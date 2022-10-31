The There was a problem sending the command to the program error occurs when Excel cannot process your command to open your file. This could be because there is an existing program process that does not allow Excel to perform this action. When you encounter this issue, Excel will fail to open your program file.

In this article, we will be guiding you your way through this issue. We have mentioned the list of potential reasons with viable solutions you could attempt on your own, so keep reading!

What is “There was a problem sending the command to the program” in Excel?



Advanced Settings Incorrectly Configured

Malfunctioning File Association

Corrupted Program File

Excess Add-ins

Hardware Acceleration

Outdated System The issue in Excel is caused by a range of reasons in Excel. However, what all causes have in common is file incompatibility. In this section, we have mentioned all the possible reasons behind the There was a problem sending the command to the program in Excel.

How to Fix “There was a problem sending the command to the program”?

The solutions vary depending on the nature of the cause youve dealt with, so we suggest you go through the list of causes weve mentioned before moving on to the solutions.

The solutions can range from enabling the Dynamic Data Exchange between Excel and other programs to disabling hardware acceleration, according to your issue. For all the issues discussed above, refer to the solutions most relevant to you in this section.

Enable Dynamic Data Exchange(DDE)

While configuring the Excel options, you couldve disabled the Ignore other applications that use Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE) option. File explorer sends a DDE message to Excel requesting to open the Excel file. When this option is enabled, Excel will ignore File Explorers message to open the file and hence, trigger this message.

You can easily solve this issue by revisiting the Excel Options on your Excel program. Refer to the following steps to enable the DDE option:

Launch MS Excel. From the homepage, head to the sidebar to select Options.

Select Advanced from the panel to your left. Under General, deselect the box next to Ignore other applications that use Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE).

Click OK.

Restore Default File Association

An incompatible file association could also be the culprit behind the There was a problem sending the command to the program issue. You will need to reset the file association to default and then try to open your Excel file again. Refer to the following steps to restore the default file association of your Excel file:

Open File Explorer, then navigate to the location of your file. Right-click on your Excel file. Hover over Open with then select your version of the Excel program.

Select Always use this app to open .xlsx files.

Click Open.

Disable Add-ins

Although add-ins are purely for conveniences sake, certain third-party add-ins can cause conflict between the Excel program and its files. You can disable the add-ins you suspect are creating this issue from the Excel Options in the program itself.

Refer to the following steps to disable the add-ins from MS Excel:

Launch MS Excel. From the sidebar, select Options.

Choose Add-Ins from the sidebar. Next to Manage on the bottom, select the drop-down menu, then choose COM Add-ins.

Select the Go button. Deselect the box next to the Add-In you wish to disable.



Repeat these steps for all add-ins to locate the Add-In that is causing this issue.

Repair Office Program

There could be an issue with your Office program that is causing you this issue. The issue is concerned with missing or corrupted program files. You can easily resolve this issue by repairing your Office program from Command Prompt.

If you wish to repair your Office application, follow these steps:

Launch Start, then enter Control Panel to open the utility. Under Programs, select Uninstall a Program.

Locate, then right-click on your office application. Select Change.

Choose Online Repair, then click Repair on the dialogue box.



Turn Off Hardware Acceleration

You could have turned on hardware acceleration that could be causing issues with Excel running your command. Hardware acceleration normally assists users in running graphic-intensive tasks. However, if your graphics card driver runs into a problem, Excel can run into a similar issue.

Follow these steps to disable hardware acceleration in Excel:

Open the MS Excel application. From the sidebar, navigate to Options.

Head to Advanced. Scroll down to the Display section and select the box next to Disable hardware graphics acceleration.

Select OK.

Update System

An outdated system can be the culprit behind the There was a problem sending the command to the program in MS Excel. When you do not update your system, it will have issues in its normal functioning.

You can update your system from the settings application in Windows. Refer to the following steps to update your operating system: