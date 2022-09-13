Some users have reported Microsoft alerting them with the “There’s a Problem with Your Office License” when trying to open Microsoft programs. This message appears when you launch the program or hover over your document while using the program.

As the alert suggests, this issue is mostly concerned with the Office licensing problem. Nonetheless, there are other app-related errors that we cannot rule out. This article will discuss the cause of this licensing error and your way around it, so keep reading!

What Causes This Office License Error?

The most probable cause for Microsoft to display this error message is because you’re using a forged Office suite. However, there can be other reasons for this issue ranging from an incorrect version of the suite installed to in-app bugs. Below, we’ve listed the probable causes behind this error message on Office programs: Counterfeit MS Office

Outdated Office

Different Office Suite Installed

Installation Error

Corrupted/Missing Files

[Solved] There’s a Problem with Your Office License

You can try a range of fixes to block MS Office from showing the “There’s a Problem with Your Officer License” alert. Most users have reported that updating the Office suite helped the most in getting rid of this issue.

After you’ve skimmed through the causes we’ve listed above, you can proceed toward the relevant fixes for this issue.

Sign Out and In on Office

Sometimes signing out and signing in back to your account helps solve the licensing issue on Office. Before you sign out, make sure you remember your product key, or else you might be locked out of your Office account.

Follow these steps to sign out and sign back into your Office account:

Open MS Word. Select your profile icon on the top-right corner of the window. Choose Sign Out.



After you sign out of your account, a new Sign In option will appear. Click on the option and sign in with your credentials.

Update Office

It is quintessential to keep your Office program updated at all times. When you do not periodically update your program, there are several issues your program can encounter. It is quite possible that you might be seeing this error because you left your program outdated for a long time.

You can easily update your Office from the Office programs. For this instance, we will be showing you how you can update your MS Office from Microsoft Word. Follow these steps to update your Office:

Open MS Word. From the sidebar on your left, choose Account. Next to Office Updates, select Update Options. Choose Update Now.



Microsoft will check if there’s any update available for you to install; install if any.

Verify Your Product

The Office Suite offers different versions that are compatible with your operating system. For Windows, it offers the 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Office. You can check your Windows version on the About section of your System on the Settings app. After that, you can visit the Office portal to check if your installed version matches your system.

If you have installed a different version of Office, you may encounter such verification issues. If you have a different version of Office installed, uninstall it from your device, then re-install the correct version from the portal again.

Install Office Properly

It is very important for you to install your Office correctly. You may encounter several activation errors if some files are missing in your Office program.

Check if there were individual or multiple volumes while downloading the Office suite. If you believe you have missed volumes, uninstall your current program and install the Office suite again.

Reset/Repair/Re-install Office

The Office program has several program files that store information about everything from basic program features to licensing. If any of these files go missing or corrupt, Office cannot function as usual. You might be dealing with corrupted or missing files if you come across a licensing error in Office.

You can repair Office to fix this issue. When you repair Office, your Windows will scan through the application for a missing or corrupted file and later replaces them with a new, functioning program file.

You could also try resetting the Office suite. This not only replaces the problematic files but also wipes out the data in the program. This eliminates the chances of any malicious bug that could be creating this issue.

If non of the resetting options work, you can re-install your Office program. This will create a new slate for Office to run its code.

Refer to these steps to repair or reset the Office suite according to your preference:

Use the shortcut Windows Key + I on your keyboard to open the Settings app. From the navigation panel to your left, head to Apps > Apps & features.

Scroll down to locate the Office app. Select the horizontal three-dot menu on the right:

Select Uninstall if you want to carry on with the re-installation.

if you want to carry on with the re-installation. To reset/ repair, head to Advanced Options.



If you selected Uninstall, validate your action in the confirmation box. Under the Reset section, select either the Reset or Repair button.



If you wish to reinstall the Office program, follow these steps:

Open your browser and head to www.office.com. Sign in with your Microsoft credentials. Locate and select the Install Office button.

Select Install (If you have a work or school account, select Office 365 apps).

Update Windows

If you leave your system outdated for long, many applications start to malfunction. Office is heavily dependent on Windows for many reasons, including compatibility. You may stumble over this error message because of an outdated Windows system.

You can easily check for updates from the settings application on Windows. Refer to the following steps to perform a Windows update:

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). From the navigation panel, select Windows Update. Click on Check for updates.

Install if any updates are available.

Purchase Genuine Office Suite

Several websites claim to sell the Office Suite. These websites, most of the time, aren’t authentic. The suite can be anything from pirated or even infected with malware. Ensure you only purchase the Office Suite from Microsoft’s official website or its authorized resellers.

If non of the methods we mentioned above help you, then the only solution you have is to purchase a genuine version of Office Suite from Microsoft’s official websites.