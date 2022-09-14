Roku Remote Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

When your Roku remote stops working, you don’t have control over your TV. You are either stuck on the Roku home screen or on the same channel. Without a remote, you can’t navigate through system settings or browse through your favorite shows.

However, the issue is solvable as long as the remote is not damaged. Sometimes, simply replacing or recharging the remote battery can make your remote start working again. Or you can re-pair it with your TV.

So, in this article, we will guide you on how to solve your Roku remote not working.

Why is Your Roku Remote Not Working?

Here are the probable causes of why your Roku remote is not working. Low or dead battery

Defective or damaged remote battery

Obstructions in the remote signal

Faulty remote

How to Fix the Roku Remote Not Working?

Before you begin, you can try general troubleshooting for the problem. Try aiming the remote at your TV from different positions. For Instance, you can hold your remote standing so that it is higher than the TV and aim it downwards. Or point the remote on your TV from the left and right sides. But, while pointing, you must make sure you are pointing it directly with no interference in between.

Besides, we have provided the fixes to solve your Roku remote not working after identifying the causes below.

Replace Your Remote Batteries

You can check if the battery is defective or damaged, as it might also cause your remote to heat. If you notice that the battery is leaking, do not touch the item with your bare hands. Using rubber gloves, you can replace the batteries with a new one. Please refrain from contacting it with your skin or eyes. Your remote will also not respond if the battery is dead.

Since you cannot recharge the batteries in a simple Roku remote, you can replace the battery with a new matching one instead. Depending on the remote, it requires a pair of AAA or AA-sized batteries. If possible, you can try using the batteries from the manufacturer.

You need to ensure the batteries are inserted properly for them to work. Therefore, we will guide you with the simple steps below.

Firstly, open the Battery compartment of your Roku remote and remove old batteries.

Then, insert the new battery’s Minus sign into the negative terminal of the remote.

Gently press down the battery so that the other end of the battery, Plus sign, fits perfectly. Repeat the steps for other batteries as well. Close the battery compartment and try using the remote.

Note: The direction of the battery’s negative and positive terminals might differ according to the Roku remote models.

Recharge Your Remote Batteries

If you are using a Roku Voice Remote Pro, you cannot find battery compartments. Instead, it has in-built rechargeable batteries. So, to fix a Roku remote not working due to a low battery, you can recharge it.

You can follow the given steps to recharge your batteries.

Insert the official charging cable into your Roku remote’s charging port (small end).

Now, plug in the other end to the Power adapter. Once it starts charging, you will see the light flashing. When it is charged fully, the light will be solid Green. You can try using the remote again.

Note: While charging, if the indicator light does not start flashing, you can use try using an alternative charger. If the remote is still not charging, you can restart your Roku and repeat the process again.

Re-pair Your Roku Remote

Another fix to troubleshoot your Roku remote not working is to re-pair it with your TV. If you use a simple Roku remote, it has an infrared light. Thus, you do not have to pair it. Although to restart such a remote, you can simply take out batteries and insert them again. Then, you can use it immediately by pointing it directly to your Roku device.

You can find a pairing button on your remote for users with an enhanced Roku remote. So, you can re-pair it with the steps mentioned below.

Firstly, locate the small and round Pairing button on your Roku remote. Depending on the model of a Roku remote, it could be below the battery compartment or at the back of the remote. Then, press the pairing button and hold it up to 20 seconds

You can release the button once you see a Green light blinking on the indicator light.

You should see Pairing remote message on your Roku device. Once the remote is paired, the light will stop blinking.

Try using your Remote again.

Use Roku HDMI Extension Cable

If you have connected your Roku streaming stick directly to your TV, your simple Roku remote might not work due to obstructions in between. For Instance, if it is connected to the back of the TV, the signal is blocked. Therefore, you can use an HDMI extension cable on your Roku stick to improve the remote signal.

Try Testing the Roku App Remote

You can try using the Roku mobile app remote to know whether the remote is faulty or an issue exists within the system itself. But, this fix works best if you have already paired it with your Roku device. To use your Roku app as a remote, you should connect your Roku device and mobile to the same WiFi network.

If the app remote works fine, you could also use it as an alternative remote. However, you must pair them together first for users who haven’t paired yet.

Contact Roku Customer Support

If your Roku remote is still not working, you can report the issue to customer support. While contacting them, you must also provide them with your Roku device’s serial number, software version, and device model. So, we recommend you check it and note it down.

Moreover, if none of the fixes work for you, you can replace your old remote with a new one. You can also check out our other article to turn on your Roku TV without a remote.