The error code with the message SESSION_HAS_VALID_POOL_ON_EXIT is a live dump from the kernel to bug-check any abnormality. But this isn’t an actual bug check, as no OS-level operation is halted. Though Microsoft claims that this error occurs when trying to log off from a remote computer, users have encountered it without the circumstances.

In rare cases, it can lead to BSOD. However, some anomalous behavior of the PC while shutting down can be an indication of the occurrence of this silent BSOD error.

What Causes SESSION HAS VALID POOL ON EXIT BSOD Error?

The particular time period spent while using a PC, from logging in to it till the logout, is called a session. When a session begins, the OS starts every necessary operation required for the computer. The OS may allocate various spaces within the RAM to run drivers or many other things required for the user. Reversely, when a user tries to log out, the OS frees up all the session-occupied spaces from RAM. This error occurs when a session doesn’t unload from the memory properly. Meaning that something within the session taking up space in the RAM hasn’t ended or freed up RAM. Certain Windows updates have been reported to provoke this issue. Besides, some other problems causing this error are: Corrupted drivers

Damaged system files

Unhealthy disk partitions

Bugs in Cumulative updates of Windows

How to Fix SESSION HAS VALID POOL ON EXIT BSOD Error?

Uninstall any newly installed application that might be the potential cause of the problem and then check if it solves the issue. If the issue persists, try the solutions given below:

Windows Update

The major reason causing this issue also has to do something with the updates. Cases of cumulative updates bringing this silent BSOD error have been encountered. The exact cause isn’t certain if it’s a technical bug within the update files or a driver compatibility issue. But,

if you have recently installed any Windows Update, the chances of the updates causing problems are high.

You can check if Microsoft has released any further updates to patch such bugs to troubleshoot them. Or you can also try to uninstall the recent batch of updates and inspect if it solves the issue. First, let’s follow along with the mentioned steps to check for updates:

Press the Windows + I keys. Go to Windows Update. Click on the blue Check for updates button.

If it lists any update patch, click on Download & install button.

This should install updates(if available) on your computer. Moreover, if updates weren’t released until the point of time you checked, you can follow the below-mentioned steps to remove the latest updates:

Follow till step 2 and then go to Update history.

And navigate to and click on Uninstall updates.

Right-click on the recent update within Microsoft Windows. Click on Uninstall and then the Yes button.



Update Graphics Drivers

Compatibility issues with the current version of drivers may cause them not to unload sessions from memory safely. Or any technical bugs in drivers expected to resolve through an update patch may be halted. You can try to perform a driver update from the Device Manager to troubleshoot the error. The major driver which can cause this problem is the Graphics driver.

Follow the steps given below to update your graphic drivers:

Press Windows + R keys, type devmgmt.msc and hit Enter. Double-click and expand the Display adapters dropdown menu. Right-click on either option and choose Update driver.

Select the Search automatically for drivers link. Once the update is installed, click on the Close button and repeat the step for any other graphic driver under the Display Adapters menu.

Though the error in most cases is caused by the issues in the graphics driver, it’s not the sole contributor. You can proceed to update other drivers manually or use any third-party app to detect issues and deal with a particular driver.

Reinstall Drivers

Another potential thing not letting the drivers unload sessions is the damaged files. And since the corrupted driver files can’t be fixed through updates, you can roll the dice by reinstalling. Reinstalling will help remove the existing damaged files of Windows and replace them with a fresh driver.

Proceed with the following steps to reinstall your drivers:

Open Device Manager, expand Display adapters and right-click on the driver as above. Select Uninstall device.

Click on the Uninstall button on the prompt. Reboot your computer. The drivers will automatically get reinstalled.

Repair System Integrity

Another fix you can try is running the inbuilt Windows commands to scan and resolve various areas of infection. DISM, SFC, and CHKDSK are some of the commands you can execute. Follow the steps mentioned below to run these commands:

Press Windows + R keys. Type cmd and Ctrl + Shift + Enter. Click on the Yes button. And, run the command: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth



(It services the Windows operating system’s imaging files and tries to replace the damaged system files using the Windows Update service.)

Then, execute the sfc /scannow command to scan and troubleshoot the corrupted system files.

Now, type the chkdsk C: /f /r to check the C: partition of your disk, provided that it’s the system partition(you can replace it with the drive letter of your system partition). This command would help find and fix bad clusters and the infected portions of the disk.



Scan for Viruses

Viruses and malware in a computer can cause many problems to it. Some malware may modify Windows functioning to prevent drivers from closing sessions in the memory. You can utilize Microsoft defender to scan and fix such threats.

Follow the steps mentioned below to continue: