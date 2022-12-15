Fix: “Some Update Files are Missing or Have Problems” (Error 0x80070570)

The 0x80070570 error is one of the many possible error codes you may encounter whenever you fail to update your system.

If you search deeper, you’ll find that the corresponding error message for this code is “ERROR_FILE_CORRUPT; The file or directory is corrupted and unreadable” even though the Settings page displays a different message.

According to Microsoft, this update error indicates corruption in the Windows Component Store. Also, it mainly occurs when the update itself concerns the Component Store. However, it is also possible that the update client failed to properly download the updates for this package collection.

Repair Component Store

The Windows Component Store is the main set of programs that Windows uses to repair software errors. It uses Windows update to install the new component versions. So, you will encounter the 0x80070570 error if your component store is corrupt. You can run the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) and the System File Checker (SFC) tools to repair it.

Make sure your PC is connected to the internet. Then, open Run by pressing Win + R. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the following commands: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

SFC /Scannow



Run Update Troubleshooter

You can also try running the update troubleshooter in case there are some issues with your update client. To do so,

Open Run by pressing Win + R. Type ms-settings:troubleshoot and press Enter to open Troubleshoot Settings. Go to Other troubleshooters or Additional troubleshooters. Click on Run next to Windows Update or select Windows Update > Run this troubleshooter.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Reset Update Components

If the downloaded update files are already corrupt, the only way to fix the issue is to delete those files and reset your Windows Update components to allow the update client to re-download the proper files.

Open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the following commands to stop the services necessary for Windows Update: net stop appidsvc

net stop bits

net stop cryptsvc

net stop wuauserv

Then, you need to delete the update cache and pre-downloaded files using the commands below: del "%ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Application Data\Microsoft\Network\Downloader\qmgr*.dat"

(If you don’t get access or the file/directory doesn’t exist, enter the command:

del "%ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Microsoft\Network\Downloader\qmgr*.dat") rmdir %systemroot%\SoftwareDistribution /S /Q

rmdir %systemroot%\system32\catroot2 /S /Q

If you can’t remove the folders, some of the services above may have restarted. You must stop them again (step 3) and delete the files/folders (step 4). Now you need to reset the Winsock Catalog to resolve any potential issues preventing you from properly connecting to the internet or the update server. The necessary command is:

netsh winsock reset

Finally, manually start all the services you stopped earlier using the commands: net start appidsvc

net start bits

net start cryptsvc

net start wuauserv

Restart your PC and check if you still experience the update error.

Manually Install Updates

You can also try manually installing the system update by searching for it on Microsoft Update Catalog. Doing so not only bypasses the error but may also resolve it altogether if the updates overwrite the corrupt packages in the component store.

You can easily find the update you need to install on the Update Settings page, where you see the error code.

Perform System Restore

If you started encountering the error after making some changes to your system, like installing an application, such changes may have caused the component store corruption. You can fix the issue by performing a system restore as long as you have a restore point from the time before making those changes.