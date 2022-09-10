7 Ways to Fix Loud Disc Drive on PS5

The PS5 may ship with various problems that affect the disc tray, for example, making it spin for no reason. If you’re suffering from this or similar faulty features, we’re teaching you how to fix the PS5 loud disc drive.

You’re probably aware of how loud the disc drive can be, and you’re not alone on the matter. The noise starts when you boot up the console, download games, install games, or while playing.

You’d notice the problem when hearing a loud disc drive at weird times and uneven intervals -it sounds like the disc tray is grinding your disc to dust. It won’t happen on every PS5, but if it’s happening to you, the sound it’s very noisy.

And to put it plainly, it’s not your fault. It’s a physical malfunction that comes by default on some of the consoles. And you can be one of the unlucky owners – luckily, there’re easy ways to fix it.

Why Is Your PS5 Disc Drive Loud?

The problem often comes in-built with the PlayStation 5. In other words, it could be a factory issue.

The factory issue is a combination of the PlayStation 5’s firmware and the design of some of its screws and smaller parts.

There’s a chance, though, that a firmware download will solve the issue. That’s because Sony is aware of the problem, so they have been rolling out updates to iron out the issue.

Other common causes include physical damage, stuck screws, loose screws, random glitches, or placing the PlayStation in a bad position.

How to Fix PS5 Loud Disc Drive?

The recent updates for the PS5 apparently fix the issue. This is in case you find the disc drive randomly spinning faster than it should at odd moments.

There’s a chance an update won’t fix it for you, though. So, we’ve got other simple solutions to eliminate the noise and assure the safety of your disc tray.

In particular, one of the solutions relies on opening the console. Don’t be afraid, though, as the PS5 features a friendly design to encourage users to clean its insides.

Update the PS5

The first solution is manually updating the console’s firmware. This should happen automatically, but there’s a chance it’s not up to date.

That happens when your internet is slow due to update interruptions and other random bugs.

That’s not important currently. You need to understand something else: the process may solve your noisy disc drive.

Here’re the steps:

Select Settings. Go to System. Select System Software on the left. Select System Software Update and Settings on the right. Select Update System Software. The menu will tell you if there’s one available. Additionally, enable the two toggles below: “Download Update Files Automatically” and “Install Update Files Automatically.”

By now, you should restart your console and try using it again.

Power Cycle the Console

The next step is performing a power cycle. It’s a form of reset that clears temporary files, random bugs, and other power-related issues.

For example, your problem could be a random power bug making the disc tray work overtime.

Press and hold power button of your console to turn it off. Unplug all of its cables for five minutes at least (power cable, HDMI, controller, external drives, and others). Press and hold the console’s power button once again to drain the remaining power. Do it before you plug the cables. Plug back all of the cables. Power up the console.

By now, you should try playing again and see what happens.

Manually Eject the Disc on The Disc Tray and Clean the Insides

If the disc tray is making noise while there’s a disc within the enclosure, there’s a chance the Eject button won’t work.

Whether or not it works, you should open up the console for two reasons. The first is ejecting the disc manually. The second is cleaning the insides of the PS5.

Here’re the steps.

Turn off the PS5. Unplug its cables. Take out the stand if it has one. Lift the bottom faceplate with your fingers (the PS logo should be facing downwards). Use cotton heads, cue tips, or a soft brush to dust the insides. Make sure to clean above the area of the optical drive. Use a can of compressed air or a low-powered vacuum (a small vacuum) to clean around the PS5 fan. Get a cross-headed screwdriver and locate the optical drive’s screw. Note that the screw could be beneath a small plastic dust cover. If this is the case on your console, remove the cover and then put it back in. Turn the screw in a clockwise direction. You don’t have to put the screw back in place. If you put a disc on the disc tray, it will take it normally. However, we recommend putting a disc in and then moving the screw in an anti-clockwise direction until the disc goes in. Put the lid back.

Like so, the optical drive’s screw will go back into shape. There’s a chance the screw was stuck, so this could have fixed the issue. Before trying to use the console again, please do the follow-up step.

Adjust the Optical Drive’s Screws at The Bottom

By this point, the console should remain unplugged, and the lid should be off. If it’s not, we’re still offering the full tutorial for this fix:

If you’re using a stand, take it out with a small cross-head screwdriver. Lay the PlayStation on its back, with the PS logo facing down. Use your hands to lift the bottom lid up. Pull it gently from the corners. Put thin tapes on top of the optical drive and the fan to reduce rattling noises. Be careful about how many tapes you put on the console. Otherwise, the lid may not shut back into place. Turn the console so the PS logo should be facing you. Lift the lid with your hands. Lift it from the sides. Put some more tape on the console’s body. Locate the single screw on the body, and get a small cross-head screwdriver. Move the screw in a clockwise manner to adjust it. Put the lid back.

Clean the PS5’s Outside

This step requires you to keep the console unplugged. Get a can of compressed air or an air compressor, and dust the area around the eject button and the disc tray.

Then, use a microfiber cloth to clean the area further. If you don’t have a cloth, you can also use a small, soft toothbrush and perhaps a bit of isopropyl alcohol.

Lastly, before using the console again, please continue to the next step.

Change the Setup

After tweaking the optical drive’s screws and cleaning it’s inside and outside, there’s one last solution.

You should try changing your console’s position. In particular, if it’s in a horizontal position, put it in a vertical position and vice-versa.

Take Your Console for Repairs

If the solutions above fail, it probably means the optical drive has damage you can’t repair at home. You should take your console for repairs, as a professional would likely have to change the unit.