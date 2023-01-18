TCL Roku TV Remote Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

If your TCL Roku TV remote stops working suddenly, you will face trouble controlling TV functions. In most cases, the remote might not work due to a dead battery. However, depending on the type of TCL Roku remote you own, the causes might differ.

If you use a standard remote, the IR sensor could be damaged. Or, your enhanced remote might have been accidentally unpaired with the TV. Luckily, you can solve this problem with general fixes as long as the remote is not faulty.

Preliminary Fixes

Before we begin, check out the preliminary fixes to troubleshoot the problem.

Aim your remote straight at your TV, especially if you use an IR remote. You can also point the remote from a different angle to see if it can control the TV again.

Ensure to clear out any physical obstructions that will most likely interfere with the remote signal and your TV. Devices such as soundbars, electrical equipment, near the TV can disturb signal.

Remove batteries from the remote and reinstall them in a correct position.

Restart your Roku TV

Check Batteries and Replace if Needed

Your TCL Roku remote will stop working if the battery has expired. For IR remotes, you can see the IR led light to verify. Similarly, for enhanced voice remotes, you can press the pairing button to check. If the pairing LED flashes light, the battery is still working. However, if it doesn’t its time to replace with new ones.

Slide open the Battery compartment at the back of your remote.

Remove batteries one by one. Now, take fresh pair of batteries. (Ensure the batteries are alkaline and refrain from using rechargeable batteries) Push down the Minus sign of battery into the negative terminal of the battery compartment. Then, press it so that the Plus Sign part of the battery fits in the positive terminal. Follow the same steps for another battery.



Check IR Sensor

If your TV’s remote does not have a voice button, it uses (IR) Infrared Signal. So if the sensor is defective, the remote will not work. Or, it could be debris that is blocking the sensor.

Since the signal light is invisible, you can check them using your mobile’s camera. The IR sensor is located at the top of the remote. For clear visibility, it is best to check in a darker room.

Firstly, use a soft cotton cloth to clean the area of IR sensor of the remote. Now, take your mobile and open the rear camera. Aim the top of the Remote towards the camera. Press Buttons on your remote and look at the camera. A Purple light should flash on the camera. If you can see the light, aim the remote at the TV without any interference in between. If you do not see flashing light, either the battery might be dead or the IR sensor is damaged.

Re-pair Roku Remote

You can re-pair your Roku remotes if it is still not responding. The remote might have been accidentally unpaired with your TV. You do not need to pair IR remotes. Simply inserting batteries will make it ready for use. However, if you use enhanced Roku remotes, there is a pairing button.

Pull out the Battery compartment cover of your remote. Find the small circular Pairing button at the bottom of the remote. Press and hold on to that button.

Release the button when you see a Light flashing from an indicator. A remote pairing message should appear on the screen. (After the remote is paired, Remote Control status will appear on your Home Screen.)

Press buttons on the remote to see if it works.

Use Virtual Remote

Although remote’s IR sensor is working fine, there might be an issue with the IR receiver of your TV. In such case, the TV will not receive any input from your remote. You can try using a virtual app remote instead.

Roku’s official mobile app has a virtual remote for streaming devices and TV. To use it, both TV and mobile must have same Wi-Fi connection.

Install official Roku App on your mobile. Launch Roku app. Navigate to Devices Tab. Tap on your Roku TV to connect.

Now, go to the Remote menu.

Use the Directional pad and buttons to control your TV.



Get a Replacement Remote

If the remote is still not working, it might be defective. In such case, you can keep using virtual remote as an alternative. However, if you prefer a physical remote, get a new replacement remote from the official store.