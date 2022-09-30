RDR_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error in Windows – How to fix it

When there’s trouble inside the Server Message Block (SMB) redirector file system, the computer crashes with a Blue Screen error displaying the Stop code: RDR_FILE_SYSTEM. The SMB redirector component is a file-sharing protocol used to transfer data between two or more computers and issues within this component are an ideal source of this error.

Listed with an error code of 0x00000027 by Microsoft, this issue is caused by the depletion of non-paged pool memory or RAM memory. Another reason is an issue with Rdbss.sys file or mrxsmb20.sys file, both software components of Windows.

This error has also been reported on computers where users try logging in after updating their PC to Windows 10 2004 build version.

How to fix RDR_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error?

Since this is an error with multiple sources, there is no single solution for it. However, when certain drivers and programs do not find sufficient memory space inside RAM to execute, your PC encounters this error. Thus, adding physical memory to your PC, i.e. RAM is the optimal solution.

Let’s look into other reasons that can lead your PC into this Blue Screen error.

Check the Non-Paged Pool Memory Use

The non-paged pool memory is a virtual memory in the RAM utilized by drivers and kernels that belong to the operating system. As mentioned above, the lack of availability of memory can cause you to run into the file system blue screen error.

Therefore, begin your repairs by checking if this is to blame. This is how you examine memory usage:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys on your keyboard to open Task Manager. Hit the arrow beside More details to list all the running programs.

Switch to the Performance tab located in the upper area of the window. Select the Memory section from the list on the left side. You can see the Non-paged pool memory usage in the lower area.



The ideal value of this memory should be between 200-400 MB or less than 75% of RAM. If your numbers are more, then there are issues with device drivers or some other components of your PC. We talk about them throughout this article.

Driver issues

Issues with the driver(s) of computers are well-known to cause BSOD errors. Though issues within any driver(s) can be the root of this error, Display and Network adapters are the ideal culprits.

If you have recently updated these drivers, not updated them for a long time, or have not made any changes at all but still facing the Rdr File error, you should do the necessary repairs to the drivers. These repairs include:

Update/Roll back the latest updates

Out-of-date drivers are known to cause this BSOD error. You should keep the drivers up to date to keep them in proper working condition and prevent errors. Here’s how you do it.

Initially, try these steps for Display adapters and Network adapters. If the problem isn’t solved, do it for other drivers as well.

Press the Windows key + X and select Device Manager. List out the categories by double-clicking on the device name.

Right-click on the driver name and select Update driver.

Hit the Search automatically for drivers option.

Reboot your PC. Repeat the steps for Network adapters.

The system will check for available updates through the internet and install them.

Sometimes, an update might be present for the driver but Windows fails to find it. For such, check with the driver’s manufacturer’s website and download the latest version for it.

If you had already updated the drivers and then started facing this error, there could be issues within the new files. Therefore, we recommend you revert to the previous driver version.

Hit the Windows + X key to extend the Quick Link menu. Click on the Device Manager option to open the manager window. Double-click on Display adapters to list its categories.

Right-click on the driver name and select the Properties option.

In the Properties windows, switch to the Driver tab at the top. Hit the Roll Back Driver button to revert your driver to the older version.

Repeat the above steps for the Network adapters.

Rolling back these drivers to their previous version will remove the faulty file and should fix your PC from facing this system error. However, if this error still plagues your system, revert all drivers one by one and check for the error after each process.

Reinstall the driver(s)

Sometimes, updates for the driver(s) may not be available but the issue can be due to corrupt driver files in their present version. To solve this, you need to reinstall them by following the following steps:

Press the Windows + X key to open Quick Link and click on Device Manager. Double-click on Display adapters to list their categories.

Right-click on the device name and click on Uninstall device.

Check the Delete driver software from this device box and hit the Uninstall button.

Restart your PC. Windows will reinstall the driver(s) when it restarts.

If it doesn’t, go to Settings > System Update > Check for updates, and install any available update.

The driver issues should be solved by performing the above fixes, eventually solving the BSOD error. Check the integrity of the system files if the error persists.

Run DISM and SFC tools

Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) and System File Checker (SFC) are the tools used to repair corrupt system files. At times, these faulty files can interrupt the data transfers between different components of your PC leading to the BSOD error. You can perform these scans by the below steps:

Type cmd in the search box on the taskbar. Click on Run as an administrator of the Command Prompt option.

Type or copy-paste the following command into the console;

Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth



After completion, run this SFC command: sfc /scannow

Restart the system.

DISM and SFC cleanse your system of faulty files. Clean working files are automatically installed in their stead. Inspect if the error remains. Get ready to update your PC if so.

Perform Windows update

As mentioned earlier, the 2004 build of Windows 10 is the bearer of the RDR File System error. Bugs or broken files inside this version are known to cause the BSOD error in many computers around the world.

Therefore, a Windows update is an effective formula to fix such files, change the build version and ultimately solve this error. To update your windows, follow these steps:

Open Settings by pressing the Windows + I key. Go to Update & Security.

Click on Windows Update to open the update window. Select the Check for update button to search.

Windows will look for available updates on the internet. If available, they are downloaded and installed by Windows.

After completion, reboot your PC.

Once Windows completes the update and installs a newer version of itself, you shouldn’t face this file system error anymore.

Scan your memory for issues

The definitive cause of this error is the depletion of the non-paged memory pool which is a part of RAM and can cause the memory to leak and eventually deteriorate. To prevent this, you should run Windows Memory Diagnostic, a tool to troubleshoot RAM. Perform the steps listed below:

Press the Windows + R key to open the Run. Type mdsched.exe inside the dialog box and click on the OK button.

Hit the Restart now and check for problems (recommended) option.

Your PC will open the Memory Diagnostic Tool after restarting. Automatically, a basic memory test is run and the results are displayed.

To run an extended and detailed scan of your memory device, follow the given steps:

Press the F1 key to open Options.

Use the arrow keys and select Extended. Hit the F10 key to start. After the scan completes, observe the results for issues. Press Esc to exit and boot Windows.

If any issues are present in your memory device, contact your service provider or seek the help of an expert.

Analyze Minidump files

Minidump files store the details about crashes and system errors like BSODs. The results of troubleshooting operations i.e. Driver Verifiers are also stored as minidump files which you can later assess during configuration.

To enable minidumps:

Press Windows + R keys to open the Run dialog box and type in sysdm.cpl > OK.

Go to the Advanced tab and click the Settings button under Startup and Recovery.

Select Automatic memory dump from the drop-down under Write debugging information and hit the OK button.

Restart your PC.

Follow these steps to analyze the minidump files:

Download the WinDbg Preview app from Microsoft Store. In the search bar type WinDbg > Right-click > Run as administrator.

Navigate to C:\Windows\Minidump by pressing Ctrl + D keys and select minidump file. Hit Open to go to file debugger. Type !analyze -v in the command line at the bottom.

Locate probably caused to find the cause of BSOD.

If the problem is caused by faulty program(s), uninstall or repair it. If driver(s) are to blame, follow the fixes mentioned above.

Run Driver Verifier

The Driver Verifier is a built-in tool that stress-tests the drivers of the computer to detect wrong function calls and issues within the drivers. You will be able to verify if the driver is in a healthy condition or not through this test. To run it, follow these steps:

Type cmd in the Search box. Right-click on Command Prompt and select Run as administrator.

Type verifier and press Enter to open the Driver Verifier Manager window.

Select Create standard settings and hit Next.

To verify all installed drivers on your PC, select Automatically select all drivers installed on this computer and hit Finish to start.

To verify selected drivers, mark Select drivers name from a list > Next. Now select the name of the driver(s) you wish to verify and click Finish to start.

Restart the computer.

If the problem is caused by faulty program(s), uninstall or repair it. If driver(s) are to blame, follow the fixes mentioned above.