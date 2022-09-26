Fix: Setup Incomplete Because of A Metered Connection Error

Bluetooth devices like keyboards, printers, mouses, headphones, etc, require drivers to connect and work with Windows. However, sometimes an error message saying “Setup incomplete because of a metered connection” can interrupt the download and installation of such drivers and make your Bluetooth device unusable.

Metered connections impose limits on the amount of data the receiver can consume, i.e. your PC. Usually, cellular data connections are metered by default.

You can solve such issues by changing the device’s settings on how your PC downloads when connected to metered connections such as LTE and mobile hotspots. We have listed the reasons that cause this problem and ways to solve it.

What Causes a Metered Connection Error?

By not allowing your PC to download over a metered connection.

Your PC’s metered connection setting is set ON.

Issues with the relevant Bluetooth driver. If you join a metered connection such as mobile data or other restricted connection which limits the amount of data to be consumed, you will face this error. However, there are few other causes for this issue such as:

How to Fix the Metered Connection Error?

The usual procedure to resolve a connection error is to change the download setting on your PC. Your computer enables the metered connection option when connected to mobile data or any internet connection with limits on data usage to prevent the user from consuming too much data and incurring extra charges.

Try this simple fix initially. Sometimes the cause of this error can be a slow or faulty internet connection. Hence, disconnect from your current network and reconnect again to solve it.

This easy fix can successfully pair your external devices with your PC, saving you time and effort. If they don’t work, continue reading for other solutions.

Allow Download Through a Metered Connection

When connected to a metered connection such as a mobile hotspot, Windows will be unable to download drivers and updates to pair your Bluetooth devices. You can change the download setting to allow your PC to download and update the relevant Bluetooth drivers. Follow the steps given below:

Press Windows + I key to open Settings. Click on Devices.

Under Devices, open Bluetooth & other devices.

Scroll down to find the Download over metered connections option.

Check mark the box in front of this option.

Windows can now download the drivers or updates even through a limited connection. Reconnect your device to your PC to check if it works.



Change your PC’s metered connection setting

Windows has a built-in function that labels any internet connection as metered. This function controls the amount of data usage i.e. puts a limit on the size of files you can download. Hence, Windows cannot download the bluetooth driver, causing metered connection error.

You can easily change this setting on your PC through the Network & Internet settings. However, the steps to do this are slightly different for Windows 10 and 11. Here’s how you do it for both of them:

For Windows 10:

Press Windows + I to open the settings.

Click on Network & Internet and go to Status at the top of the list.

Click on Properties of the current Internet connection.

Scroll down the window to find Metered connection.

Click on the button under Set as metered connection to turn it Off.

For Windows 11:

Windows 11 has the feature to restrict data usage individually based on the type of connection. For instance, you can turn on/off metered connection for Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or Cellular. Therefore, to fix the metered connection problem, you need to turn them off one by one. Follow these steps to do so:

Press Windows + I to open the settings. Open Network & Internet and select Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or Cellular.

Select the network you’re currently connected to. Find Metered connection.

Click on the button under Set as metered connection to turn it Off. Repeat the process as required.

Windows will now remove the data limit imposed on the internet connection, allowing the download of drivers and updates required to run the Bluetooth devices.

Repair the Bluetooth driver(s)

A Bluetooth driver is a program that allows your computer to interact and work with the connected Bluetooth device. Therefore, a faulty driver or out-of-date driver will not be able to communicate with the external device, making them unusable. This issue interrupts the setup process and displays metered connection errors.

To rectify this, check for updates for the relevant driver through your device manager tab. The steps are as follows:

Press Windows + X key to open the Quick Link menu. Click on Device Manager to open it.

Find and click on the arrow in front of the Bluetooth device to list out installed drivers.

Right-click on the driver and select the Update option. Select the “Search automatically for drivers” option. Make sure you have an active internet connection.

If updates are available, the update wizard will install them. Restart your PC after the process is complete.

At times, corrupt windows files, specifically the Bluetooth driver can cause errors while pairing them with your PC. This causes the setup process of your external devices to terminate citing metered connection error. Reinstalling the drivers is an ideal solution for such cases.

Install the Bluetooth driver(s)

Various Bluetooth devices have their own drivers which is required for them to work with your PC. In order to install such drivers, you need to manually search, download and install them in your device from their official websites/service provider.

Since each company has a different website, the steps to download might me slightly different. Let’s take Intel for example:

Open your web browser and go to Intel’s website. Click on the Support option on the top of the screen.

Under Drivers & Downloads, select Download Center option.

Select the product type i.e. Wireless.

Click on the link from the results to open it.

Select the latest update and click Download button. Install the file after its downloaded and restart your PC.

You can download and install drivers from other devices.

However, don’t forget the classic way to install drivers in your PC, which is through the Device Manager. This process allows Windows to search and install missing driver from your system. Windows will automatically download the driver required for your Bluetooth device when you try pairing it.

Press Windows + X key to open the Quick Link menu. Click on Device Manager to open it.

Find and click on the arrow in front of the Bluetooth device to list the installed ones.

Right-click on the driver and select the Uninstall option. A pop-up window with the warning message “You are about to uninstall this device from your system” appears.

Click on Uninstall button. Restart your PC.

After your PC restarts, connect your Bluetooth devices to the PC. Devices should pair successfully and be ready to use.