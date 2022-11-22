How To Fix “Windows Update Components Must Be Repaired” Error?

“Windows Update Components Must Be Repaired” error appears when you attempt to perform software updates on your system. This is a common error that can be triggered when Windows update settings have been changed.

The error can also appear when the update files and folders have been relocated, corrupted, deleted, or modified in any sense. Other issues that can trigger this error can be a faulty boot process, insufficient storage for updates, or mismanaged Windows update services.

This error stops the process of installing new software updates in the device which can effectively handicap the system’s security and performance making the device prone to security risks and slow due to unoptimized components.

Methods to Fix “Windows Update Components Must Be Repaired” Error

Fortunately, this error can be easily solved. Common troubleshooting includes restarting the device to properly reload OS services and checking you have enough storage to download and install the update files.

Checking if the location of the update files have been moved/changed can also help solve the error. If all fails, manually downloading and updating Windows can also be an alternate solution to the issue.

Other methods that can help users solve the “Windows Update Components Must Be Repaired” error are listed below.

Windows Update Troubleshooter

The foremost solution for this problem is to launch the Windows update troubleshooter and scan the device. The troubleshooter searches for any errors and attempts to fix the issue or provide suggestions to the user for solving the issue. To run the troubleshooter

Press the Windows key + I to open Settings Click on the Systems tab, scroll down and click on Troubleshoot

On the next window, click on the Other troubleshooters option

Here, scroll down and on the Windows Update section, click on Run to start the troubleshooter

Let the troubleshooter check your device for problems and follow the on-screen prompts to proceed with the fix

SFC/DISM Scan

The next solution is to launch system file checker or SFC scan to search the device for any corrupt Windows system files. This scan first analyses and then repairs the files that have become corrupted on the system.

A DISM scan fixes any missing Windows system files by downloading the files over the network or from a copy of the operating system saved in the storage.

First, we’ll perform an SFC scan on the device. To do this

Press the Windows key + R to open Run and type cmd

Press the Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys to launch Command prompt with elevated access On the command console, type sfc /scannow to execute a system file checker scan

Let the scan complete and repair the corrupt system files

After performing the SFC scan, the next step would be to perform a DISM scan to patch up any missing Windows system files. To perform this

On command prompt with elevated access and type

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth

After completing the health scan, perform the restore scan by inputting the following

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth

Let the process finish and then restart the device to complete the process

Reset Windows Update Components

Another method to fix the “Windows Update Components Must Be Repaired” error is to restart the Windows update services and delete or rename the update-related folders with a new name. These services and folders are responsible for monitoring, downloading, and storing the update files in the device until the user authorizes the updates to install.

Open Run and type cmd in the dialogue box. Press Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys to launch Command prompt with elevated access

Now enter the following commands on the console and press the Enter key after each step

net stop wuauserv

net stop msiserver

net stop bits

net stop appidsvc

net stop cryptsvc

net stop trustedinstaller

del “%allusersprofile%Application

Data\Microsoft\Network\Downloader\qmgr*.dat”

del /s /q /f "%allusersprofile%\Microsoft\Network\Downloader\qmgr*.dat”

ren%systemroot%\SoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old

ren %systemroot%\System32\catroot2 Catroot2.old

After stopping the services and renaming the old update folders, we can go and reset the network components and restart the services again. Enter the commands as instructed above

netsh winsock reset

netsh winsock reset proxy

net start wuauserv

net start msiserver

net start bits

net start appidsvc

net start cryptsvc

net start trustedinstaller

Perform a system restart after resetting the Windows services and check if the error still appears while performing the update.

Note: To avoid any unnecessary complications from installed applications or settings, performing this fix in Safe mode is highly recommended.

Antivirus Issues

Another cause for the error to appear on the device is because of the installed antivirus software. Antivirus software has the authority to effectively manage and modify files and folders of the system that are deemed as a threat. Sometimes antiviruses can change or delete these update settings or files/folders causing this error to appear.

Disabling the antivirus software or uninstalling them can help fix the Windows update components of the system. To disable, refer to the uninstall or disabling guide of your particular antivirus software. You can find the solution on the antivirus product page or the instruction manual if you have bought a physical copy of the software.

Check Time and Region Settings

Another reason that may be causing this problem to appear is because of incorrect Date & Time settings. Unsynchronized date and time can cause errors while establishing a connection with the update server which can then cause the operating system to post the “Windows Update Components Must Be Repaired” error.

To fix this, changing the time and date along with the region of your device can help solve the issue