Webcam Not Working on Dell? Try these 8 Fixes

Whether you want to join a video call/conference/meeting or want to stream videos on platforms, a webcam is a must-required hardware. But imagine you are just about to start facetime or streaming and realize that your web camera isn’t working. Nobody would want to be in such a scenario.

No matter if it’s an internal webcam or an external one, both may not work due to various reasons like outdated drivers or BIOS, denied access, or even hardware faults. And Dell users have been widely experiencing this issue recently.

So, in this article, we will discuss the potential fixes to resolve webcam issues on Dell PCs.

How to Fix Webcam Issues on Dell?

Some applications may cause technical bugs and errors in handling the camera module. Confirm a quick check by opening the camera with any other application. If the camera works fine with other applications, reinstall the app that’s causing the problem. Or you can try to search for specific fixes for that application online.

But if it’s not the problem of a specific app, try the fixes listed below:

Check For Webcam Defects

Insert an external webcam, if possible, and check whether your webcam is working or not. If the other webcam works well on your PC, it might be your internal webcam’s hardware problem. You can visit the nearest Dell service center for support.

Secure the connection ports and cables if it’s already an external webcam. If you have another spare webcam, you can try connecting it to your PC to check whether the problem is in the camera or computer. Or you can try to connect your problematic webcam to any other computer to narrow it down as a hardware problem.

You will have to change the external webcam if your webcam doesn’t work with any other PC.

Permit Access

Applications need the permission of the user to access the camera. They may ask permission while using, but you may have condemned and suppressed the request prompt. In this scenario, you can go to the settings can give the camera access to whichever application you want.

Follow the steps below to proceed:

Press the Windows + I keys. Go to Privacy & Security from the left vertical menu. Scroll to App permissions and click on Camera. Toggle the button On for Camera access if it’s not already. Again toggle On the Let apps access your camera.

Then, in the expanded dropdown menu, toggle On the access for whichever app you want.

Update Driver

Updating drivers is an automatic and ongoing process of Windows. But, sometimes, Windows might not automatically install the drivers. In such a case, you can manually initiate the process of updating drivers from Device Management.

Follow the steps mentioned below to update webcam driver:

Press Windows + R keys, type devmgmt.msc , and hit Enter. Expand the Cameras option. Right-click on the mentioned webcam. Choose Update driver.

Select Search automatically for drivers.

Windows will automatically install the correct updates for your webcam.

Reinstall Drivers

Updating the driver would fix compatibility issues for the camera. But if the existing driver itself is corrupted, updating won’t help. You will have to reinstall your driver to eliminate the corrupted parts.

Here’re the steps:

Press Windows key + X and select Device manager. Right-click on the camera driver and choose Uninstall device.

And click on the Uninstall button. Reboot the PC.

Upon restart, Windows will automatically install the drivers required for your camera device. If it doesn’t, then you can manually initiate the process. Open Device Manager and click on Action > Scan for hardware changes.

Wait till Windows detects and install the new webcam driver. Once done, check if it solves the issue.

Troubleshoot Camera

Dell provides its users with a dedicated app for various troubleshooting purposes called SupportAssist. It is an automated app, but you can manually proceed to detect and solve camera issues as well. Most Windows 10/11 dell users would have it pre-installed. But in case you haven’t, you can always download it.

Install with the on-screen instructions and follow the steps below to troubleshoot the webcam:

Press the Windows key and type SupportAssist. Open the app and go to the Troubleshooting tab. Expand the I want to troubleshoot my PC, and then the I want to check a specific piece of hardware.

Choose Camera under the Camera Devices. Go along with the on-screen instructions to accomplish the process.

Disable Antivirus Temporarily

Various Antivirus software may confuse legitimate apps with threatening ones and may not let applications access any of the PC devices. Thus, you can try to disable the running third-party antivirus software and inspect if it solves the issue.

Steps for disabling various software may vary. So, you can search the procedures for your brand of Antivirus online.

Ensure Camera from BIOS

The hardware attached to the computer needs to communicate with the motherboard constantly. At the basic level, BIOS works as that communication channel. BIOS also has got the privilege to provide or cut off the camera’s access to the OS. If the camera is disabled from BIOS, it can’t be accessed from the software level.

So, proceed with the following steps to ensure that the camera is enabled from BIOS:

Press the Power button and press the F2 / F12 key constantly. Double Click System Configuration. Select Miscellaneous Devices. Ensure to check the box for the Enable Camera, then Apply and Exit.



Update BIOS

Outdated BIOS can also cause problems to the various peripheral devices attached to a computer, including a webcam. Thus, we’ll continue updating your motherboard’s BIOS in this section.

Let’s proceed to update the BIOS from the Dell SupportAssist. Open the app, and follow the steps below:

Click on the Start Now button. Within the Home tab, navigate to Get driver & downloads. Click on the Run if it isn’t automatically scanning. Hit the Update button.

It will list all the available updates. Click on the blue Install button.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the procedure.

You may need to turn off Bitlocker before updating.

Or you can update bios directly from Dell’s website. For this, you first need to find the Model number of your PC. Then, go to Dell’s website, enter your model number on the search bar, and hit the Search button.

Go to the Drivers & Downloads tab. Expand the Find drivers section and select System BIOS from Download Type.

Choose BIOS from the Category dropdown. Click on the Download button if an update is listed.

Locate the .exe file and run it. Follow the on-screen instructions to update BIOS.

Once done, boot your computer and check whether the issue is resolved or not.