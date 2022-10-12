[Fix] We Can’t Reactivate Windows on This Device. Try Again Later.

When Windows detects a counterfeit Windows version or fails to detect the hardware change on the system, you get the error message “We can’t reactivate Windows on this device. Try again later.” You may also see bugcheck codes 0xC004F211, 0xC004F212, 0xC004F213, 0x803F7001, 0x800704CF in the activation windows.

When your PC goes through these error codes, you can run the system as usual, but several customizations, security patches and updates, and other personalization features will be limited. Luckily, you can try several methods listed below to activate your Windows and eliminate the error message.

What Causes the Error

You may also see the error message due to several reasons listed below: Incorrect product key

Corrupted system files

Fake License key

Incompatible product key

Malware attack

Outdated drivers

Expired product key

Non-transferable product key

Delay in new key registration to the Microsft server

How to Fix “We Can’t Reactivate Windows on This Device”

Restarting the computer can work wonders in many cases. It may also help remove the error message if it is caused due to some temporary system glitch.

Likely, many users have suggested leaving the error message for around two days have resolved the issue. When your computer goes through significant hardware changes, the Microsoft server may need time to recognize it to activate the Windows. So, leaving the error as it is for a few days may be a good idea.

However, if the problem doesn’t resolve on its own, you can try the fixes listed below.

Reactivate Windows Using the Correct and Valid Product Key

It is necessary that you have a valid and correct product key to reactivate Windows on your PC. It is also essential that the product key should be compatible with your PC’s Windows version. The product key of Windows 7 or 8 won’t activate Windows 10. With the proper product key, follow the steps below:

Open the Windows settings by pressing the Windows + I keys. Now, head to the Update & Security option and pick Activation from the left sidebar. Choose the Change product key option.

Input the product key and press Next. After the activation process is complete, you can restart your computer and see if the issues resolve.

Windows Activation via Command Prompt/ Windows PowerShell

You can also use the Command Prompt or the Windows PowerShell to reactivate windows. This method is handy when Windows Activation is unachievable through the usual method.

Open the Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell in Admin mode. For that, press the Windows key, type cmd or PowerShell, and choose Run as administrator. When prompted, you need to choose Yes. Now, input slmgr.vbs /ipk ABCDE-FGHIJ-KLMNO-PQRST-UVWXY and press the Enter key. (Here, ABCDE-FGHIJ-KLMNO-PQRST-UVWXY denotes the product key.)

Then, execute slmgr.vbs /ato .

Now, close the window and restart your computer.

Buy Windows Digital License and Activate the Windows

It is probable that many users misplace the activation product key and face the activation error in the computer. You can check out the Microsoft Store, get a Digital License, and activate the Windows on your PC. To do so,

Open the Activation windows using the same steps as before. Then, pick the Go to the Store option.

Select the Digital License, press Buy, and finish the concurrent process.

Once you buy the Digital License, log in to the PC with the same Microsoft account. Also, you will need to connect your PC to the internet to activate Windows.

Run Activation Troubleshooter

When your computer undergoes a certain hardware change, it is likely that Windows can’t validate the computer as the same device. It results in Windows being deactivated, and you see the error message.

In such a scenario, you can use the Windows Activation Troubleshoot option. It will link your Microsoft account and make the Microsoft server recognize your device with new hardware.

On the Activation windows, following the same steps as before, press the Troubleshoot option.

Go with the I changed hardware on this device recently option.

Now, input the Microsoft account details and press Sign-in. Choose your device. If you don’t see your intended device, select See other devices linked to your Microsoft account and pick your device. Then, you need to check This is the device I’m using right now and press Activate.



Note: On Windows 11, you can locate the Activation option in the System menu.

Execute a Full Scan of the PC

The error message can also emerge when the computer is attacked by malware or virus. The activation files may be infected by viruses or malware and obstruct your computer. Hence, you see the activation error message. The most helpful way to handle the situation is to run a full scan and eliminate any discovered threat.

Open the Update & Security menu and pick the Windows Security option. Choose Virus & threat protection.

Select the Scan options, pick Full scan, and press the Scan now button.



Operate the SFC Scan

It’s worth noting that your computer system operates using multiple essential computer files called system files. Any issue with these files causes several problems with the computer’s functioning. The windows activation issue is one of them. So, executing the SFC scan can help you check and repair the corrupted system files.

Open the Start menu and type cmd . With the Command Prompt highlighted, choose the Run as administrator option.

Select Yes when you encounter the User Account Control dialog box. Now, input sfc /scannow and press the Enter key. The system will scan and repair if there are any corrupted system files.



Update Windows

The existing problem can appear when your PC drivers require an update. The computer system operates smoothly with the combination of several drivers. And these drivers need a timely upgrade to maintain the smooth functioning of the PC.

One of the ways to update is to go through Device Manager. But, the process can be lengthy as you have to click on every driver and update the driver for everything. Instead, you can opt for the steps below to check for every available update and download it for your drivers.

Go to Windows Settings and click Update & Security. Hit the Check for updates option. The system will check for all possible updates and download them.

Additionally, you can press View all optional updates underneath the Check for updates button.

Then, select Driver updates to expand the drop-down menu. Now, check all the available options and choose Download and install.

After the download is complete, click the Restart now option to apply the updates to your computer.

Seek Microsoft Support’s Assistance

If the methods mentioned above didn’t work, you should consider reaching out to the Microsoft Support Page. Here, you can explain your issue, and the Microsoft support team will have a look and provide solutions to your issue. You can also explain all the fixes you used to give them more insight and make the process easier.

Likely, you can go to the start menu and type Get Help. Open the app and state your problem. It will show the list of recommended solutions. You can click Contact Support, provide more details of the problem, and follow the concurrent steps.