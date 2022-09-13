How to Fix REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION BSOD Error?

The REGISTRY_FILTER_DRIVER_EXCEPTION error is a type of Blue Screen error that is caused by an unhandled exception in a registry filtering driver. Microsoft has listed this issue with a bug check code 0x00000135.

Since this is a driver-related issue, reforming the drivers is an ideal solution. However, other problems with your computer’s files and hardware can also cause this error. In this article, we have listed all the sources and their respective fix.

Causes of REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION Error

The common cause for Windows to run into this issue is because of problems in the registry filtering driver or other drivers. But, there are other reasons to cause this error such as: Malware infections

Broken system file

Corrupt hard drive

Issues with the RAM

Faulty hardware devices

How to Fix the REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION Error?

For the most part, fixing the files issues within the Windows update files and drivers of your PC should solve this error. However, we need to take care of a few other aspects to completely get rid of this BSOD error. Let’s discuss them in brief.

Update Your Windows to the Latest Version

Microsoft acknowledges that issues in the system driver can cause this type of error. Thus, it releases patches through Windows updates to fix them. To perform this update, follow these steps:

Press the Windows key + I key to open the Settings. Go to Update & Security and open Windows Update. Click on Check for updates button. Windows will update and install the updates.

Restart your computer.

If any updates for the drivers are available, Windows will download and install them. This should fix the issues with the drivers.

Update the Drivers

Windows may not be able to find updates for drivers in some cases. For such, you need to check manually through the device manager. Here’s how you do it:

Press the Windows key + X key and select Device Manager. Click on the small arrow to list the categories of the device/driver. Right-click on the device name and click on Update driver.

Select the Search automatically for drivers option.

Reboot your PC. Windows will scan for updates and install if any are available.

Sometimes, there won’t be any update for the driver(s) but the issue might be due to corrupt files in their present version. To solve this, you need to uninstall the driver(s) and reinstall them by following these steps:

Press the Windows + X key and select Device Manager. Click on the small Arrow in front of each device to list the categories of the device/driver. Right-click on the device name and click on Uninstall device.

Check the Delete driver software from this device box and select Uninstall button. Restart your computer. Windows will reinstall the driver(s) when it restarts.

If the drivers aren’t installed automatically, you have to install the drivers manually. Do this in the following way:

Press the Windows + X key and select Device Manager. Right-click on your PC’s name at the top of the list. Select the Scan for hardware changes option.

Windows will scan the system and install the missing driver.

Driver issues of your PC should be solved by the above fixes, fixing the REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION error. However, if this error persists, seek other possible reasons and fix them mentioned below.

Scan Your System for Viruses or Malware

You can scan your PC to eliminate vicious malware that corrupts and damages your system files. You may use Microsoft Defender, the default built-in security software, or any other antivirus software. To scan your PC using Microsoft Defender:

Open the Settings window from Start or press the Windows key + I key. Open Update & Security and select Windows Security. Click on Virus & threat protection under Protection areas.

Click on the Scan options under Current threats.

Select the preferred option and click Scan now button to start.

We recommend you select the Full scan option to flush malware off every corner of your computer. Restart your device after the scan is complete.

Repair the System Files

BSOD errors are usually outcomes of corrupt or missing files in your system. These files break the communication between the device and hardware components or can cause other software issues. Therefore, Windows has built-in tools to fix such files and solve this type of error.

Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) and System File Checker (SFC) are the two tools that you can run to scan and repair the corrupt files in your system. DISM repairs the executable files inside WinSxS folder, and SFC restores the corrupt system files.

Follow the steps to run them:

Type cmd in the search bar. Right-click on Command Prompt and select Run as administrator. Copy-paste or type the command Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth into the console.

Once complete, run the following SFC command: sfc /scannow

Restart your computer.

This process scans for corrupt files in the registry system and replaces them.

Run the Check Disk (CHKDSK) System Tool

At times the reason for the BSOD error may be due to unnecessary or broken files on your hard drive, which is usually stored inside the C: Disk drive. For such cases, use the CHKDSK scan to repair the hard drive for file system errors and organize your data. Here’s how you can do it:

Type cmd in the search bar. Right-click on Command Prompt and click on Run as administrator. Copy-paste or type the code chkdsk C: /f /r /x and press Enter key.

A message with the Y/N option is displayed. Press Y and Enter.

Restart your system.

Issues With RAM

Complications with Random Access Memory (RAM) are one of the major reasons for Blue Screen errors. The memory socket or the RAM itself can develop faults due to various reasons, which can cause the computer to encounter errors and crash.

To check if these devices are working properly or not, run a memory diagnostic test on your PC.

Press the Windows + R key to open the Run dialog box. Type mdsched.exe and click on the OK button. Select the Restart now and check for problems (recommended) option.

Your PC will restart and open the Memory Diagnostic Tool. A basic memory test will run automatically and show results.

You can choose to run an extended scan of your memory device. This action stress tests the RAM for errors.

To run an extended scan, press the F1 key to open the Options screen.

Use the Arrow keys to select the Extended option.

Press the F10 key to start. After the scan is complete, look at the results for any issues. Press the Esc key to exit from the diagnostic.

Check the Hardware For Issue

Swelled-up capacitors in your motherboard can also be the source of your problem. These devices can suddenly become faulty without any specific reason, so it’s best to check.

Laptops generally have problems with overheating, which can lead to BSOD errors. Hence, make sure to keep the air vents and cooling fans clean. Additionally, after-market products like cooling pads may also help maintain the temperature of your device.

Dismantling a CPU/Laptop or checking the hardware components are complex and risky tasks, so it’s wise to let the experts handle them. In that case, it’s best to contact your service provider or the manufacturer for further instructions.

Reset Your PC to the Default Settings

If you recently updated Windows or installed new applications, there’s a chance this might be causing the REGISTRY FILTER DRIVER EXCEPTION error. Therefore, resetting your system to its factory settings might solve it.

This process removes all apps except the preloaded ones. You also have the option to delete or keep your files after the reset.

To reset your PC, follow these steps:

Press the Windows key + I key to open the settings window. Navigate to Update & Security and open Recovery. Click on Get started button under Reset this PC.

Select whether you want to save or delete personal files.

Select the process to reinstall windows after resetting. Press Reset to confirm your action.

Note: Back up your important files on external hard disk before resetting your PC.