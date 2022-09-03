How to Fix REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error on Windows

The REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD occurs with the stop code value 0x00000149. This BSOD manifests if the ReFS file system is incompatible with your Windows device or its associated system files are corrupt.

The majority of Windows operating system variations can only read ReFS volumes and cannot function as effectively as they do when operating with NTFS. The most common fix for this issue is to uninstall the latest feature updates in the system and use different recovery tools to fix the file system.

Causes for Fix REFS_FILE_SYSTEM_BSOD

The Resilient file system (ReFS) is the latest iteration of file systems introduced by Microsoft to strengthen the data integrity management feature in Windows. The REFS file system BSOD is seen when the volume based on ReFS is not handled optimally by the system. As discussed earlier, it is also possible that the files related to the ReFS are corrupted. Some other possible reasons are: Issue with RAM or HDD/SSD.

System affected by Malware and Viruses.

Outdated Windows system

Incompatible Apps or system updates.

How to Fix REFS_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD

Since this specific BSOD is also generated by corruption in the system files, the most obvious fix is to repair them using the Windows recovery tools. We have included some CLI as well as GUI-based recovery options in this fix.

Before you start with the fixes, ensure that the Windows OS is up to date, as these type of BSOD sometimes gets fixed with regular system updates. Also, unplug any external devices from the computer and check for the BSOD.

Boot Into Safe mode

Some users cannot boot into their windows devices due to this file system BSOD. But if you enable the safe mode, you might be able to boot into it. The safe mode operates Windows with minimal drivers, system files, and features.

Thus, running the system in safe mode can work if the BSOD is generated by some newly installed application, drivers, or feature updates.

To boot into the safe mode, follow these instructions.

Press the power button for a few seconds to power off the system. Then press the power button again to turn on the system. Follow this process three times, and the system will boot into the Windows Recovery Environment. Go to Troubleshoot. Now, select Advanced Option > Startup Settings. Click on the Restart button. After the reboot, press 5 or F5 to Enable Safe Mode With Networking.

If you find no BSOD error while booting into the safe mode, then there must be some issue with the latest installed application or feature updates. However, if you are still seeing the BSOD, then the issue lies with the hardware (RAM or SSD/HDD).

In such cases, reset the ram modules, disconnect the external HDD/SSD and check for the BSOD.

Analyze the Dump Files

When the system registers a BSOD, it creates a crash dump file which can be analyzed to resolve the problem. To analyze the dump files, program called WinDbg is used.

Here’s how you use the WinDbg tool to analyze the BSOD.

Download and Install WinDbg from Microsoft Store. Launch the application. Go to its File tab. Click on Start debugging and select Open dump File. Browse the crash dump file from the folder directory %windir%\Minidump Now go to the View tab and click on Command to open the terminal. Type !analyze -v in the command box. The debugging tool will then start analyzing the crash.

After the process gets completed, you will get a detailed report of the BSOD. This can help you find the cause of the BSOD and fixes you must try to resolve.

Uninstall Latest Updates

The latest updates you installed might be at fault for the BSOD. The updates might be incompatible or corrupted and not registered by the system properly. Therefore, try uninstalling such updates and check it fixes the problem.

Here’s how you do it.

Press Windows + I to open up the Settings. Go to Windows Update > Uninstall Updates. Select the recent update from the list of updates and click on Uninstall.



You can also do this from the Recovery Environment.

Select the Troubleshoot option from the Advanced Startup screen. Go to Advanced options > Uninstall Updates > Uninstall Latest feature Updates.

If you have installed some third-party applications, they might also become the reason for the BSOD. Try uninstalling any of those apps.

Perform System Scans

The REFS file system BSOD is primarily due to the corruption or missing of the system files. For their repair, Windows has inbuilt recovery tools like SFC and DISM. The SFC scans and repairs the dll cache and helps to maintain system file integrity. Similarly, DISM repairs the Windows operating system image.

To use these scans, perform the following steps.

Press Windows Key + X and Click on Windows terminal (Admin). Use this command line to initiate the DISM scans.

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth Now, run SFC scans using this command line.

SFC /scannow

Use Check Disk Command

The CHKDSK or the Check disk command scans the disk volumes on the OS and fixes the integrity of the file system. It is also used to detect bad sectors on a particular disk and automatically fix them.

Execute this syntax on the command prompt with elevated privileges to use this recovery utility. Here’s the process for this.

Press Windows Key + R to open Run. Type CMD and then press Ctrl + Shift + Enter.

chkdsk /f /r /x When asked for confirmation to run the scan on the next restart, press Y and hit enter.

Use Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool

The BSODs are a common phenomenon when there is some issue with the RAM. Windows has an inbuilt tool called the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool to check if the RAM is functioning well.

Follow these steps to use this application and diagnose the possible issue with the RAM.

Press Windows Key + R to open Run. Type mdsched and hit enter to launch the diagnostic tool. Click on Restart now and check for problems. The system will restart and start the scan. When the process completes and the computer boots up, press Windows Key + X and select Event viewer.

Choose the event log and get the report of the memory diagnosis. If you get any errors in the description, there must be some issue with the RAM.

System Restore

If none of the above recovery options are working, you must try the system restore feature to revert the system back to its working conditions. Here’s how to use it.

Press Windows + R key to open Run. Enter rstrui to launch the system restore Window. Select Recommended restore. If you have already created a different restore point, select Choose a different restore point. Click on Next and follow the prompt.

To perform the system restore using the recovery environment, follow the steps.

Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > System Restore. Select the restore point and Click on Next. Finally, click on Finish to start the restart process.

Check if the BSOD issue still persists. If the REFS file system BSOD still troubles you, reinstalling Windows is the last resort for the problem.