Roku Remote Blinking Green – Here’s How to Fix It

Usually, when you see a green light blinking on your Roku remote, it indicates that the remote is ready to pair with your Roku device. But, if you see it flashing multiple times but does not pair, it can be problematic.

Since minor causes like outdated software lead to this issue, it is primarily solvable. You can try pairing the remote again after replacing the batteries. Or, you can check for new software updates.

Why is Roku Remote Blinking Green?

Dead batteries

Faulty remote

Physical Interference

Outdated software

Stuck pairing button We have identified the causes of why your Roku remote blinks green and here’re the common ones:

How to Fix Roku Remote Blinking Green?

Are you pressing the button for more than 20 seconds while pairing your Remote? If you hold the button for longer, it might cause your remote to blink green continuously. Also, you need to ensure no obstructions exist between your Roku device and remote during the pairing process.

Before you directly jump on to the fixes, you can try minor troubleshooting solutions first. You can check if your remote is damaged physically. Also, you can see the pairing button to check if it is stuck.

Replace and Recharge Batteries

One of the reasons your Roku remote is flashing green light but not pairing could be the faulty batteries. Also, if you sense your remote is hot, your battery might have been damaged. In such case, it is time you replace your old batteries with new ones. While inserting batteries, you must properly position them.

Some Roku remotes have in-built batteries that can be rechargeable. So, you must charge it fully to use it.

Restart Roku

If you are stuck on the Pairing remote screen and the green light continues blinking, you can restart your Roku. You can use an in-built remote on the Roku app to perform a reboot. But, this method is effective only when you have already paired your smartphone app with the device.

As long as both devices are on same Wi-Fi connection, you can control all functions of your Roku. Here are the steps for it.

Launch Roku app. At the bottom, tap on Remote menu.

Now, on the remote, tap on Home Icon.

Open Settings.

Select System.

Click on System Restart. Again, choose Restart to confirm.



Try Pairing Again

Once you have replaced or recharged the batteries, you can start the pairing process again. Here’re the steps you need to follow:

Firstly, on your remote, find the Pairing button. Press and hold the Pairing button for 20 seconds.

Let go of the button when the remote indicator flashes a Green light.

Pairing remote pop-up must appear on your screen.

When your remote pairs with the TV, the light should stop blinking.

Use the Roku App Remote

You can re-pair the remote from the system settings. You can use the Roku app on your mobile to access the virtual remote and navigate to the pair remote menu. But you must program your app remote with the device first while both devices are on the same Wi-Fi connection.

Here are the steps for it.

Open the Roku app and go to the Remote tab. Locate the Home icon and tap on it. You should be on the home screen.

Choose Settings.

Click on Remotes & devices.

Select Remotes > Add a new remote.

Choose your Remote.

Now, press your remote’s Pairing button. Then, hold it for around 20 seconds.

A green indicator light must be flashing from your remote. It means that your remote is looking for your Roku device and ready to pair.

Your TV will display Pairing remote on the screen.

The green light will stop blinking as soon as the remote is paired.

Update Roku

You must meet the system requirements if you want to pair Roku Voice Remote Pro. Your Roku software must be a 9.4 or a later version. Therefore, if you cannot program it with your Roku device, you can update the software manually from settings. Moreover, if there are system bugs that are causing pairing to fail, updating should fix the problem.

You can follow the steps given below.

On Home Screen, select Settings.

Open System > Software Update.

Choose Check Now.



Hard Reset

If your Roku screen freezes on the “Pairing remote” screen and you are not connected to the app remote yet, perform a hard reset. You can locate and press the physical reset button on your Roku TV. But, if there is a tiny pinhole on the button, you can use thin yet blunt objects to press it. You must hold them for about 10 seconds.

When resetting starts, you can release the button. After the reset, you can set up your Roku device from the start. Moreover, during the setup, you will have the option to pair your remote with Roku. This should fix the not pairing and the remote blinking green light issue.

Contact Customer Support

If the hard reset does not work, your last resort is to contact the Roku team for support. Along with the issue, you can mention the fixes you have tried so far. Moreover, you can note down your device ID and serial number before reaching out.

Get a Replacement Remote

You might have to get a replacement remote if the remote is defective. You cannot fix a faulty remote on your own. So, you can browse through the Roku store for a new remote. However, if you do not want a new replacement, you can always use the app remote as a substitute remote.