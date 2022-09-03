X Ways to Fix Storport.sys BSOD Errors on Windows

Storport.sys is the driver file for Microsoft Storage Port Driver. If this driver is responsible for a BSOD error, you’ll see “What failed: storport.sys ” on the error message below the Stopcode.

This driver can fail due to issues with the storage disk, or the driver software itself. You can also get this BSOD when other storage controller drivers fail. So, we have compiled a comprehensible guide for you to troubleshoot these issues.

How to Fix Storport.sys BSOD Errors

Some of the methods below require you to log in to your Windows account. So, if you are stuck in a startup loop, you need to boot in safe mode and apply the possible solution. To do so,

Force shutdown your computer and power it up again three times in a row. On the fourth boot, your system boots into recovery mode. Click on Advanced Options and then go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. After the reboot, press F5 or 5.



Power Cycle SSD (SATA)

Abrupt shutdowns or similar issues can cause SSDs to behave abnormally, leading to this BSOD error. You can resolve this issue by power cycle this device.

Power cycling the SSD is different from power cycling your laptop. Here, you need to provide power to the SATA SSD device without any data input. This process erases the cache and other non-data information of the disk and refreshes it.

Here’s how you can power cycle the PC and the SSD:

Shut down your PC. Remove the AC power supply as well as the laptop battery (if applicable).

Disconnect all non-essential peripheral devices. Press and hold the power button for 20-30 seconds. Then, If you have a desktop computer, connect only the SATA power to the SSD and disconnect the SATA data. Then, power on the computer for about an hour.



If you have a laptop, power it up and immediately boot into BIOS so that your SSD doesn’t perform any read-write operation. Here stay idle for 20-30 minutes. Perform steps 1-4 again. Reconnect the SATA data cable (on the desktop) and boot your PC normally.

Update and Reinstall Drivers

While the storport.sys file refers to the Microsoft Storage Port Driver, your storage controllers may also use other drivers such as stornvme.sys (NVM Express controller), iaStorAVC.sys (RST Controller), and so on.

If you analyze the BSOD minidump file, you will usually see these drivers as the cause rather than the sys file itself.

You need to update all such drivers to the latest version to avoid this error. Here’s how you can do so:

Open Run by pressing Win + R. Enter devmgmt.msc to open the Device Manager. Expand Storage controllers and IDE ATA/ATAPI controllers.

Right-click on all the devices within these categories one by one and select Update drivers > Search automatically for drivers.

If you can’t update them any further, try reinstalling them. To do so,

Open the Device Manager.

Expand Storage controllers and IDE ATA/ATAPI controllers .

and . Right-click on the controllers inside and select Uninstall device > Uninstall .



> . Then, restarting your PC should reinstall these drivers. However, it’s better to download them from the official websites and install them.

You should also make sure to update your chipset and motherboard drivers.

Run SFC and DISM

It is also possible that the storport.sys or other storage controller files have become corrupt, leading to this error. You need to run the System File Checker (SFC) and the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) to check for and repair those files.

While you can target just the drivers while running these tools, it’s better to check all your system files. Here’s how you can do so:

Open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the following commands: dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow



Run Disk Checking Utility

Since the BSOD error is related to the storage port driver, you may encounter this error if your storage disk is failing. You can check the disk’s health using the disk-checking utility, CHKDSK. To do so,

Open the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the following command:

chkdsk /r /x C:



Make sure to use the same command on all your local drives by replacing the drive letter.

If CHKDSK shows there are many errors but can’t repair them, your disk is likely failing. You should take it to a hardware expert for repair or replacement in such a scenario.

Disable Fast Startup

When fast startup is enabled, your computer does not refresh the system kernels while booting. This can lead to varieties of BSOD issues, especially after an update.

If you encounter this error during startup, boot into safe mode and perform the steps below to disable fast startup:

Open Run and enter powercfg.cpl to open the Power Options. Select Choose what the power buttons do.

Click on Change settings that are currently unavailable. Uncheck Turn on fast startup and hit Save changes.



Repair Install Windows

If the above methods are not effective in resolving your issue, you can try performing a repair upgrade to repair all your system files. It installs a new Windows OS on top of the previous installation without affecting your user and application files, thereby resolving most system errors.

Here are the necessary steps for this method:

Download a Windows ISO file that matches your system’s language and build. Mount it to a virtual drive and open setup.exe on the drive. Click on Change how Windows Setup downloads updates.

Check Not right now and select Next. Accept the license agreements wait till you reach the Ready to install page. Click Install to begin the repair.



If the repair install does not help, your final option is to clean install Windows.