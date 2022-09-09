How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x8024402c?

The error 0x8024402c generally pops up while checking for the regular Windows update. According to Microsoft, the error code is displayed when the system cannot resolve the name of the proxy or target server.

Users on different forums have reported getting this error due to improperly configured proxy and firewall settings.

What Causes the Update Error 0x8024402c

Some of the most likely causes for the occurrence of the error code are as follows: Misconfigured LAN Settings

Conflict from the Windows Defender Firewall

Corrupted temporary files

Proxy errors

Residual system files

Malicious Datastore files

How to Solve Windows Update Error 0x8024402c

You can start off the process by restarting your computer and then try to update Windows again. Restarting clears some minor errors in the system and may help to get rid of the error code.

You should also make sure your date and time settings are correct. Incorrect settings prevent you from connecting to the internet for the update.

If you still encounter this error, here are some detailed solutions to help fix this error code.

Restart the Windows Update Service

Restarting the Windows Update from the Windows Services list is one of the easiest possible solutions you can try. It helps refresh the Windows update feature and clears minor issues during the process.

Open the Run command by pressing the Windows + R keys. Input services.msc and click on the OK button. Scroll and select the Windows Update option from the list of services. Hit the Restart button.



Run Windows Update Troubleshooter

Windows provide built-in troubleshooters to scan and repair issues for various problems. So, you can also try running the troubleshooter for Windows updates to search and repair any update issues.

Press the Windows and S buttons and type Troubleshoot. Select Troubleshoot settings. Then, click on the Additional troubleshooters option.

Now, click Windows Update under the Get up and running section. Hit Run the troubleshooter.



Windows will check for the defect and show you the repair log. Press the View detailed information to know more about the resolved issue. Click on the Close option.

Repair Proxy Error

The proxy settings look after the connection and communication between your computer and the network. In case the proxy settings get cluttered, it obstructs the network connection and brings forth various issues, such as the Windows update error code.

Thus, you can repair the proxy settings by clearing the exception list that potentially contains invalid addresses. It further protects the system from collecting unnecessary data. You can check the steps below to clear the list from the proxy settings.

Open Run. Type inetcpl.cpl and hit the Enter key. Select Connections and click on LAN settings. Check the Use a proxy server for your LAN (These settings will not apply to dial-up or VPN connections)

Click the Advanced button. In the Proxy Settings, look in the Expectations section. Clear the content of this section. Next, press OK.

You can now exit the setup.

Then, you need to reset the proxy server and erase the proxy cache file. Here’s how you can do so from the Command Prompt.

Open Run, type cmd , and press CTRL + Shift + Enter to run the Command Prompt as admin. Upon seeing the User Account Control dialog box, press Yes. Run these commands one after another by typing the command and pressing the Enter key: netsh winhttp reset proxy

net stop wuauserv

net start wuauserv Now, exit the Command prompt and restart the PC. After that, try updating windows again.

If it still fails, follow the above steps to go to the Proxy Settings and enter *.windowsupdate.com; *.microsoft.com; *.windows.com under Exceptions. Sometimes the HTTP proxy can block Windows Update server, so this step is to bypass the issue. After that, try updating again.

Toggle On the Automatically Detect Settings Option

Your internet setting includes an option to automatically detect the internet settings. If you have enabled manual settings and there’s an issue with such configuration, your PC cannot connect to the network.

You can enable the automatic detection option to resolve the issue. Follow the steps below to do so.

Press Windows key + R to open Run. Type inetcpl.cpl and hit the Enter key in the Run prompt to open Internet Properties. Select the Connection tab from the top menu. Click the LAN settings option.

Now, select the Automatically detect settings option and press OK to save the change.



Switch the DNS

Your system uses Web Proxy Auto Detect (WPAD) protocol to locate a configuration file’s URL using DHCP or DNS. If there are some issues on the DNS server of your ISP, this protocol fails to find the necessary update files from the update server.

You can resolve this issue by using a public DNS server for the URL resolution. In our solution, we use the Google DNS server. However, you can use others as well.

Open Run, type ncpa.cpl and press Enter. You will see the Network Connections windows. Select and right-click the network adapter in use. Press the Properties option.

Double-click Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) to open its properties menu.

Choose Use the following DNS server addresses and input the following IP Address: Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8

8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4

Then, hit the OK option to save the settings. Now, close the setup screen and start Windows Update again.

Modify Windows Update Registry Value

Windows includes a registry entry, UseWUServer, which determines where the system searches for the update files. If this update registry has an incorrect value, it can search the intranet or the local network for update resources instead of Microsoft’s server.

You need to set it to zero to allow your Windows Update services to access the online Windows Server for a successful update.

Input regedit and hit OK in the Run command. Press Yes when you receive the User Account Control notification. Then, navigate to the following:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SOFTWARE > Policies > Microsoft > Windows > WindowsUpdate. Then, choose AU and double-click the UseWUServer. If you don’t see the UseWUServer, right-click on the right pane, and click New.

Select DWORD (32-bit) Value and name it UseWUServer.

and name it UseWUServer. Set the Value data to 0. Input 0 in the Value data and click OK.



Operate SFC Utility

Corruption of system files, especially those necessary for a system update is also another possible reason for this issue. You can run the System File Checker (SFC) to repair the corrupted system files. To do so,

Launch Command with admin access. Then, run the following command: sfc /scannow .

Let the system check every system file. It can take longer than your expectation. After the scan is complete, Windows clears the corrupted files with its cached copy.

Delete Temporary Folder of Windows Update

The SofwareDistribution folder also contains the temporary windows update files, among other important things. Sometimes, the synchronization issue between the update download and DataStore folders causes the incomplete download of the temporary files. This results in an unsuccessful update and causes the above error.

In such a case, you need to remove the components of the DataStore file to allow your system to download them again. Here’s how you can do so.

Type SoftwareDistribution in the Run command and press Enter. Select DataStore. Now, select all the files by pressing the CTRL and A keys. Next, click Delete.

If it asks for admin permission, choose the Continue option.

If you still can’t perform a system update, we recommend you manually reset the entire update components and check again.

Turn Off Windows Firewall Momentarily

It is possible that your PC’s firewall settings have been altered, blocking the Windows Update server. Also, the Firewall may suspect some Windows updates to be malicious and restrict them from downloading.

In such instances, you need to disable Windows Defender Firewall to allow the update.

Open the Run prompt and type Firewall.cpl and press OK. Select Turn Windows Defender Firewall on or off from the side panel.

Choose the Turn off Windows Defender Firewall (not recommended) option for Private and Public network settings and select OK.



Note: Firewall is a security feature that protects your computer from online threats. So, turn on the Windows Defender Firewall immediately after you are done downloading the Windows update.