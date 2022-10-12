Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown (9 Possible Fixes)

The message ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ can pop up when your PC restarts after a crash or BSOD error.

Well, this can happen due to faulty applications or hardware components. Moreover, system problems, malfunctioning device drivers, or even battery issues could trigger an unexpected shutdown.

What Causes “Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown”?

The best way to check why you’re receiving the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ message is by clicking on the View problem details. This way, you know that the issue you’re facing is a blue screen event.

Moreover, you can also analyze additional information about the problem. Mainly, you can check for the BCCode that lets you identify the leading cause triggering the BSOD.

Mostly, you encounter a 1000009f hex code, which is the DRIVER POWER STATE FAILURE stop code. This indicates that the primary issue lies within the device drivers or you have faced a power failure. Also, you may even get other hex codes, like 1000007e , a , 116 , etc.

The system is infected with malware

Outdated operating system

Problems within hardware or drivers

The CMOS battery is possibly dead

Intensive or incompatible applications Unfortunately, in some scenarios, you may not get to see the additional problem details. This simply means that you’re getting the message due to some other reasons:

Fix: Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown

Since the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ message could be due to several factors, we highly recommend using simple techniques first.

Sometimes, an outdated Windows can create unexpected errors causing your PC to freeze or crash. Hence, the first thing to try is updating the system if you haven’t done it for a long time.

Malware could also interfere with your system files causing important programs to malfunction, eventually crashing Windows. So, we suggest using the Windows Security application or any other reliable anti-virus program to scan for possible viruses.

Reportedly, some Windows users have faced this error after running just one particular application. In such a case, it’s best to uninstall the program; if essential, you can reinstall it again.

If neither of the three simple methods worked, you can now opt for the below-mentioned fixes that should help stop displaying the message.

Boot Into Safe Mode

Undoubtedly, safe mode is an excellent option to check what might have crashed your system or caused the BSOD error. Hence, if you do not get the message, you can confirm that the primary drivers and services aren’t the main causes.

Thus, if your PC isn’t starting up, we highly recommend booting into safe mode before moving on to other fixes:

In the Windows RE, switch to Troubleshoot > Advanced options.

Now, select Startup Settings.

Next, press 5 or F5 to start the safe mode with the networking feature.

Once Windows boots into this mode, wait and see if your PC crashes again. If it doesn’t, you can now fix the faulty drivers. Also, we recommend running the SFC and DISM commands. Please move on to the next two sections to learn how you can perform these fixes. Finally, restart your computer in normal mode, and you shouldn’t see the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ message again.

Fix Faulty Device Drivers

Since the message is mainly triggered by the DRIVER POWER STATE FAILURE BSOD error, it’s crucial that you identify and fix the driver-related issues.

Basically, the hardware components can’t communicate well with the operating system when device drivers are corrupted. Indeed, this can cause unexpected shutdowns, and your PC restarts with the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ dialogue box.

Hence, we highly recommend disabling any faulty drivers and updating them to fix this issue:

Firstly, press the Close button to exit the dialogue box. Now, use the Windows + X hotkeys and choose Device Manager from the list. Here, right-click on every device driver (mainly USB, video cards, game controllers, and sound card) one after another and select Disable device.

Then, restart your computer and wait to see if it shuts down again. If it doesn’t, the device drivers are probably faulty. Now, start enabling each driver and check if you face the same problem again. Once you have identified the faulty driver, right-click on it and select Update driver.

Then, press the Search automatically for drivers option.

After the drivers are updated, you should no longer get the message.

Solve System Issues Using SFC and DISM Commands

If essential system files are corrupted, your PC could face unexpected crashes. Thus, you can use two useful command-line tools that help fix any errors within the Windows system files and directories:

Close the Windows message dialogue box and move to the start menu. Here, search and run Command Prompt or Powershell as administrator. Next, type the below command line and hit enter:

sfc scannow



This will repair the corrupted Windows files and fix possible issues triggering the Windows message after an unexpected shutdown. Now, wait and see if your PC restarts again. If it does, open the Command Prompt again and run the below command:

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth



This will restore the Windows image file that helps the PC function smoothly. Again, run the SFC command, which should stop the message from appearing.

Find Possible Error Using Clean Boot

Generally, random third-party applications and services run in the background and interfere with the Windows processes. Thus, this can crash your system unexpectedly, and once it restarts, you might get the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ message.

So, you can undoubtedly identify any errors using the clean boot. Please follow the below instructions to do just that:

Press Windows + R, and in the Run application, type msconfig to launch the System Configuration utility. Move to the Services tab and check the Hide all Microsoft services option. Then, choose Disable all.

Next, switch to the Startup tab and select Open Task Manager.

Here, right-click on each application having a high startup impact and choose Disable.

Finally, restart your computer and see if the issue persists. If you do not get the error message, know that one of the startup apps or services is causing your PC or laptop to shut off randomly. So, start enabling each application and service you had disabled earlier. Once you identify the fault, remove or disable the app/service permanently, and you should no longer face this problem.

Perform Startup Repair

Sometimes, your PC keeps shutting down after the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ message. This is probably because some startup errors are preventing your computer from booting.

Fortunately, there’s a built-in Windows repair tool that fixes any issues during the startup. Go through the below guide to properly use this utility:

Keep pressing the power button until your PC shuts off. Power on your device and repeat the above step until you navigate to the Windows Recovery Environment. Under Choose an Option, press the Troubleshoot option.

Next, choose the Advanced options. Now, click on Startup Repair.

Finally, wait until the tool performs a PC diagnosis and resolves any issues with the startup. If the problem gets fixed, your PC will be restarted. Else, you’ll be taken to a new window with the message ‘Startup couldn’t repair your PC’. So, you can click on the Advanced options and move on with the below fixes.

Restore Windows to Previous State

Did you tweak something on your PC that is frequently causing the crashes?

If so, restoring Windows to its previous state may solve your problem. Here is the guide that should help you get rid of the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ message using the System Restore utility:

Force shut down your PC and repeat the process until you enter the Windows Recovery Environment. Now, navigate to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > System Restore.

Once the Windows System Restore utility launches, choose the restore point and hit Next.

Follow the on-screen instructions and click on the Finish button. Then, wait until Windows restarts, and your PC is taken to the earlier state when the issue didn’t exist.

Reseat or Replace CMOS Battery

Even if restoring Windows didn’t help, there could be problems with the CMOS battery in the motherboard.

Basically, this metal–oxide–semiconductor is responsible for powering your PC and helping Windows to boot. So, if the motherboard CMOS battery is dead, your computer may shut down unexpectedly as it fails to load the saved BIOS settings. Below is the complete guide to reseat or replace it:

Firstly, completely shut down your computer and remove the power cord from the PC case for safety purposes. Now, carefully open the PC case using a screwdriver or pressing the dedicated button.

Navigate to your motherboard and locate the CMOS battery. Then, press the pin and carefully remove it from its dedicated slot.

Now, reseat the same way it was seated earlier and power on your PC.

If you still get the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ message, replace the CMOS battery with a new one. Restart your PC, and this should fix your computer from shutting down unexpectedly.

Try Other BSOD Fixes

Since the ‘Windows Has Recovered From an Unexpected Shutdown’ message is a blue screen event, you’re probably seeing this due to other issues.

Remove recently installed hardware if that’s shutting your PC down

Try deleting a recently updated Windows file

Perform Disk Cleanup

Disable the Fast Startup feature

Use Memory Diagnostic utility to check for possible RAM errors Here are some of the fixes you can try:

Additionally, we recommend going through our other article that guides you on how to fix BSOD on Windows 11.

Analyze Minidump and Take Help From Microsoft Forum

As soon as your computer crashes, the vital information leading to the failure is saved in a minidump file. To access this file, you can directly navigate to this address: C:\Windows\Minidump .

Well, if your PC has crashed multiple times before, you might find several minidump files. So, in this case, you can: