How to Fix “Profile Error Occurred” Issues in Google Chrome

Sometimes you can encounter a “Profile error occurred” error while you try to open Google Chrome. This is likely because of corrupt files such as the Local State file and Web Data file inside Chrome’s local files on your PC. These files cause Chrome to forget your login info along with saved passwords, history, bookmarks, etc. Deleting such files is an easy way to fix this problem.

However, bugs in Chrome’s system files and antivirus toolbar extensions are other possible causes of this error. In this article, we have mentioned the relevant fixes for this issue.

How to fix Profile Error in Chrome?

Sometimes, the easiest way to solve issues associated with web browsers is to shut them down completely and reopen them. Use the Task Manager to end all Chrome tasks and relaunch the browser to check if the problem is resolved. If it persists, follow the fixes given below.

Delete Web Data and Local State file

The Web Data file stores auto-fill data on Chrome. A corrupt Web Data file is a primary source if this error. You can fix this issue by deleting the Web Data file. Chrome will automatically create a new file when you open it the next time.

To delete the Web Data file, follow these steps:

Open Run by pressing Windows + R keys. Copy-paste %localappdata%\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default in the dialog box.

Scroll down to locate Web Data.

Delete the file.

The other data regarding the logged-in profiles in your browser is saved in the Local State file. Therefore, Chrome will be unable to login into your profile if there seems to be any problem with this file, leading to Profile Error.

Delete the current Local State file to solve this issue as a new file is automatically created when you open Chrome.

To delete the Local State file, follow these steps:

Open Run by pressing Windows + R keys. Copy-paste %localappdata%\Google\Chrome\User Data in the dialog box.

Scroll down to find the Local State file.

Delete it.

Open Google Chrome after you complete these steps. Login to your Google id and check if the problem is solved.

If the error still pops up, you need to check for other issues that might be causing Chrome to work improperly.

Reset Chrome To Default Settings

Changing the settings of Chrome to default is an ideal solution to this problem. This process will reset the default search engine, content settings, cookies and site data, homepage and tabs, etc. thereby removing all the corrupt data. Here’s how you do it:

Open Google Chrome and click on the three dots in the upper-right area.

Select the Settings option.

Hit the Reset and clean-up option from the list on the left.

Select the Restore settings to their original defaults option.

Click the Reset settings button after reading its effects.

Make a New Profile

Since this error is caused by issues in your current profile or its settings, making a new profile is a classic fix to this issue. A new profile will not have your old profile bookmarks, passwords, search history, and other settings. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome and click on the profile icon just beside the control buttons.

Under Other Profiles, select Add.

Choose Continue without an account.

Type your name and photo for the profile and select the Save option.

You can always switch between different Chrome profiles. For this: Click on the profile icon beside the control buttons. Under Other profiles, select the desired profile.

Note: on step 3, you can also choose to sign-in using your google account.

Remove Antivirus toolbar

The antivirus software on your computer usually consists of extensions that are installed on Google Chrome to provide some extra add-on features. These tools provide various services depending upon their company and plans, such as malware protection, anti-tracking function, ad blockers, etc.

However, sometimes these tools can cause interference with the processes of Chrome and cause it to encounter the Profile Error issue. For such cases, you need to remove these extensions from Chrome, Here’s how you do it:

Open Google Chrome. Click on the three dots in the upper-right area of the window, just below the X button.

Open More tools > Extensions.

Find the extension for the antivirus program and click on the Remove button.

Hit the Remove button inside the pop-up to confirm.

After you complete the above steps, restart your browser. Your problem should be resolved.

Reinstall Google Chrome

Reinstalling Chrome is one of the best ways to fix this problem. Completely uninstall the browser to remove all its existing files and data from your computer. The steps for this action are slightly different between Windows 10 and 11. We have provided the steps for them both below:

For Windows 10:

Shut down all Chrome windows. Press Windows + I keys to open Settings.

Open Apps and go to Apps & features. Locate Google Chrome and click it. Click on the Uninstall button. Select the Uninstall button again to confirm your action. Check “Also delete your browsing data” to delete your profile information, such as history and bookmarks.

Click Uninstall.

For Windows 11:

Shut down all Chrome windows. Press Windows + I keys to open the Settings tab. Open Apps and go to Installed Apps.

Navigate to Google Chrome and click on the 3 dots beside it. Select the Uninstall button. Click on the Uninstall option again to confirm. Click Yes on the “To allow this app to make changes to your device” option.

To remove any remaining files and data related to Chrome, follow these steps:

Open your C: Drive (Local Disk C). Click on Users and open the folder with your username.

Go to AppData > Local > Google folder.

Delete the Chrome folder.