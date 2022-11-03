Spotify Not Loading on Roku TV? 7 Ways to Fix it

With the help of your Roku, you can easily listen to podcasts and stream music on Spotify. But, it’s important for your Roku TV to be running on a version older than OS 8.2. If your TV is running on Software that doesn’t match the minimum requirement, Spotify will not load.

Similarly, the Spotify server is likely to crash when a large audience crowds the platform by streaming songs at once. When this happens, you won’t be able to listen to songs on any device, including the Roku TV.

Try updating your Roku software and wait for the server to get maintained. If Spotify still doesn’t work, continue reading this article to find out how to fix it.

Why is Spotify Not Loading on Roku TV?

Here are a few reasons why your Spotify is not loading on your Roku TV: Bad internet connection

System bugs

Outdated Roku software

Spotify server down

Corrupt cache files

How to Fix Spotify Not Loading on Roku TV Issue?

When you face this problem, make sure you unplug all the cords and wires. Wait for a few minutes, reconnect the wires to the cables and turn on your Roku TV. You can use the Roku remote that comes along with it to do so.

Restart Roku TV

Before moving on to the fixes, turn off your Roku TV. A minor bug in the system can cause apps like Spotify not to work properly. When you restart the device, the system data gets refreshed, and the bugs get troubleshot. Either use the power button on your remote or follow the steps below to restart your Roku TV.

Go to the Home Screen using your Roku remote. Select the Settings option.

Go to System from the Menu. Select the System Restart option.

Press Restart and select OK on the confirmation box.

Update Roku System

You might have trouble opening files when your Roku is outdated and working on an old system version—resulting in apps on your Roku to buffer. You can simply update your device when this happens. Here’s how to do it.

Launch Roku TV and press the Home button on your remote. Select the Settings option and click on System.

Click on System Update and select the Check Now option.

Press on the update available and click on Update Now.

Update Spotify App

Once you have made sure the glitch is not on the device, check the application. If the Spotify server is down or a new update has been released, the older version of the application might not work properly. Updating an app tends to fix minor bugs and install new features. So, make sure Spotify on your Roku TV runs on the latest version. If not, here’s how you can install the update.

Press the Home button on your Roku remote. Select Spotify and open it.

Press the Asterisk (*) button and select the Check for Updates option.

The update will get installed if available.

Using the remote, you can also restart your Roku device without unplugging the cables. When you do so, all the cache files are known to get cleared. To perform this reboot, press the Home button on your Roku remote five times. Then, press the Up button once, the Rewind button, and the Fast Forward button twice.

Check Network Connection

If your network connectivity is weak, you won’t be able to open any web applications. Spotify, also being an app that requires internet access to work, might keep on loading. To inspect how strong your internet connectivity is, follow the steps below on your Roku TV.

Go to the Home Screen using your Roku remote. Click on Settings on the side menu.

Go to Network and click on it. Now, select the Check Connection option.

A network test will be performed.

Reconnect the Internet

If you are certain you are facing a connectivity issue, reconnecting to the internet is the best solution. Weak signal strength can also cause your Spotify not to work. So, make sure there aren’t many barriers between your Roku TV and your router. Here’s how you can forget the internet connection from your Roku and reconnect to it.

Go to Home Screen and click on Settings.

Go to the System and click on Advanced System Settings. Select the Network Connection Reset option. Click on Reset Connection.

Press the OK button on your Roku remote. All the Wi-Fi details will get removed. Now, go back to Home Screen and go to Settings. Press Network and go to Network Settings. Click on the Setup Connection option. Select the Wireless option and click on the connected Wi-Fi.

Click on your Wi-Fi and enter the Password. Press the Connect button.



You may also use an ethernet cable to connect your router to your Roku TV if the internet is too slow.

Reset the Network Connection

If none of the methods above work, you can reset the network connection on your Roku TV. When you reset your network connection on your device, it solves most of the software problems. Additionally, all the network-related settings will get restored to the default state. After resetting, connect to the internet again and see if Spotify opens or not.

Press the Home button on your Roku remote. Select the Settings option and go to System.

Click the Advanced System Settings option.

Select Network Connection Reset option and press on Reset Connection.



Reinstall Spotify

Corrupted data can also cause your Spotify not to load. Uninstalling an app tends to remove all the related data and files. And when you reinstall it, newer data will get downloaded along with the new features. You can also try removing Spotify from your Roku TV and installing it again as one of the solutions.