges from restarting Windows Explorer to deleting a particular registry key. Often, repairing the system files with simple command lines or simply deleting a corrupted driver can also fix the issue.

Restart Windows Explorer

Most of the time, a bugged windows explorer causes the personalized settings on your computer to stop responding. You can troubleshoot this issue by restarting Windows explorer through the task manager.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task manager. Right-click on Windows Explorer. Click on Restart.



There are some circumstances where you cannot restart Windows explorer, or the explorer is missing from Task manager. In such cases, you can terminate the explorer.exe task and run it again as a new process within the Task manager.

Open Task manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc). Locate and Right-click on Windows Explorer. Click on End task to terminate the process.

Click on File within the task manager. Select Run new task.

Type in explorer.exe in the text field and tick the checkbox. Click on Ok.



Repair System File

Missing or corrupted Windows files can cause personalized settings to stop responding. You can run the System File Checker Command (SFC) and the Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool (DISM) to repair and restore any corrupted files from your system. Follow the given steps to run the SFC command on your computer.

Press the Windows keys and type in CMD. Right-click on the Command prompt and select Run as administrator.

Click Yes on the given prompt. Type sfc/scannow and press Enter.

Type DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth and press Enter.

Both of these processes will take some time. Restart your computer upon completion.

Rollback or Uninstall Display Drivers

Faulty display drivers cause numerous errors and inconsistencies with the system. Driver errors can occur due to mismatched driver versions while updating Windows, outdated drivers, glitches, etc. If so, you can either roll back your driver to the version that was working correctly or remove the driver and let Windows install it again.

To roll back the driver to a previous version, follow the steps:

Press Windows + X keys and select Device manager.

Expand on the Display Adapters. Right-click on the display driver and select Properties.

Switch to the Driver tab. Click on Rollback drivers.



To uninstall the display drivers, follow these steps:

Press Windows + X keys and select Device manager. Click on the Display Adapters. Right-click on the display driver and select Uninstall device.

Tick the Delete the driver software for this device check box, then click on Uninstall.

Restart your system. Windows will automatically reinstall the drivers upon reboot.

Delete Registry Key

Crucial Windows files are susceptible to getting corrupted in Windows updates. You can manually delete registry keys for Windows updates to rebuild the keys again. However, you should backup the registry before making any changes to the registry values.

Press Windows + R keys to open the Run command. Type regedit and press Enter.

Click Yes on the given prompt. Navigate to:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SOFTWARE > Microsoft > Active Setup > Installed Components. Right-click on the folder named {89820200-ECBD-11cf-8B85-00AA005B4340} and click on Export.

Type a name for the key and hit Save. Right-click again and select Delete.

Click Yes on the given prompt. Repeat the process for the {22d6f312-b0f6-11d0-94ab-0080c74c7e95} key as well.

Reboot your computer.

Reset Your PC

Resetting your computer is a great way to remove and reinstall your current Windows configuration. All missing or corrupted files that are causing the error will be replaced and deleted. Resetting your computer is a simple process, and it can be done from Settings. Follow the given steps: