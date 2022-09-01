Although millions of users prefer Roku for streaming, sometimes error messages like “Roku Low Power: Insufficient Power” could hinder your experience. If you have faced such an issue, you might have encountered Low-power warning pop-ups on your screen. Or, your Roku player is flashing red light.

Well, minor factors such as overheated Roku can lead to this error. Similarly, using a different USB cable that is not from the official provider could be another cause. However, the problem is easily solvable with few fixes.

So, in this article, we will guide you on how to solve the problem on your Roku device.

What Causes the “Roku Low Power: Insufficient Power” Error?

Some of the probable causes you encounter Roku Low Power: Insufficient Power” errors are as follows. Overheated Roku Device

Using a defective USB Cable

Uncleared Corrupt Cache

Insufficient Power from TV

Internal Hardware Issues

How to Fix “Roku Low Power: Insufficient Power” Error?

Before you jump on to the fixes, you can check your adapter first. If the adapter is loose, you will face Roku Low Power: Insufficient Power error. The device will not get ample power when it is not connected properly. So, while plugging in the adapter, ensure it is firm and tight. Besides, there are various fixes for the problem below.

Power Cycle Roku Device

Does your Roku player flash red light, but it is not blinking? If it does, it indicates that your device is overheating. Usually, the light of your Roku device is white or off when it works fine.

Therefore, you can power cycle Roku Device to cool down your overheated Roku Device. Moreover, you can also eliminate obstructions near your Roku. By doing so, the air will pass freely from your Roku Device and prevent it from overheating. You must not keep the device in direct sunlight.

Warning: Be Careful! The unit may be hot.

Follow the steps given below.

Unplug the cable cord from Roku Player Wait for at least 10 – 15 minutes to let it cool down When it cools, you can Plug back the power cable to your Roku Player

Start using your Roku device again

Check if You Are Using an Official USB Cable

You might encounter a low power error if your Roku device is connected with a cheap or unofficial cable. You must connect an official USB cable that comes along with your Roku Player purchase to use the Roku device without any issue. So, check if you are using an authentic product. If not, you must replace it with an official USB cable.

Use an Alternative USB Port

It might be defective if you use an official USB cable but still encounter the error. Such malfunctioned USB ports will block the power supply to your Roku. Thus, we recommend you connect a different USB port to your device.

Moreover, the power characteristics of each USB Port vary. So, if your Roku device is connected to a low-rating USB port, you will see the error message on your screen. In such a case, switching the USB port on your Roku TV should solve the problem.

Use a Direct Wall Outlet

Sometimes the power outlet you connect to your Roku player might have a low power source. Thus, you get an error message of Insufficient power on your Roku. You will be asked to use a wall outlet USB power adapter.

You can switch to a direct wall power outlet in such a case. If you connect to a direct wall outlet, you do not always have to power up your Roku player while turning it on. Moreover, it will load faster than when plugged into a TV.

Clear Roku Cache

If the cache data is cluttered on your device, it becomes corrupted. It might lead to system malfunction too. So, you must clear such junk files occasionally to refresh your stored data. It might as well solve Roku’s low power error.

On your remote, Press the Home button five times

Press the Up button once

Now, press the Rewind button two times

Press the Fast Forward button two times

Wait until your Roku device restarts

Hard Reset Roku TV

You can hard reset your TV if there is no USB port issue. There might be internal bugs that are leading to this error. Resetting the device will wipe all your stored data. Since it reverts to the initial setup phase, the error should no longer exist. You can perform a hard reset from the Roku Settings.

Check out the steps for it below.

Press Home button on your Roku remote Click on Settings > System > Advanced system settings

Go to Factory Reset and Enter PIN if prompted.

To confirm, Click on Start Factory Reset.



Contact Customer Support

You could contact Roku customer support and report the problem if the fixes did not solve your problem. There might be complex hardware issues that require technical support.

While contacting them, you must check your Roku model first. You can follow these steps: