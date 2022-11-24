How to Fix Windows Update Error Code 0x80080008

The Windows update error 0x80080008 occurs most commonly when the Wups2.dll file is missing or installed incorrectly during a system update process. It happens when update related services and processes are disabled, incorrectly applied system settings, or due to network interruptions during downloads.

This results in corrupted or missing update files that affect Windows install components. The error can effectively render the device unable to perform any kind of software updates, leaving the device vulnerable to security risks and performance issues.

Methods to Fix Update Error 0x80080008

To fix this error, resetting the Windows update services and then re-registering the Wups2.dll file is the most effective solution. Performing a system file scan and restoring the system files can also help solve the issue.

Moreover, if you have an antivirus installed, disabling the software and updating again can help solve the issue. For more fixes, below we have explained each of the solutions in detail that can help solve the 0x80080008 Windows update error.

Windows Update Troubleshooter

The first solution for this issue is to launch the Windows update troubleshooter and scan the device. The troubleshooter looks for any issues and attempts to fix them. If the troubleshooter fails to resolve the issue, it offers the cause or possible solution to the problem.

To troubleshoot Windows update,

Press the Windows key + I to open Settings Click on the Systems tab, scroll down and click on Troubleshoot

On the next window, click on Other troubleshooters

Inside, scroll down and on the Windows Update section, click on Run to start the troubleshooter

Let the troubleshooter check your device for problems and follow the on-screen prompts to proceed with the fix

Perform SFC and DISM Scan

A system file checker, also referred to as an SFC scan, looks for any damaged Windows system files on the device. The corrupted files on the system are first analyzed, and then repaired.

A DISM scan, however, searches the device for any missing or corrupt system files and then fixes them by re-downloading them or by restoring them from a local copy of Windows stored in the device.

To perform an SFC scan,

Press the Windows key + R to open Run and type cmd

Press the Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys to launch Command prompt with elevated access On the command console, type sfc /scannow to execute a system file checker scan

Let the scan complete and repair the corrupt system files

After performing the SFC scan, the next step would be to perform a DISM scan

On command prompt with elevated access type

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth

After the health scan completes, the next would be to perform the restore scan

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth

Let the process finish and then restart the device to complete the process

Restart Windows Service Components

The next process to fix this would be to restart Windows update service components. These are responsible for requesting, downloading, and verifying the update files before being installed by the user.

These services can also be restarted from the Windows Services menu but here we’ll be doing it from the command prompt for convenience.

Launch Run and type cmd

Press the Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys together to open command prompt with elevated access Now, type the following commands and press the Enter key after each line

net stop wuauserv

net stop cryptsvc

net stop bits

net stop msiserver

ren %systemroot%\SoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old

ren %systemroot%\System32\catroot2 catroot2.old After stopping and renaming the update component files, you will need to restart the services again. To do this input the following commands and press the Enter key after each step

net start wuauserv

net start cryptsvc

net start bits

net start msiserver

pause Now, exit command prompt and restart your device Check to see if the problem is still appearing on the device

Re-register the Wups2 file

The Windows Update client Proxy Stub 2 or Wups2.dll file is an executable file that is responsible for carrying out Windows updates in the system. If by any chance the file gets corrupted, deleted or if its process is stopped, then the system will display a 0x80080008 error code.

Re-registering the file from the command prompt from the Regsvr32 tool will help solve the issue. To do this

From Run, launch command prompt as an administrator. In the console, type the following commands and press the Enter key after each line

regsvr32 wups2.dll /s

regsvr32 wups.dll /s

regsvr32 wuaueng.dll /s

regsvr32 wuapi.dll /s

regsvr32 wucltux.dll /s

regsvr32 wuwebv.dll /s

regsvr32 jscript.dll /s

regsvr32 msxml3.dll /s After entering the commands, close the command prompt and then restart your device Check if the error is still appearing by trying to perform an update

Perform In-Place Update

An in-place upgrade is a procedure where you can force install the operating system in your device while retaining all the previous files, folders and system configurations. By performing an in-place upgrade, you can update the system and solve the error. To do an in-place upgrade

From a web browser download and install the Windows media creation tool

Open the application, accept the EULA and click on Next Select Upgrade this PC now and click on Next. Wait until necessary files are prepared Select Download and install updates and select Next. Wait for the downloads to complete Follow the on-screen prompts and on the Ready to install screen, On Choose what to keep screen, select Keep personal files and apps. Click on Next

Follow the on-screen prompts again to complete the update process

If all the abovementioned solutions do not work, then reinstalling the Windows operating system and then installing the updates manually can help solve the issue. However, installing the updates manually doesn’t fix the problem and is only a workaround.