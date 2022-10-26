Fixed: This File is Currently Not Available for Use on this Computer (Error 0x800710FE)

While trying to open or delete a file that needs to sync on a network, you may encounter the error message “This file is currently not available for use on this computer”. This usually happens due to a corrupt file cache. Besides, the Office File Synchronization feature may also cause this error to pop up.

As a result of cache corruption, you won’t be able to access the file at all. So, resetting the cache may be a probable fix for this issue. We’ve listed some other possible solutions to fix this issue in the article below.

How to Fix “This File is Currently not available for use on this computer”?

Before starting the troubleshooting process, be sure to back up important files. You can copy your file to another location to prevent any data loss. An alternative possible solution is to try opening the file by renaming it to a different name.

Disable Offline File Sync

The offline file sync can store copies of your data on the network directly on your PC. This feature lets you work and edit your files even when you’re not connected to that network.

This error may occur when syncing the files on your computer fails. So you can try and disable this feature to solve this issue.

Here are the steps to do it:

Press Win + R to launch the run program. Type control panel and press Enter.

Click on the drop-down menu next to View by and choose Large icons.

Click Sync Center. Press the Manage offline files on the left panel.

Go to the General tab and click Disable offline files.

Give administrator privileges and Press OK. Reboot your computer.

Format CSC Database

If you are using your files or CSC offline, your PC creates a cache so it can work faster and more efficiently. Corruption of this cache may lead to this error. You can try to reset this cache to fix this issue. Here are the steps to do it:

Press Win + R to open the Run program. Type regedit and press enter. Go to the key:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\CSC

Right-click on the empty space in the right panel and go to New > DWORD (32-bit Value)

Name the new key FormatDatabase . Double-click on the key to open it. Input 1 under Value data, choose the Hexadecimal option under Base and click OK.

Restart your PC to apply these changes.

Disable Sync Center

If disabling the offline file sync function did not work for you, you can try to disable the sync center completely. You can prevent this program from launching at the start and disable its services using the command prompt.

Follow these steps to disable the sync center:

Press Win + R to launch the Run program. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter.

Press Yes to provide administrator privileges. Type or copy/paste the following commands and execute them one at a time

for %G in ("CSC","CscService") do sc config "%~G" start= disabled takeown /f "%windir%\CSC" /a /r icacls "%windir%\CSC" /grant:r *S-1-5-32-544:F /t /c /q icacls "%windir%\CSC" /grant:r *S-1-5-18:F /t /c /q for /d %G in ("%windir%\CSC\v2.0.6

amespace\*") do rd /s /q "%~G" schtasks /change /tn "\Microsoft\Windows\Offline Files\Background Synchronization" /disable schtasks /change /tn "\Microsoft\Windows\Offline Files\Logon Synchronization" /disable reg add "HKCU\Software\Classes\Local Settings\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\SyncMgr" /v "StartAtLogin" /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f reg add "HKCU\Software\Classes\Local Settings\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\SyncMgr\HandlerInstances\{750FDF10-2A26-11D1-A3EA-080036587F03}" /v "Active" /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f reg delete "HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\SyncMgr" /f reg delete "HKCU\Software\Classes\Local Settings\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\NetCache" /f reg delete "HKCU\Software\Classes\Local Settings\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\SyncMgr\HandlerInstances\{750FDF10-2A26-11D1-A3EA-080036587F03}\SyncItems" /f

After executing these commands, restart your PC.

Check Disk for Errors

The CHKDSK command checks your disk for any errors and corruption. The error may also surface if the disk sector is corrupt. You can use the CHKDSK command to check for errors and fix any corrupted sectors in the drive.