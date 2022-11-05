Spotify Wrapped is usually seen at the end of the year, and many are excited to look at their year-end musical journey. However, for people with less than stellar experience with the previous Spotify wrapped, it may bring back a couple of memories.

Many users had faced the ‘Couldn’t load the page‘ error when viewing their Spotify wrapped. Some have gotten this error back to back for two years, leaving them completely missing their Spotify wrapped.

Furthermore, this nondescript error only tells you to try again. However, worry not, as we have compiled just the right fixes to solve this issue.

How to Fix Spotify Wrapped ‘Couldn’t Load the Page’ Error?

The Spotify wrapped ‘Couldn’t load the page‘ error can occur for various reasons. However, you can try all the fixes below to troubleshoot this issue through the process of elimination.

Before you begin, make sure to restart the Spotify application and your device.

Clear Spotify Cache

A cache is a separate storage layer where the system can easily retrieve the stored data form (Cached data). Spotify also uses cached data to enhance its performance.

However, if this data gets corrupted or is outdated, the application using that data can malfunction.

To solve this, you can delete the application cache. Here’s how you can do so in different operating systems:

On Windows

Press Windows + R shortcut key to access the Run dialog box. Enter cmd to open Command Prompt.

Enter the following command in Command Prompt:

rmdir /s %localappdata%\Packages\SpotifyAB.SpotifyMusic_zpdnekdrzrea0\LocalCache\Spotify\Data\ Type Y and press Enter to delete Spotify cache.



On Mac

Open Finder from the menu bar. Click Go at the top and select Go to Folder. Type ~/Library/Caches and press Enter.

Locate the com.Spotify.client folder and delete the folder.

On Android

Open Settings. Navigate to Apps and select Spotify. Click on Storage and tap on Clear cache.



On iOS

Open Spotify. Click on the gear icon in the top right.

Scroll down and click on Storage. Tap on Delete cache. Confirm Delete Cache.



Update Spotify

Another reason your Spotify wrapped is not working can be due to your application being outdated. For many users, a simple Spotify update has solved the issue of Spotify wrapping not loading.

You can visit your default application store to update the app and check for updates. Whenever there is an update available, you can see an Update button.

Reinstall Spotify

If the above method doesn’t work for you, you can try reinstalling the Spotify application. If bugs in the app are causing this error, a reinstall will fix the issue. Reinstalling the app will wipe all data and install a fresh new copy.

Here’s how you can uninstall and reinstall Spotify in different operating systems:

On Windows

Open settings by pressing the Windows + I hotkey. Navigate to Apps > Apps & features. Locate Spotify and click on the vertical ellipses beside the application.

Click on Uninstall and confirm. Install Spotify again from Microsoft Store.

On Mac

Launch Finder from the menu bar. Go to the Applications folder. Locate Spotify and drag and drop the application icon to the Trash icon in the dock.

Reinstall Spotify from the App store.

On Android

Launch Settings. Navigate to Apps and select Spotify. Click on Uninstall and OK.

Install Spotify from Play store.

On iOS

Locate Spotify in the app selection menu. Hold the application icon until an X or – appears at the icon’s corner. Tap on the X or – and select Delete.

Reinstall Spotify from the App store.

Enable Animations

This last method will only apply if you have changed your device’s animation setting. Animations are enabled by default in most operating systems, and the system uses it to animate your device’s UI.

This means that animations will constantly use some amount of your system resources. It is also why many people opt to turn off system animations. However, doing so can also cause your Spotify wrap to malfunction.

Spotify wrapped uses the same animation feature to show your last year’s musical stats in a colorful way.

If you have animations disabled, you should turn them back on. Follow the steps below to do so:

On Windows

Launch Settings from the start menu. Navigate to Accessibility > Visual effects. Make sure Animation effects is toggled on.



On Mac

Access System Preferences from the Apple menu. Navigate to Accessibility > Display. Make sure Reduce motion is unchecked.



On Android

Open Settings. In settings, go to Developer options. Ensure Windows animation scale, Transition animation scale, and Animator duration scale are set to 1x .

Or, you can also turn off the Developers option to restore all the developer settings to default.

On iOS