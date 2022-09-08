7 Ways to Fix Video Memory Management Internal BSOD Error

The stop code Video Memory Management Internal suggests that an error when managing video memory caused a critical process to fail, resulting in a blue screen. Whether it be corrupted driver files, damaged pieces of GPU, or outdated drivers, the error caused the entire system to crash which is never a good sign.

Although getting a blue screen once or twice is not an issue, frequent BSOD error means that the PC is failing, and users must perform necessary measures to fix the problem.

Why Am I Getting a Video Memory Management Internal BSOD Error?

Video Memory Management Internal BSOD error relates to the system’s complications when managing video memory. Using the error code provided from the Stop Code, we can determine what might be causing the issue. Below are some of the possible reasons you are getting VIDEO_MEMORY_MANAGEMENT_INTERNAL BSOD. Corrupt system files

Outdated graphics driver

Low GPU memory

Faulty memory module

A malicious application infected the PC

How to Fix VIDEO_MEMORY_MANAGEMENT_INTERNAL BSOD Error?

Here are some solutions you can try to fix the Video Memory Management Internal BSOD error.

Disable Overclocking

Overclocking any hardware components makes its performance increase drastically. With this improved performance, the device also takes more power. However, if overclock is not performed correctly on the GPU or the CPU, it may affect the entire system. And sometimes, it even causes memory issues, resulting in Video Memory Management Internal BSOD error.

You can reset BIOS settings to remove any overclocking done to the system.

Press the BIOS key repeatedly during system startup. Depending on the motherboard manufacturer, the BIOS key could be any of the function keys or the Delete key. Once in the BIOS, search for settings named Restore Defaults, Restore Settings or Reset Factory defaults.

Restart your system once the configurations are reset.

Note: Depending on the motherboard manufacturer, the setting to reset BIOS could be located anywhere in the BIOS. You may need to navigate BIOS to find the correct settings.

Check for Faulty RAM

When an application starts, the RAM locates and stores application files so the processor can access them easily. The same goes for OS files as well. The system memory locates OS files and stores them to feed data into the processor.

If you have a faulty or a corrupted memory module, RAM will function efficiently, and files may get lost or damaged. This may result in the system going into a blue screen. To check if this is the case for the memory module in your PC, you need to test the memory module.

Run Memory Diagnostic Tool

You can try running Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool to check RAM status. If the diagnostic displays faults in the memory, you need to replace the memory module.

If your PC only uses one set memory stick, the issue is most likely with this memory module.

Check Memory Module

Determining faulty memory can be an issue if you are using two memory sticks. To get around this problem, use one memory stick at a time to determine the faulty RAM. Follow the steps mentioned below to check the memory module.

First, remove the PC’s side panel by unscrewing the screws on the back or right of the CPU case. You will now have full access to the motherboard.

The RAM slots are usually located near the CPU. These are long slots with locks on either side of the slot.

Once you locate the RAM slots, press the locks on either side outwards to remove the memory module. The RAM stick should pop out.

Remove only one of the memory sticks and try running the PC. If your PC opens and runs correctly, the RAM you just removed is the faulty one.

If the issue persists, reseat the RAM you just removed and remove the second RAM. It should fix the problem. If reseating the RAM does not work, you can follow other steps mentioned in the article.

Clean the Graphics Card

The Stop Code on the blue screen says Video Memory Management Internal BSOD error, which indicates that the problem is with the video memory. Overheated graphics cards may cause the GPU to thermal throttle.

Once the GPU overheats, it will not perform as efficiently as it used to. And this may cause critical video memory issues resulting in a blue screen. To fix this, we recommend that you clean the graphics card.

Remove the graphics card from the motherboard.

Using compressed air, remove dust from the heatsink and the GPU fan to clean the graphics card. If your GPU has overheating issues, you can also change the GPU’s thermal paste to maintain its temperature.

Once you clean the graphics card and change its thermal paste, re-insert the GPU back into the PC and check if the system still suffers from Video Memory Management Internal BSOD error.

Microsoft Hotfix

If you are getting the Video Memory Management Internal BSOD error in a system with Windows Vista or Windows Server 2008, the official Microsoft support page has provided a set of update files that supposedly fixes the issue.

Download the package from the link and install the Update to fix the issue.

Run Application in Compatibility Mode

Sometimes, an application may only run on certain versions of Windows. Running these applications will throw various errors and sometimes even give you a blue screen error. If your PC runs into a Video Memory Management Internal BSOD error every time you run a specific application, try running said application in compatibility mode.

Compatibility mode makes an application think it is running in different versions of Windows. To run an application in compatibility mode,

Open the folder containing the application. Right-click on the application executable ( .exe ) file and select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab. Under Compatibility mode, Check Run this program in compatibility mode for:

Select a version of Windows. Click on Apply, then Ok. Run the application.

Update/Reinstall Display Adapter Driver

The display adapter driver acts as an interface between the Operating System and the physical hardware. Outdated or corrupted drivers may cause memory issues when transferring data between the OS and the device. This may result in the system going into a BSOD.

To fix this, you can try updating the display adapter driver.

Press the Windows + X key and select Device Manager. Expand Display adapters to display all the display devices connected to the system. Right-click on any of the devices and select Update driver to update its driver.

Update all the drivers inside the Display adapters.

If updating drivers does not work, try reinstalling them.

Right click on the device inside Display adapter. Click on Uninstall device.

Restart your PC to reinstall the drivers.

If you are using an AMD or NVIDIA graphics card, you need to download the correct driver from their official download center. Open the site, select the correct driver depending on your device, and download and install the driver.

Repair System Files

System Files contain all the driver files along with important Operating System files. The entire OS may malfunction if these files/folders are corrupted or deleted, sometimes even causing a blue screen error.

If that’s the case, you can repair the system files and Windows images using SFC (System File Checker) and DISM commands. The SFC command scans the system files and checks for any missing or deleted OS files. DISM or Deployment Image Servicing and Management modifies and repairs system images.