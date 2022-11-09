While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.

If you are interested to fix this error, this article is for you. In this article, we have covered everything you need to know, including the causes and the ways to fix it.

What Causes the Error Message?

If the original creator has deleted the shared post.

If your Facebook login session expires.

If your account has been blocked by the post creator. Or, you may have blocked the creator of the post.

If the shared post is from a private group.

If the post creator has set post privacy to only friends.

If the post creator’s account has been temporarily suspended.

If the post creator has deleted or deactivated their account.

If the post is country or age-restricted.

If there is a problem with your Facebook app or its server.

If you have an unstable internet connection. You may see the error on Facebook because of various reasons. Listed below are some potential causes of this error message.

How to Fix “This content isn’t available” on Facebook?

You can easily fix the error by properly addressing the above causes. It is possible that your Facebook may be lagging due to some issue in the app. So, before you begin, you can try closing the app and re-opening it again. Besides, try each fix provided below in detail until you don’t see the error message.

Check if You Are Logged in On Facebook

Facebook may log you out when its session expires. So, this can cause this error while viewing a post. To fix this, follow the steps below.

Refresh your Facebook.

You will be redirected to the Sign in page.

Enter your Facebook login credentials and press the Log in option.

Try to view the post once again.

Unblock the Post Creator or Check if They Blocked You

You will not be able to see any activity from the person who created the post if they have blocked you or if you have blocked them. This causes you to see the error message. To determine if the creator has blocked you try visiting their account.

You’re probably blocked if you can’t access their account. To check if you have blocked them, follow the steps below.

On Mobile

To see the blocking list on your Android/iPhone, refer to the steps below.

Open the Facebook app. On your screen, click the profile icon in the top right for Android. As for iPhone you can find it on the bottom right corner.

Tap on Settings & Privacy.

Go to the Settings.

Press on the Profile settings option.

Tap on the Blocking option.

Check the list and see if there is a post creator’s name. Tap on the Unblock option beside their name.

Press the Unblock option in the confirmation box.



On PC

You can view the blocking list on your PC(Mac/Windows) by following the steps below.

Click on the Profile located at the top right corner.

Go to the Settings & privacy option.

Click on the Settings.

Click on the Privacy.

Select the Blocking option.

Go to Block users and click on Edit.

Click on the See your blocked list.

Next to their name, tap Unblock.

In the confirmation box, click Confirm.



Request Permission to Enter a Private Group

If your friend has shared a post that is from a Private group, you will see this error message unless you are in the same group. Otherwise, if you want to see the post, you can request to be a member of that private group.

To do that, follow the steps mentioned below.

Launch Facebook. Tap the Search bar in your screen’s top right (Android/iPhone) or top left (PC) corner.

Search the name of the group.

Click on the group. Tap on the Join group.

Fill out the Form (if there is any). Press Submit.





Add the Creator as A Friend to See Private Posts

The post creator might have restricted their post privacy to only friends. This means their Facebook Friends can only view the post. When you try to view the content, you may see the mentioned error. If you want to see the creator’s post, you can send them a Friend request.

To send a friend request on Facebook, follow the steps below.

Open Facebook. Click the Search icon in your screen’s top-right (Android/iPhone) or top-left (PC) corner.

Enter and search for the name of the person.

Press Add Friend below or beside the person’s profile.



The post will be visible if they accept your friend request.

Change Date of Birth

Often, the post creators limit their posts to people of a certain age. If your age is set younger than your actual age on your Facebook, you will likely get the said error. You might want to set your actual Birth Date to fix this issue.

On Mobile

Launch your Facebook. Tap the profile icon located at the top-right of your screen (Android) or bottom-right (iPhone).

Tap on your Profile Name.

Press on the See Your About Info.

Scroll Down to Basic info section and tap on Edit.

Change your Birth Year.



On PC

Go to Facebook website on any PC browser. At the top right corner, click on your Profile.

Press on your Facebook Name.

Click on the About section just below your Profile photo.

Press on the Contact and basic info.

Scroll down to Basic info. Click on the Pencil icon beside your Birthdate.

Change your Birth Year.

Update Your Facebook App

Facebook constantly brings new updates to the app. If you haven’t updated your app, errors like “This content isn’t available” may occur. Go to the Play Store(Android) or App Store (iPhone) and search Facebook to fix this. Press Update to update the app.

Re-install Your Facebook App

The error message could be caused by the issue in the Facebook app itself. To fix this, you can delete the app and reinstall it.

To remove or delete the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android, follow the steps below.

On iPhone

Find Facebook app on your device. Press and hold the app for some time. It will start to shake and a minus icon will show up.

Click the Minus option. In the confirmation box, press the Delete App option.



On Android

Find the Facebook app on your device. Press the app till a dialogue box shows up. Press the button that says “Uninstall“.

Select the OK button.



Now, follow the instructions below to install the Facebook app again.