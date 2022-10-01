5 Ways to Fix “Preparing To Configure Windows” 

At times, during boot, your PC takes a long time to load with a message “Preparing To Configure Windows” on the screen. This process can take a few minutes to several hours to complete, which leaves you unable to use your system to perform any tasks for the duration.

This usually happens when Windows tries to make changes to your PC by installing the new files and settings which were downloaded during the latest update. Therefore, uninstalling the update(s) is the go-to solution to fix it.

Additionally, faulty program(s) or damaged system files are also likely offenders. Let’s discuss the other problem-causing features for this issue and their corresponding solutions through this article.

How to Fix Preparing To Configure Windows?

The first thing you should do is wait. When your PC is rebooting with this message on the screen, Windows is trying to solve any issues within the system files or install updates. Therefore, be patient and wait until this process is complete, and do not turn off your system.

However, if the configuration process takes a very long time i.e. more than 3 hours to complete or you encounter this situation frequently, there can be other issues causing this error which are listed below.

For laptops, press and hold the power button for a few seconds to reboot the device.

For PCs, press and hold the power button for a few seconds. If this doesn’t work, unplug the power source of your device to turn it off. Please note that if your computer gets stuck during the configuration stage, you need to perform a hard reset of your device to restart the system.

Perform a Clean Boot

Clean Boot initiates your PC with the least number of drivers and programs, essentially only the ones which are required by the system. Therefore, if your system is facing this error due to some faulty programs during the start-up, clean booting should solve it. Here’s how you do it:

Press Windows + R keys to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig in the box and press Enter.

Select the Services tab in the System Configuration box. Check the box beside the Hide all Microsoft services option. Click on the Disable all option and hit Apply.

Now go to the Startup tab and click on Open Task Manager. Within the Task Manager, go to the Startup tab. Disable all apps that have their status as Enabled.

Close the Task Manager and press OK before you close the System Configuration Box.

Restart your device.

Your device will now start in a clean boot environment. Check whether the problem occurs or not. If not, then one or more faulty program(s) in your system is to be blamed.

Now, you need to manually find out which program is causing this issue and either disable it during startup or remove it. After you load into Windows in Clean boot, go to Services on msconfig and enable one program that you had previously disabled. Now restart your device.

Repeat this process for each application individually until you locate the faulty one. Do the same process for startup apps in the Task Manager. Once you determine the faulty application, either disable or uninstall it.

Uninstall updates

Sometimes, a problematic Windows update is to blame for keeping your PC in an infinite configure loop. After you perform an update, Windows will install the updates during the next start-up phase.

Hence, due to issues in the update files or some glitches during installation, Windows can take a long time to complete the configuration or even get stuck.

For such a case, uninstall the updates to rejuvenate your computer. Follow along to do so:

For Windows 10,

Press the Windows + I keys to open the Settings window. Open Update & Security and go to Windows Update.

Click on the View update history. Hit Uninstall updates at the top of the window.

A list of all the updates according to their installed date is displayed. Right-click on the update and hit Uninstall. Click Uninstall button in the pop-up to confirm.

Restart your computer.

For Windows 11,

Press the Windows + I key to open the Settings window. Open Windows Update > Update history.

Click on Uninstall updates to open the list of recent updates.

Right-click on the most recent update or the one that you think is causing problems and select Uninstall.

Confirm your action by clicking on the Yes button in the pop-up window.

Run SFC scan

As mentioned earlier, corrupt and broken system files are also one of the likely causes of this problem, since the configuration is the stage when Windows uses these files to make necessary changes to the system.

Therefore, run the System File Checker (SFC) scan to scan and restore the broken files. For this,

Type cmd in the search bar. Right-click on Command Prompt and select Run as administrator.

Copy-paste or type sfc /scannow and press Enter.

After the process is complete, Restart your computer.

Run the Check Disk system tool

The system files are stored by default in the C: drive inside your Hard drive. Issues within the hard drive cause file system errors leading to the main problem. So it’s best to look at disk errors and rectify them using the chkdsk tool. Follow the steps to run it:

Type cmd in the search bar. Right-click on Command Prompt and click on Run as administrator. Type or copy-paste the code and press Enter key

chkdsk C: /f /r /x

A message with the Y/N option is displayed that mentions checking volume during the next restart. Press Y and Enter.

Restart your system.

Now when the system restarts, the disk checking tool scans and performs logical repairs to the specified drive, solving your problem.

Reset your PC

Resetting your PC will change all system settings to default and remove all updates. Therefore, this will also remove the faulty files or programs causing the “Preparing to Configure Windows” problem.

Reset removes all apps except the default ones. You have the option to either delete or keep your files after the reset. To reset your PC, follow these steps:

For Windows 10,

Press Windows + I key to open the Settings. Go to Update & Security > Recovery.

Click on Get started button under Reset this PC.

Select whether you want to delete or save your files. Click on the Local reinstall option and select Next.

Hit the Reset button on Ready to reset this PC page.

For Windows 11,

Press Windows + I key to open the Settings. Under System, open Recovery.

Click the Reset PC button under Recovery options.

Choose if you want to keep or remove your files. Select Local reinstall > Next.

Hit the Reset button to begin.

Your PC will restart after a brief time and initiate the reset process.

Note: Use this as your last resort if none of the above fixes work. Remember to back up your important files and note the program settings.