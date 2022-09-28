Windows Brightness Slider Missing? Here’s How to Fix It

Since the introduction of Windows 8.1, users can adjust the brightness level directly from the Action Center.

Adjusting the brightness level on the screen becomes easier as you only have to navigate to the Action Center and drag the slider. But, sometimes, the brightness slider can vanish from the Action Center. With the brightness slider missing from the Action Center, the convenience of using it is no longer available.

This error could occur from an outdated display drivers, misconfigured power settings, and pending Windows updates can lead to the Windows brightness slider missing. But, there exist several methods that you can try to resolve the problem.

Methods to Fix the Windows Brightness Slider Missing Issue

You can start off by restarting your computer. Doing so will help resolve the bug and errors. It refreshes the RAM, restores the temporarily opened files, and fixes the technical glitches related to the software and hardware component of the PC.

Similarly, there are other essential fixes that can potentially help bring back the Windows brightness slider.

Pin the Brightness Slider to Action Center

You cannot see the brightness slider in the Action Center if you haven’t added or pinned it on the Action Center. A quick remedy to get it back is to pin it on the Action Center.

Press the Windows logo and A keys to open the Windows Action Center. First, click the Expand and right-click any icon.

Then, choose the Edit quick actions option.

Press the Add option and pick Brightness.



Disable Monitor Driver and Enable it Again

Monitor drivers are responsible for providing computer configuration information as an INF file. It helps in setting various refreshing rates, color quality, and screen resolution tasks. It is possible for the brightness slider to disappear if the Monitor driver is disabled from the Device Manager. So, you need to enable it to resolve the issue.

Press the Windows + X buttons and pick Device Manager from the list. Now, double-click the Monitors. Then, right-click the Generic PnP Monitor option and choose Enable device.

If the option is already enabled, first go with the Disable device option and enable it again.

Update Monitor Driver

Since the issue at hand is related to the Monitor driver, updating it can be handy. Doing so will resolve the display-related issues. Additionally, it also helps improve the display quality. Also, it will help computers erase bugs and enhance PC performance.

Head to the Monitors in the Device Manager. Right-click the monitor driver option. Click the Update driver option.

Choose Browse my computer for drivers option.

Go with the Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer option.

Pick the Generic PnP Monitor option and click Next. Once the update is complete, press Close.



Also, you can opt to reinstall the Monitor driver when the issue doesn’t resolve even after updating the Monitor driver.

On the Device Manager window, select the Monitors and right-click the Monitor driver. Then, select the Uninstall device option.

Now, you need to choose Uninstall to confirm. Once the monitor driver is uninstalled, press Action on the menu bar and select Scan for hardware changes. It will install a default monitor driver on your PC.



Update PC’s Display Adapters

It is necessary to update your Display Adapters to make them compatible with the Windows OS and updated BIOS system in the computer. If it is not up to date, it can cause various display-related issues. One of them is the Windows brightness slider missing issue. So, you should consider updating the Display Adapters.

Open the Device Manager window and double-click the Display adapters option. Now, double-click the display adapter name. Head to the Driver tab and choose Update Driver.

Go with the Search automatically for drivers option and follow the on-screen instructions.



Alternatively, when the problem doesn’t resolve through the update method, you can opt to reinstall the display adapters.

After you double-click the display adapter name, open the Driver tab. Then, press the Uninstall Device button.

Choose Uninstall to confirm the choice. After that, click Action > Scan for hardware changes.



Restart the Display Enhancement Service

The Display Enhancement Services is responsible for administering several display enhancement features on the computer. It is essential to keep the brightness-related activities intact and enhance them. So, if this service stops, the brightness slider may disappear from the Action Center.

Thus, you need to restart this service to resolve the issue.

Go to the Start Menu, and type services. Right-click on it and choose Run as administrator. Locate the Display Enhancement Service option and press the Restart option.



Modify the NoDispCPL Value Data via the Registry Editor

It’s worth noting that various important configuration settings are stored in the Registry Editor. Any change in the value data or the keys can massively hamper your computer’s operation and performance. So, before making any changes to the Registry Editor, you can back up the files for safety reasons.

Likely, when the value data of NoDispCPL is set to 1, it will hide the brightness slider on your computer. So, you need to change the value data to 0.

Type Registry Editor in the Start Menu and select it. Press Yes when you see the User Account Control message. Then, click HKEY_CURRENT_USER > Software > Microsoft > Windows. Now, click CurrentVersion > Policies. Right-click on NoDispCPL and press Modify.

Change the Value Data to 0 and hit OK.



In case you don’t see NoDispCPL, you need to create it. Right-click the open space and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Then, name it NoDispCPL. The Value Data will be automatically 0.

Disable the Display Control Panel

The problem also occurs when Disable the Display Control Panel in the Group Policy Editor is enabled. You can get the brightness slider back when this particular option is deactivated.

Press the Windows and R keys, type gpedit.msc , and hit Enter. Choose the User Configuration option and select Administrative Templates. Now, click Control Panel and go with the Display option. Then, you need to double-click the Disable the Display Control Panel option. Select Disabled.

Press Apply > OK to save the changes.

Check for Windows Update

The issue may also arise when you haven’t updated the Windows. When a new update is released by Microsoft, they roll out new features and fix previously occurring issues. So, keeping your computer running on the latest Windows version is important.