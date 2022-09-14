Fix: “Sorry We’re Having Trouble Opening This Item” Error on Outlook

Some users have reported the “Sorry We’re Having Trouble Opening This Item Error” alert when trying to open an email. Outlook is the email service from Microsoft and is also part of the Microsoft 365 suite.

Most organizations and institutions use Outlook as their official email service app, so a user not getting to open an email can be concerning. If you’re stuck in similar dismay, we’re here to help you out with it. In this article, we will be breaking down this Outlook and how you can find your way around it, so keep reading!

Why Can’t Outlook Open Your Email?

Like most programs, Outlook isn’t free of issues. You may be unable to open your emails due to several reasons ranging from minor in-app bugs to damaged data files. Before proceeding with the fixes, skim through the causes behind this error to get a brief idea about it. Here are the probable causes behind the “We’re Having Trouble Opening This Item Error” on Outlook: Corrupted Data Files

RoamCache

In-app Issues

Emails Not Synced

Faulty Add-ins

Fix: Sorry We’re Having Trouble Opening This Item Error

This issue could be because of a minor in-app bug. In most cases, Outlook automatically resolves this issue on it its own. However, if the issue isn’t fixed on its own, you can try these five fixes we’ve gathered for you. The fixes range from simply restarting Outlook to repairing your user account. These fixes are relevant to the causes we’ve mentioned above.

Restart Outlook

The alert suggests users restart outlook if this issue persists. If you keep seeing this issue for longer, you can go ahead and end the task for Outlook and then open it again. Follow these steps to restart your Outlook program from the Task Manager:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc on your keyboard to open the Task Manager window. Under the Processes tab, locate the Outlook app and right-click on it. Select End Task.

Open the Outlook program as usual.

Reset to Default View Settings

Sometimes, changing the view settings from default can cause issues in the application. Most users have reported that they could carry on opening their emails as usual once they restored the default view settings for Outlook.

You can restore the view settings by running two commands on the Run dialog box. If you want to test this method out, follow these steps:

Use the combination Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog. In the search box, enter outlook.exe /cleanviews then click OK.

Re-open the Run dialog. Again, enter the outlook.exe /resetnavpane command on the search box, then click OK.



Delete RoamCache

The RoamCache is the extracted cache stored in the Outlook Mailbox. Too much RoamCache stored in the mailbox may likely be why you’re unable to open your emails in Outlook.

You can clear the RoamCache from your computer system itself. For this method, you will need to navigate to the RoamCache folder from either the File explorer or the Run dialog.

Refer to these steps to delete the RoamCache from your system:

Open the Run dialog box (Windows key + R) Navigate to the C:\Users\%username%\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Outlook\RoamCache folder.

Select all files (Ctrl + A) from the RoamCache folder. Right-click and select Delete.

Repair Data Files

One of your program files may have gotten corrupted or missing. When you have certain files missing, the outlook app cannot operate normally. You may encounter this error message if something is wrong with your data files.

You can repair the problematic data files from SCANPST.EXE file in the Office folder on your computer system. Follow these steps to repair the Outlook data files on your computer system:

Open File Explorer Navigate to C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\root\Office16 . (Note: Depending on the version of Office, swap the number after Office.) From the folder, open SCANPST.EXE. Click on the Browse button.

Navigate through your computer to select the Outlook data file you wish to repair. Click Start. The Repair Tool will notify you if it finds any error in your file. Click on the Repair button to start repairing the data file.



Repair User Account

You could also be dealing with a user account issue. Normally, when there is an issue with the user account, your emails don’t sync between your devices. However, it could also create issues in opening some emails on Outlook.

Just to be on the safe side, you could repair your Outlook account. You can repair your Outlook account from the Account Settings option in your MS Outlook application. Refer to the following steps to repair your user Outlook user account:

Open MS Outlook. From the menu bar, head to File. Drop the menu for the Account Settings option down.

Select Account Settings. On the new window, head to the Email tab. Choose the account you wish to repair. Select Repair.

Follow the on-screen instructions from the Repair wizard.

Remove Add-ins

Office products have the feature of adding extensions called Add-ins to expand the functionality of a program. Although add-ins are there for you to create custom commands, certain third-party add-ins can cause issues with your program. An add-in may be interfering with Outlook in opening a mail.

To eliminate the chance of an Add-in causing this issue, you can disable all your add-ins and try opening your mail again. Here are the steps you can follow to remove add-in in MS Outlook:

Open your Outlook app. Select File from the menubar. Navigate to Options > Add-ins.

Select the Go button in the Manage section. Deselect all boxes below Add-ins available.

Click OK.

Reinstall Office

The Outlook application could go through issues if anything interrupted the installation process. If non of the fixes apply to you, your last resort could be to reinstall Outlook. As Outlook is a part of the Office suite, you will need to reinstall the entire program.

Follow these steps to uninstall the Office program from your system firstly:

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). From the navigation panel to your left, head to Apps > Apps & features.

Scroll down to locate Office and select the three-dot next to it. Choose Uninstall.



You can reinstall the Office suite from the official website of Office. Follow these steps to reinstall your Office app: