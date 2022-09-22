5 Ways to Fix “This device can perform faster” Error

When connecting an external USB device to your system, the error “This device can perform faster” might pop up several times above the notification area on your desktop.

Generally, when your device mismatches the USB port, you encounter this message. And, since this results in a transfer speed lower than the device/port’s potential, your system is trying to tell if the device can perform faster.

In this article, we have compiled a list of solutions that can help get rid of the error message.

How to Fix “This device can perform faster”?

Sometimes, it’s just a loosely connected cable that’s causing the issue. So, make sure the external USB device is properly connected to your system (USB port). And to rule out the hardware issue (USB port or device), try connecting the external devices to other systems.

Also, try unplugging and re-inserting again into the port. See if it works.

Otherwise, you can continue with the following solutions.

Update the USB Controller Driver

If you use an outdated device driver for the USB port, you could experience the above error message. Likewise, sometimes the drivers get corrupt, which leads to this issue.

So, update the latest version of the driver as follows:

Press Windows + R, type devmgmt.msc , and click OK. Expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers dropdown. Right-click on every device and see if it’s disabled. If so, select the Enable Device option.

Next, right-click and select the Update option.

On the next window prompt, select the Search automatically for drivers option to let the system look for the latest driver and install it.

Alternatively, click Browse my computer for drivers if you know where the drivers are located. Follow the on-screen instructions and install the latest drivers. Restart your system, and check if the error message has been resolved.

Reinstall the USB drivers

In case updating doesn’t resolve the issue, you can uninstall and remove the device to resolve the issue. Since the issue has to do with the USB controller, uninstall it first. Then, consider uninstalling other devices.

Press Windows + X and select the Device Manager option. Expand Universal Serial Bus controllers. Right-click one of the devices and click Uninstall.

On the next prompt, select Uninstall to confirm.

Repeat steps 3 and 4 for each device. Click Action and select Scan for Hardware changes.

Restart the system and see if the problem has been fixed.

Alternatively, you can head over to your system manufacturer’s site and download the latest device drivers available.

Switch the USB Port

As the error message suggests, you are undermining the full potential of your USB device. If your USB supports 3.0 and you connect it to a port that only supports USB 2.0 or older, you can encounter the above error.

Also, it can happen if you are trying to use an older USB device (like a pen drive) on a newer device with USB 3.0 or later.

Therefore, connect the USB device to an appropriate port. Generally, you can figure out if the USB port supports 3.0 by looking at its color, which by the way, is blue. Also, you can see SS written next to it. (SS=SuperSpeed)

Replace the Cables

If you connect the USB device (with USB 3.0 compatibility) to the correct USB port (3.0 or above) but still get the error, the cable may be faulty. So replace it with another one and see if it works.

Also, disconnect the USB devices from a USB hub and connect them directly to your PC’s USB port.

Enable xCHI mode

Some BIOS contains an xHCI mode that can disable the USB 3.0 port, which results in the port working at a lower speed (like USB 2.0). This can sometimes cause the above error message. Therefore, you have to enable it in your BIOS settings.

However, tweaking the BIOS settings inappropriately can cause your system to behave unexpectedly. So, consider backing up the BIOS settings of your motherboard beforehand and then follow the steps below.

Restart your system. Press F2 or one of the function keys (F1 to F12) to enter into the BIOS according to your motherboard. Go to the Advanced section and set xHCI mode to Enabled.





Note: Some BIOS may not have it or have a different setting, such as USB 3.0 Mode.