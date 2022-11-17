Safe Mode Won’t Turn Off on Android? How to Fix It

Safe mode is a diagnostic feature to debug your device when it malfunctions or fails to open a default app. If you are booted into safe mode and want to get out of it, restarting the device should get the job done.

However, if you are unable to turn off safe mode, the problem can occur due to buggy apps or updates. Similarly, if the issue is more serious, it could also occur due to faulty hardware. With that being said, you can try a couple of methods to fix it and make your phone boot normally.

How to Fix Safe Mode Won’t Turn Off?

As usual, if you tried restarting using the power button, ensure that the volume buttons are not stuck to the phone case. Otherwise, it will again reboot in safe mode. So, remove the case and restart again to check if it could solve the problem. Other than that, you can try other methods mentioned below to resolve the issue.

Using Notification Panel

If the physical buttons (power or volume keys) are not working to boot normally, you can utilize the notifications panel, which also has the option to restart the device from safe mode. However, not all devices may display the safe mode option on the notification panel.

Open the notification panel by swiping down from the top. You will see the Safe Mode is on option. Then, Tap on it.

Tap on Turn Off.



Turn Off Developer Options

The developer option is a powerful feature that will give you access to make changes to your device’s functionality. However, with the developer option turned on, it could conflict with safe mode, which is why you cannot turn off safe mode.

This issue was mostly faced by OnePlus users when they installed the OS update. So, if you are among them, you need to check and turn off the developer options feature and restart your device to make it work.

Open the device’s settings. Scroll down and tap on Developer options.

Then, toggle off the Developer options. And try rebooting your device.



Wipe Cache Partition

This is another fix that could help you to get over safe mode. If you are encountering issues within your device, wiping the cache partition can come to the rescue. The method is safe as it will only remove the temporary data.

Here are the steps to do so:

Plug your phone with a USB cable into a computer. Or, ensure your device has a 50% or higher battery percentage. Once you plug it in, you need to power off your device. Press the power button and tap Power off. After it completely shuts off and displays the charging percentage, Press on the Volume up and power button simultaneously until you see the Android recovery menu.

Press the volume down button to go down. Once you reach on wipe cache partition option. Press the power button to select it.

Press the volume down to navigate to the Yes option. Then, press the power button to select it.

Factory Reset

If you are still stuck in safe mode after trying all the above methods, the last option is to reset your device. Factory resetting your device will completely wipe your data and may help you get out of safe mode. However, don’t forget to make a backup of your data before you factory reset your mobile phone.