Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing? Here’s How to Fix It

If the apps running on your Samsung or Android device keep crashing unexpectedly, there could be some issues within the app, operating system, or between them. Since Android supports a wide range of device configurations, app programs get complex and error-prone to maintain their versatility.

Although developers constantly work to enhance their apps and features, your device’s hardware and software configuration may only support some app features and updates. In such cases, it’s common to experience apps freezing or repeatedly crashing while some apps struggle to launch.

In this article, we have discussed some causes and solutions for app crashes on your Samsung phone.

Why Samsung Android Apps Keep Crashing?

Mobile applications crash due to several reasons. Basically, the crash occurs because of compatibility issues between the app and the OS induced by missing updates. Some complex applications and features could struggle to function properly on low- to mid-end Android devices due to hardware limitations. Some of the common reasons for an app to crash include: Incompatible software or missing updates

Insufficient memory to run the app

Poor network connectivity

Busy processor due to too many background processes

Weak chipset or low hardware configuration

Lack of required app permissions

Corrupted system or app files Some of the common reasons for an app to crash include:

How to Fix Samsung Android Apps That Keep Crashing?

Restarting your smartphone is a simple yet effective solution that you can perform to solve software crashes and various other issues. A fresh restart cleans up the junk files and cache memory, allowing more space for the app to run smoothly.

Moreover, you may use these simple yet effective instructions to fix app crashing issues on your Samsung or any other Android device.

Force Stop the App

Sometimes it might require you to force stop the app if it is responding unusually. The app could run in the background to complete some unfinished processes even after manually closing the app. Eventually, your device may use excessive amounts of memory and crash the app.

Here’re the steps to force stop the app:

Goto Settings app of your phone

Then go to Apps under Apps & notifications section.

Now select the troublesome app Tap the Force Stop option at the bottom right.



Check for Network Connectivity

Some apps require an internet connection to work and receive updates. Some are solely based on the internet and require proper network connectivity. Bandwidth consumption varies depending on the type of app and its data. Thus, the Apps that require more bandwidth to fetch data may sometimes crash in poor networks.

Similarly, some apps might not work on cellular data and need a Wi-Fi connection. Hence, you must ensure your device has a stable internet connection.

To check the network preference for the app:

Goto Settings app on your phone.

Then go to Apps under Apps & notifications section.

Now select the app and go to Restrict Data Usage. Here you can choose or change the network preference.



Check App Permissions

Some apps might crash if you deny app permissions. App permission may also get disabled or set to default if the app is recently updated. You can try allowing the app all the required permissions to check whether it is causing the app to crash.

To change app permission:

Goto Settings app on your phone.

Then go to Apps under Apps & notifications section. Choose the app you are looking for.

Tap Permissions to change a permission setting and then choose either Allow or Deny.



Clear App Data and Cache

For apps, browsers, and websites to load faster, some memory is reserved for storing the temporary data, known as a cache. Loading such information in the cache increases app performance by making apps quicker and saving data. This process holds up some essential storage of your device and requires you to clear the cache to clean up these spaces.

To clear the cache and data of an app:

Goto Settings app on your phone.

Then go to Apps under Apps & notifications section.

Now select the app you are looking for and tap the Storage option.

You can see two options stating Clear Data and Clear cache.

Tap Clear cache. Tap Ok if any prompt appears.

If clearing the cache does not resolve the crashing issue or is not available, you can choose a clear data option.

Note: Clearing app data revert the app to the default factory condition and requires setting up the app again. When you clear the data, both the cache and data are removed.

Update the Apps

Ensure the apps are running in the latest update. Sometimes the app version might not be compatible with the OS version running on your Android device. This might cause the app to misbehave or crash. Updating programs solves many problems because they contain fixes for errors from the previous version.

Similarly, malware infection of the app could also cause app crashes. Regular updates help to protect the app from external threats or malware.

Goto the Galaxy Store or Play Store app of your Samsung or Android device. Tap the profile icon.

Then select Manage app & devices.

Tap Manage again.

Choose the app you want to update and tap on it.

Tap on Update.



Free Up Device Storage

The apps require adequate memory space to run smoothly. Developers work to optimize memory utilization with the performance required for the application. Android apps keep consuming the limited internal memory of the device as long as it gets full.

An app with poor memory management could consume a lot of cache storage. Some memory-intensive apps might crash if your device lags enough storage.

So, try to remove unnecessary data or apps lying in your device storage. Use external storage or an SD card to store large files such as pictures or videos. You can plan to choose a device with higher storage considering your uses.

Reinstall the App

You could try reinstalling the app if the above steps did not help. Reinstalling might be required when the app itself is corrupted. Apps consume local memory to save user data such as login information, preferences, databases, etc. These data might get corrupted due to improper updates, poorly developed apps, or a new OS update on Android.

Reinstalling the app will replace all the faulty programs and install new ones. To reinstall an app:

Goto Settings app of your phone

Then go to Apps under Apps & notifications section.

Now select the app you are looking for and tap the Uninstall option.

Download it from the Play Store again and install it.

Backup and Factory Reset Your Smartphone

If none of the above solutions fix the app crashing issue, you could try the factory reset option on your smartphone. Factory reset deletes all the data and restores the device to its original manufacturer settings.

Note: Make sure to back up all your important data to an external or cloud storage device before performing a factory data reset. To factory reset: