Sometimes, while trying to install Windows on a new PC or reinstall Windows on an old one, the setup gets to a particular percentage and then fails while showing this error code. The error message should also display “Windows cannot install required files. The file may be corrupt or missing.” in such a scenario.

This error occurs when the source image of the installation media is corrupt, or there are sector errors in the installation media. However, if you encountered it while trying to install Windows 7, the operating system is likely not compatible with your current SATA operation. It was mostly found to happen on a Dell PC but can also occur on other devices.

How to Fix Windows Cannot Install Required Files (Error 0x80070570)?

Before you begin, try attempting the installation again just in case some temporary issues caused the 0x80070570 error. If it still continues, move on to the possible solutions below.

Re-create Installation Media

Since errors in the Windows installation setup is the main cause of the issue, you can likely solve it by re-creating a new installation media. If you don’t have another device or internet access nearby, we recommend asking for help from a friend or using a public PC for this purpose.

Microsoft freely provides a way to create the installation media through the Media creation tool. You only need to buy the license and not the software itself. So, if the installation media/disk you got from a seller comes with a license but doesn’t work, you may still be able to use the license.

Regardless, follow the instructions below to create the installation drive using media creation:

Visit Microsoft’s download website and select your Windows version. Click Download Now below Create Windows Installation Media.

Insert a new USB flash drive with at least 8 GB of space into your PC. If possible, make sure there are no issues with the USB drive by checking it on the PC. Run the Media Creation setup file. If you get a User Account Control (UAC) prompt, confirm it. If it shows a license agreements page, click Accept. Depending on the Windows version, the setup may ask you to agree with the terms much later.

Check the following options and click Next after selecting each: Create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD, or ISO file) for another PC.

Use recommended options for this PC.

USB flash drive.

Select the USB flash drive you just inserted and hit Next. Then, select Finish after the installation media is ready.

Now, boot your computer using this USB flash drive and install Windows.

Change SATA Operation

You can not install Windows 7 on a PC whose SATA operation is set to RAID Autodetect/AHCI. Microsoft has already stopped all support for Windows 7, so we recommend moving on to the later versions. But if you still want to keep using Windows 7, you need to change the setting on your BIOS to fix the issue.

Power up your PC. Boot into your BIOS by pressing the BIOS key right after it starts up. You may need to press the key several times to get the timing right. Go to Drives > SATA Operation or any similar setting. You need to check the exact option on the motherboard manufacturer’s website. Change the setting from RAID Autodetect/AHCI to RAID Autodetect/ATA.

Save the changes and exit BIOS.

Then, try reinstalling or installing Windows and see if the error persists.

Check Disk in Recovery Mode

If you don’t have another USB flash device you can use to create an installation media or don’t have access to the internet or another computer to perform this process, your only solution is to see if the CHKDSK utility can resolve the corruption of the installation device.

You can also check for any issues on your system drive at the same time in case your storage disk is the device actually responsible for the error.

Boot using the installation media. Set your language preferences. On the Install page, click on Repair your computer. Go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Command Prompt.

Type the commands below and press Enter after each: diskpart

list volume

Here, note down the drive letter of the system drive and the USB drive by comparing the Size. The may be different than the drive letter you see after logging in to your account. We assume them to be D: and F: in this solution.

chkdsk /r D:

chkdsk /r F: (replace the drive letters accordingly)

After running the command, enter exit to get out of Command Prompt.

Then, restart your PC and attempt the Windows installation again.