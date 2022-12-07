3 Ways to Fix “Video Not Available” on Apple TV

Apple TV shows different types of error screens at times, and one of them is Video Not Available. While the error primarily arises due to issues in Internet connectivity, there are also causes like misconfigured DNS Settings responsible for the error.

The error message can appear whether you use an Apple TV box or Apple TV application on other streaming devices. Luckily, you can sort out the error quickly by resolving Internet issues.

This article will guide you through fixes to help solve the “Video Not Available.” problem. By the end, you will also learn troubleshooting steps to fix the “Video Unavailable” error.

Fix “Video Not Available” on Apple TV

When you encounter the “Video not available” error, first of all, you need to restart the Apple TV box. It often helps solve any glitch on the device that may be causing a problem with streaming. It also helps to solve if the Apple TV keeps freezing.

Meanwhile, the issue can also arise if you are using a single Apple account to stream on more than three TVs at the same time. So, make sure it is not the case either.

Here, we have compiled a list of 3 fixes to help you quickly eliminate the error. Let’s get straight into them.

Check Server Status

Apple servers go under periodic maintenance for new upgrades and updates. If you try to stream Apple TV during the maintenance session, it can throw errors like “Video not available” or “Video unavailable.” You can do nothing except wait for the Apple servers to come up again. You can quickly check if the servers are down from this official page of Apple server status.

Fix Internet Issues

Since the error itself reports a problem with the Internet connection, you first need to check the network status. Please check if the Internet is working fine on other devices. If not, contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and ask them to look into the problem. If the Internet is working on other devices, the Internet settings have probably been misconfigured in the Apple TV, and you need to look after that.

To fix the Internet issues, you can try restarting the router. Also, consider reducing the distance between your router and Apple TV for better signal strength. You may subscribe to a higher bandwidth package to stream Apple TV without an Internet issue. Resetting the router can also help solve the problem most of the time.

Automate DNS Settings

If you have manually set the DNS server on your Apple TV, chances are there that the server you assigned has stopped working. So, we always recommend you use the DNS server assigned by the ISP itself. You can easily configure Apple TV to retrieve automatic DNS from the ISP.

Launch Apple TV Settings.

On the Settings page, tap General.

Choose Network.

Select Ethernet or Wi-Fi depending upon the connection method.

Then on the Configuration page, go down to Configure DNS and open it.

Select Automatic.

Restart Apple TV. Check if the error persists.

Troubleshooting “Video Unavailable” error

While you can fix the “Video Not Available” error with the fixes mentioned above, another error that says “Video Unavailable” requires further exploration. Please go through the fixes discussed below to resolve them.

Re-sign Into Apple Tv

Most of the time, signing out of the Apple account and signing in back again solves the problem without further hassles. It helps sort out if any glitch on the account was causing “Video Not Available” issues.

On Apple TV Box

Open Settings on your Apple TV.

Select Users and Accounts.

You will see a list of Apple IDs under Apple TV Accounts section.

Select your Apple ID and choose Sign Out.

Then choose Add New User > Add User to This Apple TV.

Tap Enter New on the next screen.

Enter your Apple ID credentials and sign in again. Try streaming and see if the issue persists.

On Apple TV App

Launch Apple TV app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the profile icon in the upper right corner.

Tap Sign Out.

After successfully signing out, enter Apple ID and password in the respective fields. Then tap Sign In.

Check Subscription

You need an active subscription from Apple to stream content on Apple TV. However, an expired subscription package can prevent you from streaming Apple TV and throw an error. Therefore, make sure you have an active subscription plan and renew it if it has expired. Here’s how to check and renew the subscription package.

On Apple TV Box

Open Settings.

Tap Users and Accounts.

Select your account under Users section. Tap Subscriptions under Manage.

You will see the date the plan has expired beside the subscription package. Choose a plan and follow on-screen instructions to renew it.

On Apple TV App

Open Apple TV app. Tap profile icon.

Choose Manage Subscriptions.

Check the renewal or expiry date of the package. If it has expired, choose a subscription package and activate it.



Try Changing Resolution of Your Device

It has been found that the mismatched video settings on the Apple TV box and your device also create a problem. It generally happens if the Apple TV’s output resolution does not match the set resolution on the device you are using to watch TV, most probably a regular TV screen or a computer monitor.

Therefore, you should set the exact resolution on the Apple TV box as well as your TV. Steps to change the resolution on your TV may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer. They are generally under the display settings of your TV. Here are the steps to change resolution on Apple TV.

Open Settings.

Move down to Audio & Video.

Go all the way down to TV Resolution.

Select the resolution that matches the TV or monitor.

Tap OK.

Update Firmware

Up-to-date firmware is necessary for any electronic gadget to operate correctly, and the same applies to Apple TV. If you have outdated firmware on Apple TV, it can create issues like freezing and halting, including the “Video Not Available” error. Therefore, consider updating the Apple TV firmware to the latest version and see if the issue sorts out.

Open Settings. Choose System.

Tap Software Updates under Maintenance section.

Tap Update Software.

Click Download and Install if it shows any update available.



Note: If you are using Apple TV on iDevices, you can update or reinstall the app from the App store.

Reset Apple Tv

Resetting the entire Apple TV is the last option if any fixes discussed in the article did not help you eliminate the error. It will wipe out every configuration on the TV and help revert everything to factory defaults. If any misconfiguration was causing the issue, resetting should solve it. But remember, you should set up the Apple TV from scratch after a reset. Please keep a backup of your important data and files before doing it.