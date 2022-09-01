How to Fix volsnap.sys Blue Screen (BSOD) Error

The BSOD error with volsnap.sys occurs primarily due to the corruption of the system files that are used by the Volume Shadow Service (VSS) on Windows. It is reported that this BSOD is particularly seen on the earlier builds of Windows 10.

Additionally, replacing or fixing the volsnap.sys files from the boot drive appear to be the primary solution for this error. This article also includes other general BSOD remedies that will undoubtedly assist you in fixing this situation.

What is Volsnap.sys BSOD Error?

The volsnap.sys is a system file located in the system volume, C:\Windows\System32\drivers of a Windows device. This file is the system provider for a feature referred to as the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS). The VSS is responsible for managing data backups, data mining, and restoring. When the system provider for VSS is corrupted Volsnap.sys BSOD can pop up.

The Volsnap.sys BSOD error can occur with multiple stop error codes. Some of the common ones are 0x00000050 (PAGE_ FAULT_ IN_ A_ NONPAGED_ AREA) and 0x0000007E (SYSTEM_THREAD_ EXCEPTION_ NOT_HANDLED).

Reasons for volsnap.sys BSOD Error

As discussed earlier, the major reason for the Volsnap.sys BSOD error is the corruption of the system provider files for the VSS. There are other reasons too for this error that are listed here.

Malware or Viruses

System unable to execute the volsnap.sys file

Issues with Windows OS

Fixes for Volsnap.sys BSOD Error

The major fix, as reported by many users, seems to be replacing the volsnap.sys file from the system directory. However, before starting with any fixes, it is recommended that you keep your windows device up to date. It is seen that with the newer Windows updates the volsnap.sys BSOD has been fixed.

Now, let’s get going with the fixes.

Restart Volume Shadow Copy Service

Since the cause for the volsnap.sys BSOD is linked with the Volume shadow copy service, restarting it can give a fix for this. To do it, follow these steps.

Press Windows Key + R. Type services.msc and hit enter to open Services. Search for Volume Shadow Copy in the services list and right-click on it. Click on Stop and finally restart the computer.

This will restart the process related to the Volume Shadow Copy on Windows Devices and can solve the BSOD error.

Replace Volsnap.sys File

Due to viruses, malware, or some other reasons, the volsnap.sys file located in the boot volume might have gone corrupted and caused the BSOD. To fix this, you can Replace volsnap.sys file.

You can get this file from Windows.old folder if you have upgraded the Windows OS to a new version.

If you have performed a clean Windows install, this folder will be missing from your system drive. In that situation, you can get the volsnap.sys files from the Windows installation media.

For the users that have windows.old folder, follow these steps to replace the file.

Open the File explorer and open the system volume where you have installed the WIndows. Go to this folder directory. windows.old\System32\drivers

Search for the file volsnap.sys and copy it. Now, again, navigate to this folder directory

Windows\system32\drivers\volsnap.sys Paste the volsnap.sys file.

Restart the Windows device and see if the issue still persists.

If you have performed a clean OS install or for any reason, the windows.old folder is missing, follow these steps.

Plug in the Windows Installation media (USB/DVD) and boot the device using it. Ensure that the installation media matches the Windows build version of your system. From the Windows Installation window, go to Repair Computer > Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt. On CMD , run this command.

Diskpart Again, enter this to list every drive on the Windows device.

List Volume Identify the drive letter (it might be C:\, D:\, or any other) of the boot volume where the Windows is installed. Change the Drive letter C: in the command to your system volume.

cd c:\windows\system32\drivers Now use this command to rename the volsnap.sys file.

ren volsnap.sys volsnap.old Now, run this command line to copy the volsnap.sys file from the installation media to the system. Again remember to change the drive to your respective system volume.

copy X:\windows\system32\drivers\volsnap.sys C:\windows\system32\drivers\ On some systems, you may have to use the following command instead, if the previous one doesn’t work:

copy X:\sources\windows\system32\drivers\volsnap.sys C:\windows\system32\drivers\ Restart the device and check if the BSOD issue has been resolved.

Use SFC and DISM Scans

SFC and DISM are great tools in Windows to scan and fix corrupted files. It is a fact that BSOD errors can also occur due to the corruption of the system files. To help to scan and repair these files, SFC and DISM offer great help. The SFC scans and restores the corrupted system files, and the DISM helps restore the Windows system image.

To perform these scans, follow these steps.

Press Windows Key + X and click on Windows Terminal ( Admin). Run DISM with this command line.

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth Now, to run SFC scans, execute this command.

sfc /scannow Wait for some time to finish the scan and repair process.

System Restore

You can also revert the system settings to the previously created system restore point. The restore process doesn’t affect your files, but it will remove the feature or the system updates installed after creating the restore points. However, if you haven’t created a restore point earlier, you won’t be able to use this feature.

Press Windows Key + R to open Run. Type rstrui and hit enter to launch the System restore window. Select Recommended restore to undo the latest feature update. You can also select Choose a different restore point. Click on Next and follow the prompt.

Perform System Reset

If this BSOD has been initiated after a recent feature update, it’s best to perform a system reset. It will revert the system configurations to default and thus give you a fix for the problem.

Follow these steps to perform a system reset.