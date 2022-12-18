How to Fix “Your Clock is Ahead” Error on Mac

While surfing the internet, you might encounter a “Your clock is ahead” error on your Mac’s browser. You’ll then get a warning stating that a private connection could not be formed and the resulting webpage might be unsafe.

This error signifies a synchronization issue between your system date/time and the Apple servers. This event usually happens if you have incorrectly configured the Date & Time settings or if you have relocated to a new geographical region.

Fix “Your clock is ahead” Error

When you get this error, we recommend you first restart your computer to discard any OS bugs and glitches. Then, follow the steps shown below.

Set a Correct Date & Time

If you set your system date/time to be the same as that in your timezone, you can prevent the aforementioned error message. This process should be carried out from the System Preference window, and here’s how you do so.

Automatic Date/Time

You can let your system automatically set the correct date/time for you. It does this by scanning your current geographical location and time zone. However, you’ll need an active internet connection to do so.

Open Finder. Go to Apple > System Preferences from the finder menu bar.

Open Date & Time settings. Click on the padlock to allow new changes. Enable Set date and time automatically.

Click on the padlock again to save your changes. Refresh your browser.

Manual Date/Time

You can manually set your date and time as well. Here, you have to select the correct date in years, months, and days format. Similarly, the time is displayed in hours-minutes-seconds format on the macOS. So, you’ll have to set it up accordingly.

Open Finder. Go to Apple > System Preferences from the finder menu bar.

Open Date & Time settings. Click on the padlock to allow new changes. Uncheck the option to Set date and time automatically. Then, navigate to the Time Zone tab. Uncheck the option to Set time zone automatically using current location.

Now, back on the Date & Time tab, manually choose the correct date/time.

Click on the padlock again to save your changes. Refresh your browser.

Set a Correct Region

An incorrect region set up on your Mac can also contribute to the “Your clock is ahead” error. However, the Language & Region section on your System Preference window can help you fix this issue by setting the right geographical region on your system.

Open Finder. Go to Apple > System Preferences from the finder menu bar.

Open Language & Region settings. Here, set Region according to your current geographical location.

Refresh your browser.

Delete Your Browser Cache Files

Your system creates browser cache files with the aim of improving your web experience. They are stored on your system storage and are meant to load up your webpage faster.

But, these files tend to pile up gradually. They can also get corrupted and disrupt your system workflow. So, if you delete these cache files, your system will be able to perform better and can also fix the issue you’re facing right now.

On Safari

Open Safari. Click Safari > Preferences from the menu bar.

Navigate to Advanced. Mark the option to Show Develop menu in menu bar.

Then, again from the menu bar, select Develop > Empty Caches.

Reload your webpage.

On Chrome

Open Chrome. Click on the three dots to open browser settings. Hover over More Tools and choose to Clear Browsing Data.

Select a Time Range for clearing your cache files. Select the Cached images and files option.

Finally, Clear Data. Reload your webpage.

On Firefox

Open Firefox. Click the three bars to open browser settings. Then, select Settings. Go to Privacy and security. Click on Clear History.

Select a Time Range for clearing your cache files. Select the Cache option.

Finally, Clear Now. Reload your webpage.

Ignore the Error and Load Your Webpage

Even if you see the “Your clock is ahead” error on the screen, you can still ignore it and continue to your webpage without making any changes. However, since the related website is not verified safe, there’s a chance that your computer might get virus and malware attacks.

To counter virus attacks, you have to scan your system using antivirus software. You have to subscribe to these applications and download them from the internet. This can prevent future virus attacks and also preserve system longevity.

So, considering this, if you still want to bypass the error and continue forward, follow these steps: