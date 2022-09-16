11 Ways to Fix SSL_ERROR_RX_RECORD_TOO_LONG

The SSL_ERROR_RX_RECORD_TOO_LONG is a connection error on Mozilla Firefox that may occur while trying to browse certain or all websites.

SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) is a protocol that enables authentication, encryption and decryption of data you are transmitting over the internet through a browser. The above error directly means that “SSL received a record exceeding the maximum record limit.”

It indicates that the server side is not implementing the SSL protocol correctly. So there are only a few things you can do from the user side to resolve the issue.

Causes for SSL_ERROR_RX_RECORD_TOO_LONG

Here are the potential causes for SSL_ERROR_RX_RECORD_TOO_LONG on Firefox: Incorrect Date and Time settings.

Cache containing wrong or outdated information.

Third-party antivirus preventing access to the peer.

Improper VPN or Proxy settings.

Outdated Transport Layer Security protocol at server side.

Missing or unreliable SSL certificate on website.

Solutions for SSL_ERROR_RX_RECORD_TOO_LONG

In this article, we have provided for the solutions for this SSL error on Mozilla Firefox while considering the Windows Operating System. You can also use similar methods on other OS if you use those systems.

Set Correct Date and Time

Your browsers use security certificates to establish trust with the servers hosting secure websites. This way, it can establish a secure channel to send and fetch data from the server.

If your system date and time are incorrect, the browser thinks the certificates are expired or not valid, leading to different types of ssl errors, including this one.

So you need to make sure your time and date settings are correct to prevent such issues. To do so,

Press Win + R to open Run. Enter ms-settings:dateandtime to get to Date and Time Settings. Enable Set time zone automatically. If the time zone changes to an incorrect one, disable it and manually set the correct time zone. Then, turn the Set time automatically option to On.

Click on Sync now to synchronize with the time server.

Clear Cache

It is also possible that the browser cache contains wrong information, leading to the mistake that the ssl certificates are invalid. This situation is especially likely if only one or a few websites show the above error.

You can check for this scenario by reloading your page while bypassing the cache.

To do so, press Ctrl + Shift + R on the page.

You can also open the web page on a private window to bypass the cache.

If the page loads after this, you need to clear your cache. Here’s how you can do it:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Del on the Firefox browser. Check Cache and click OK.



Then try opening the web pages again.

Disable Third-Party Antivirus

Some third party antivirus programs may also be responsible for this error. It happens when the antivirus apps block the secure connections when it determines the site to have some problems.

You should first try updating the application and resetting its settings to default. If you still encounter the error, you can temporarily disable the antivirus and check again. The steps to do so vary but you need to access its setting and disable real-time/web protection or a similar option.

Windows already includes a fantastic antivirus, the Windows Defender or Windows Security app. So, there’s not really a need for third-party products.

Disable Extensions and Add-ins

While it is very rare, you can get this error due to some extensions. The coding for some extensions enforce connecting to a website with HTTPS protocol. If you are accessing a non-HTTPS site, these extensions block the connection.

You can check if it is the case by opening the browser in safe mode.

On Firefox, click on the three lines icon (menu) and select Help > Troubleshoot Mode.

Click Restart on the pop-up then select OK.

If you don’t encounter this issue, you need to figure out the problematic extension using the steps below:

Close Firefox and open it again to run it on normal mode. Enter about:addons on the address bar. Go to Extensions. Disable all extension and restart the app.

Then after restarting, enable one extension and use the browser normally. If you don’t encounter the issue, disable it and enable another. Then check again.

This way, you can isolate the problematic extension. You can go to the extension’s page and check any issues and fixes. If not, you need to uninstall it by clicking on the triple-dot icon next to it and selecting Remove.

Reset the Web Explorer

Another way you can remove the problematic extensions and add-ons is by resetting Firefox altogether. However, make sure you only do this if you don’t need to save the customized settings as well as any of these add-ons.

Here’s what you need to do:

Open Firefox and enter about:support on the address bar. Select Refresh Firefox or Reset Firefox on the top-right part of the page and confirm again.

Click on Finish after the refresh.

Update or Reinstall the Web Explorer

You can also try updating the browser to fix any issues with its current software. To do so,

Click on the three lines icon (menu) and select Help > About Firefox. Wait for it to check for updates and install it if available.



If you already have the latest version, you need to reinstall it. Here’s how you can do so:

Open Run and enter appwiz.cpl to open Programs and Features.

Select Mozilla Firefox and click Uninstall.

Confirm if prompted and follow the on-screen instructions.

Check VPN or Proxy Settings

If you use a VPN or a proxy with misconfigured settings, you can also encounter this issue. The VPN or proxy sets up a middle layer with its own security filters. So this layer can also block the connection and cause the error.

We don’t recommend disabling the VPN or the proxy altogether. If you can, you should check its settings and make sure everything is alright. If not, you need to contact the admin and have them check the ports, protocols and encryption.

Change Transport Layer Security Preference

Transport Layer Security (TLS) is a protocol that protects your data while transmitting it over the internet. At present, the latest and the most secure TLS protocol is the TLS 1.3.

If you have access to the server, attempting to access which shows the above SSL error, you need to update the SSL/TSL library to support this version. And if you don’t, you need to contact the server admin to update the library if possible.

If it’s not feasible, you can set the maximum supported TLS version to TLS 1.2. However, we recommend only doing so temporarily and reverting it as soon as you have finished visiting such websites.

Here are the necessary steps:

Enter about:config on the Firefox address ber. Search for security.tls.version.max and double-click on this option. Set it to 3 (4 means TLS 1.3 and 3 means TLS 1.2) and press Enter.



Then, try opening the website again and see if you still encounter this error.

Switch to HTTP

HTTP was introduced in the days when the internet had limited usage and there were restrictions for commercial and casual uses. However, nowadays we need internet for everything.

So, a more secure HTTPS protocol was introduced for secure data transmission. HTTPS is the standard in the current age and all websites should use this protocol.

Certain websites allow switching to HTTP, which you can do to bypass the above error. Nevertheless, this is not a safe option and you would be compromising your security.

If you are certain the website you want to access does not contain any threats, you can use the following steps to switch to HTTP:

Go to the address bar while on the website showing this error. Replace the https: with http: and press Enter.



Get Reliable SSL Certificate

Most browsers have made encryption of all sites through HTTPS compulsory. So if you are hosting a certain website without an SSL certificate, users will encounter the above error while trying to access it. This issue may also occur if you are using a cheap or free certificate.

Contact the Website Admin

This error mostly occurs due to problems on the server side. So there’s not much else you can do. If you continue encountering the issue even after performing all the previous methods, we recommend you contact the website admin about the issue.