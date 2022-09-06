Fix: “Media Format not Supported” Twitch Error 4000

Sometimes you might encounter an error while trying to watch a stream on Twitch that says error #4000. This usually means that Twitch servers cannot communicate with your browser to pass information, and as a result, you can’t watch the stream.

It is mainly caused by browser errors, but some Windows settings might also be responsible for this error. In this article, we have listed all the fixes for this error so that you can get back to your favorite stream without wasting much time.

How to Fix Twitch Error 4000?

Most of the time, reloading the web page will fix this issue. However, if you’ve already tried that multiple times and are still facing the same error, you can try these methods that have helped a lot of users with this case.

Clear Browser Cache and Cookies

Web browsers save important data and cookies as cached files for later use. However, if these cached files get corrupted, then they might start causing problems when accessing sites. So, clearing your web browser cookies and cache might be able to solve your problem.

You can clear cookies and cache on different web browsers by following these steps:

On Google Chrome

Open the Google Chrome browser and press down Ctrl + H to open your browsing history. Click on Clear browsing data from the left.

Now, a new window will open up with different information about your browsing history. Select the Time range and change it to All time. Check Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files, then click Clear data.



On Mozilla Firefox

Open Mozilla Firefox on your PC and click on the three horizontal lines from the top-left window. Select History > Clear recent history.

On the new popup, select Everything on Time range to clear.

Now, check Cookies and Cache, then click OK.



On Safari Browsers

Open your Safari browser and click on the Safari menu from the top-right window. Select Preferences Go to the Advanced tab. Check the Show Develop menu in the menu bar option.

Now, close the Preferences menu and click on the Develop menu from the menu bar. Click on Empty caches to clear your browser cache.



Close Other Active Media Players Running in the Background

Right-click on the Start menu, then select Task Manager. On the Processes tab, select all active media players that are running in the background (Spotify, Windows Media Player, etc.) and click on End task to close them.



Select the Correct Audio Device

Sometimes your Windows is selecting an incorrect audio device which might be the cause of this error. So you have to make sure that Windows is always selecting the correct output device.

Right-click on the speaker icon from your Taskbar and select Open volume mixer. Now, click on the small arrow next to the Output device and select the correct output device for your PC.

Do the same for the Input device and select the correct Input device as well.

Update Your Audio and Video Drivers

Having outdated and corrupted drivers can also cause many problems on your PC. Updating your drivers to the latest one helps you solve these problems.

To update your Audio and Video drivers:

Right-click on the Start menu and select the Device Manager option. Click on the small arrow icon next to Audio, inputs, and outputs to expand it.

Now, select your output device and right-click on it. Select Update driver > Search automatically for drivers.

Do the same for Display adapters as well.



Flush Your DNS Cache

You may encounter this error if your DNS cache is corrupted or if the particular website has recently changed its servers. Flushing DNS will help remove outdated and invalid IP addresses. This could possibly help fix the issue.

To flush your DNS cache in Windows:

Open the Start menu by pressing the Windows key on your keyboard. Type’ command prompt’ in the search bar and click on Run as administrator. Once the Command Prompt window is opened, type this command and hit Enter: ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew



Now, restart your PC for it to take effect. After the restart has been completed, try opening Twitch and see if your problem is solved.

Enable/ Disable Hardware Acceleration in Chrome

Hardware acceleration helps to stream videos more efficiently on your browser. However, it might be the cause of this issue as well. You can try to enable/disable this feature on your browser and see if that solves your problem.

Open Google Chrome and click on the three-dotted icon located at the top-right window. Select Settings and click on the three horizontal lines to bring up the settings menu.

Select the System menu and enable the Use hardware acceleration option. (If it is already enabled, try disabling it.)



Now, restart your Google Chrome browser and visit Twitch’s official website to see if the error is gone.

For Opera Browser Users

If you use the Opera browser as your default browser, some settings might be a little different for you. In that case, you can try these steps to solve the problem.

Open your Opera Browser and type this URL in the address bar, then hit Enter:

opera://components

Make sure that Widevine is installed and that you have the latest version. Now, go to this URL and enable the Reduce-User Agent flag:

opera://flags/#reduce-user-agent

Again, go to this website and disable hardware accelerated video decoding: opera://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode



Now, restart your Opera browser and see if you can watch streams without any errors.