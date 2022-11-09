Google offers many services like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, etc. However, sometimes when using one of their apps, it might malfunction unexpectedly. One common issue many Android users face is during the syncing process.

For instance, you may get an error message like “Sync is currently experiencing problems. It will be back shortly” in one of their apps. Generally, this happens due to an unsteady internet connection. Likewise, the bugs within the device or apps can also be the culprit. In this guide, we have compiled a couple of simple techniques to overcome these issues.

How to Fix Sync is Currently Experiencing Problems?

As previously mentioned, it can happen due to network issues. So, you need to check whether your connection is stable. But it can also happen if the Google server breaks down. During that time, you have no other choice than to wait and let them resolve it.

Besides that, you can also try various other methods to get rid of this message.

Reboot Your Phone

Although rebooting sounds like a simple method, it does shine in many instances to resolve minor bugs within the app and device. It will clear the temporary data and refresh the memory once the device is booted.

Press and hold the power button. A power menu will display on your screen. Tap on Restart. Then, tap again on the restart to confirm.



Try Syncing Manually

Sometimes, the auto-sync may not work properly, leading to this error message. Therefore, you may need to sync the Google services manually.

Open the device’s settings. Scroll down and tap on Accounts and sync.

Select Google.

Now, select your Gmail account. Then, Reselect all these services.



Toggle Date and Time

Using the incorrect date and time can also trigger this error message. It’s important to have an exact date and time as well as a time zone so that it can correctly sync with Google’s server. Or, if you have already set the automatic date and time, you can toggle it off and on to refresh its function.

Open settings. Scroll down and Go to Date and Time. Toggle off the set time automatically and change the date and time randomly. Next, Toggle off the Set time zone automatically and change the time zone.

Now, toggle on both time and zone to set automatically. (It will set it as per your region)



Re-Login Your Google Account

There’s a chance this issue could also arise from your existing Google account. For that, you can remove your account. Doing so will forcibly discard the account from your device. After that, you need to reboot the device and log in to your Google account.

To Remove the Account:

Launch the settings. Scroll down and Tap on Accounts and sync. Scroll down and tap on Google and select your Gmail account.

Tap on More. Then, hit the Remove account.



To Add the Gmail Account:

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap on Google.

Tap on your Profile name. Click on Add account or Add another account, and you may be prompted to verify it’s you using a password or pattern. Then, enter your credentials.



Clear the Cache and Data

Another quick and easy way to get rid of this problem is by clearing the cache and data. Clearing it will resolve the technical issues within the app.

The sync error can occur in different Google platforms such as Gmail, Contacts, Calendars, etc. For example, if you encounter a problem while using Gmail, then clear the data of the Gmail app only.

Launch Settings. Go to Apps. Tap on Manage apps. Select Google’s app. Then, Tap Clear data and hit Clear all data.



Update Google Apps

If you are still getting this error message, it’s likely due to the app’s bugs. So, updating can actually help to fix it. Also, as previously mentioned, sync errors can happen on any Google apps. So, you need to update that app specifically.

Open Play Store. Search for Google apps. Then, tap Update.



Update Your Phone

Updating the phone is as important as updating apps. Having the latest update ensures your device has stable performance, better app compatibility, and, most importantly, bug fixes. Therefore, if the latest update is there, you will see the option and then update it.