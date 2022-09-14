Fix: The Application Was Unable to Start Correctly (0xc0000135) in Windows 11

The Error 0xc0000135 appears whenever the application encounters an error and does not launch. The most common reason for this error is outdated or disabled .NET Framework or when the application fails to find the proper binary (DLL) files in Windows to run.

However, any changes made during the installation and compatibility issues after an update can also cause this error code to appear on your device.

Here, we’ll discuss some fixes that will help solve the 0xc0000135 error in your device.

How to Fix the 0xc0000135 Error on Your Device?

Fortunately, this is a problem that mostly appears in third-party applications and software and can be solved easily. Use the fixes listed below to stop the 0xc0000135 error from occurring in your device.

Run Application Repair

The first fix that we can use is to run the application repair. This will help fix the applications that are causing the error code to appear while trying to launch the program.

To run the application repair on your device:

Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings Click on the Apps tab on the left and select Apps & features In Apps & features, search for the application that is causing the error code Now, click on the dotted menu and click on Advanced options Scroll down to the Reset section and click on the Repair button to start the application repair

If the error code still appears, click the Reset button to remove the application data In the next window, click on the Reset button again to proceed with the application reset.

Note: The reset function will erase all the data associated with the application including the login data. Make a backup of the data before proceeding with the reset option. Not all applications listed have the repair function built in them.

Enable/Reinstall .NET Framework

If running the application repair function does not solve the issue, you can check if the .NET framework is causing the issue with the application. If you had previously installed the .NET framework in the system, you can try and check if it’s enabled in the system or not.

To check if the .NET framework is enabled in the system or not:

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run Type control to open Control Panel In the Control panel, Click on Programs and then click on Programs and Features

On the left side of the window, click on Turn windows features on or off. You will require an administrator account to access this feature

Next, expand the .NET Framework folders and click the checkbox to enable them

Do this for all the folders inside the .NET framework label Click on OK to save your changes

If you do not see an option to enable or disable the .NET Framework in the Windows feature, you will need to install it on your device.

Some programs will specify users to download the .NET framework that it requires to operate by showing it in a popup box or a warning message. Other times you will need to manually install it on your device. To do this:

Go to Microsoft’s .NET Framework download page and click on the framework version that is required by your device

On the next window, click on Download .NET Framework Runtime to download the installer

Now, open the installer and follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the framework on your device. You will need administrator access to install the updates on your device. Restart your device after the installation completes Re-launch the application to check if it works.

Note: If your application still does not launch, you may need to download and install multiple versions of the .NET Framework to make your application run.

Run DISM/SFC Scan

If installing and enabling the .NET framework does not solve the issue, then the problem may be because of missing or corrupt system files. Performing a DISM and SFC scan will mend and repair corrupt Windows files. It may restore the functionality of the system.

To execute a scan:

Open Run, type cmd in the dialogue box and press the Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys to open the command prompt with administrator access On the console, type the following:

dism.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth to perform a system health restore

After the DISM scan completes, type sfc /scannow to perform a system file check scan After performing the scans, restart your device Launch the application again and check if the error still appears in the system.

Update/Rollback Windows

The 0xc0000135 error is mostly reported by users who have updated their device to version KB5012643 of Windows 11. To fix this error, Windows has released an update to the system. To check if your device is eligible for this update,

Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings On the left, click on the Windows Update tab In the Windows Update menu, click on the Check for updates button If an update is available, click on the Download and Install or Install now button to start the update Restart your device after the update completes.

If by some reason, the update is not available, you can try and rollback the updates to make the application run again on your Windows device. To rollback your device to a previous version if Windows:

Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings Click on the Window Update tab on the left and click on Update History from the menu Scroll down to Related Settings section and click on Uninstall Updates From the Microsoft Update section, right click on KB5012643 update and select Uninstall

A confirmation box will appear asking for the update to be uninstalled. Click on Yes to confirm Follow the on-screen prompts to uninstall the updates Restart your device after the rollback process is complete

Now, re-launch the application after booting in your device. The error message should no longer appear

Delete Temporary Files

Temporary files are generated by applications after users make configurations in the application. Sometimes the temporary files in your device may be causing the application to not work properly and causing the system to post the error code. Removing the temporary files will also free up some space on your device.

To remove the temporary files:

Open File Explorer by pressing the Windows key + E button Now, go to C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Local\Temp or type %temp% in the Windows Search to navigate there After navigating to Temp, select all the files inside the Temp folder and delete them Now, try and launch the application and check to see if it runs

Note: DO NOT force delete files that are currently in use by applications in the temp folder. Press the Skip button to skip these files from being deleted.

If none of the solutions mentioned above solve the issue, uninstalling and then again installing the application might be the best solution. Make sure to back up important files and data before removing the application from your device.