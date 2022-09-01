How to Fix volsnap.sys Blue Screen (BSOD) Error

The BSOD error with
volsnap.sys occurs primarily due to the corruption of the system files that are used by the Volume Shadow Service (VSS) on Windows. It is reported that this BSOD is particularly seen on the earlier builds of Windows 10.
Additionally, replacing or fixing the
volsnap.sys files from the boot drive appear to be the primary solution for this error. This article also includes other general BSOD remedies that will undoubtedly assist you in fixing this situation.
What is Volsnap.sys BSOD Error?
The
volsnap.sys is a system file located in the system volume,
C:\Windows\System32\drivers of a Windows device. This file is the system provider for a feature referred to as the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS). The VSS is responsible for managing data backups, data mining, and restoring. When the system provider for VSS is corrupted Volsnap.sys BSOD can pop up.
The
Volsnap.sys BSOD error can occur with multiple stop error codes. Some of the common ones are 0x00000050 (PAGE_ FAULT_ IN_ A_ NONPAGED_ AREA) and 0x0000007E (SYSTEM_THREAD_ EXCEPTION_ NOT_HANDLED).
Reasons for volsnap.sys BSOD Error
Fixes for Volsnap.sys BSOD Error
The major fix, as reported by many users, seems to be replacing the
volsnap.sys file from the system directory. However, before starting with any fixes, it is recommended that you keep your windows device up to date. It is seen that with the newer Windows updates the
volsnap.sys BSOD has been fixed.
Now, let’s get going with the fixes.
Restart Volume Shadow Copy Service
Since the cause for the
volsnap.sys BSOD is linked with the Volume shadow copy service, restarting it can give a fix for this. To do it, follow these steps.
- Press Windows Key + R. Type
services.mscand hit enter to open Services.
- Search for Volume Shadow Copy in the services list and right-click on it.
- Click on Stop and finally restart the computer.
This will restart the process related to the Volume Shadow Copy on Windows Devices and can solve the BSOD error.
Replace Volsnap.sys File
Due to viruses, malware, or some other reasons, the
volsnap.sys file located in the boot volume might have gone corrupted and caused the BSOD. To fix this, you can Replace
volsnap.sys file.
You can get this file from Windows.old folder if you have upgraded the Windows OS to a new version.
If you have performed a clean Windows install, this folder will be missing from your system drive. In that situation, you can get the
volsnap.sys files from the Windows installation media.
For the users that have windows.old folder, follow these steps to replace the file.
- Open the File explorer and open the system volume where you have installed the WIndows.
- Go to this folder directory.
windows.old\System32\drivers
- Search for the file
volsnap.sysand copy it.
- Now, again, navigate to this folder directory
Windows\system32\drivers\volsnap.sys
- Paste the
volsnap.sysfile.
- Restart the Windows device and see if the issue still persists.
If you have performed a clean OS install or for any reason, the windows.old folder is missing, follow these steps.
- Plug in the Windows Installation media (USB/DVD) and boot the device using it. Ensure that the installation media matches the Windows build version of your system.
- From the Windows Installation window, go to Repair Computer > Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt.
- On
CMD, run this command.
Diskpart
- Again, enter this to list every drive on the Windows device.
List Volume
- Identify the drive letter (it might be C:\, D:\, or any other) of the boot volume where the Windows is installed.
- Change the Drive letter C: in the command to your system volume.
cd c:\windows\system32\drivers
- Now use this command to rename the volsnap.sys file.
ren volsnap.sys volsnap.old
- Now, run this command line to copy the volsnap.sys file from the installation media to the system. Again remember to change the drive to your respective system volume.
copy X:\windows\system32\drivers\volsnap.sys C:\windows\system32\drivers\
- On some systems, you may have to use the following command instead, if the previous one doesn’t work:
copy X:\sources\windows\system32\drivers\volsnap.sys C:\windows\system32\drivers\
- Restart the device and check if the BSOD issue has been resolved.
Use SFC and DISM Scans
SFC and DISM are great tools in Windows to scan and fix corrupted files. It is a fact that BSOD errors can also occur due to the corruption of the system files. To help to scan and repair these files, SFC and DISM offer great help. The SFC scans and restores the corrupted system files, and the DISM helps restore the Windows system image.
To perform these scans, follow these steps.
- Press Windows Key + X and click on Windows Terminal ( Admin).
- Run
DISMwith this command line.
dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth
- Now, to run
SFCscans, execute this command.
sfc /scannow
- Wait for some time to finish the scan and repair process.
System Restore
You can also revert the system settings to the previously created system restore point. The restore process doesn’t affect your files, but it will remove the feature or the system updates installed after creating the restore points. However, if you haven’t created a restore point earlier, you won’t be able to use this feature.
- Press Windows Key + R to open Run.
- Type
rstruiand hit enter to launch the System restore window.
- Select Recommended restore to undo the latest feature update. You can also select Choose a different restore point.
- Click on Next and follow the prompt.
Perform System Reset
If this BSOD has been initiated after a recent feature update, it’s best to perform a system reset. It will revert the system configurations to default and thus give you a fix for the problem.
Follow these steps to perform a system reset.
- Press Windows Key + I to open up settings.
- Now, go to System > Recovery > Reset PC.
- Then Choose the option, Keep my files if you just want to reset the settings while keeping all your files as it is. Similarly, choose to Remove Everything if you have backed up your files and want to reset the system thoroughly.
- Now, choose Cloud Download (recommended) if you want to download the latest system files. However, go for Local Reinstall if you want to reinstall the files from the existing system.
- Finally, click on Reset. Wait for some time for the process to complete.